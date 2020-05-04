Brian Brown Relishing Opportunity to Return to Racing Friday at Knoxville

Inside Line Promotions – GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (May 4, 2020) – Brian Brown is heading to his favorite race track this weekend as several dozen of sprint car racing’s top drivers have been selected to take part in a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invitational.

UP NEXT – Friday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

“It’s a best-case scenario for our team that we could put together being able to go back to Knoxville and it being an Outlaws show,” Brown said. “It’s been a weird 2020 with the pandemic. I feel for all the people that lost their family members or friends and who have been effected. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully more tracks will open and everybody does a good job with social distancing and governors will allow racing to resume.”

A Different Atmosphere Without Fans in the Stands

“I’m sure it’s going to be a little different,” Brown said. “You can always hear the PA system going and hearing them cheering. That will be different, but it’s part of it. The fans are a huge part of our racing fraternity and racing family. This isn’t a long-term plan. It’s a short-term plan to get us going. Once we show we can do this professionally with all the things they are requiring hopefully the next step will be to have fans in the stands.”

Readjusting to Racing After Being Off for 12 Weeks

“This is more like a season opener than a part of the 2020 season,” Brown said. “It’s like we had a winter series in Florida and we’re back to hitting the ground. Everybody is itching to go. There can only be one winner. It’s our favorite track and our best track. We have our best motor in and our best car. Hopefully that will be good enough for us to be in contention to win.”

SEASON STATS –

7 races, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 5 top 20s

Website: http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianBrown21

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

About Casey’s General Stores –

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Often located in the heart of its communities, Casey’s General Stores provides freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at http://www.Caseys.com.

About FVP –

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – MC Power

With clients around the Midwest, MC Power has the experience and expertise to deliver cost-saving construction (general contracting, tenant finish/improvement, remodeling, metal building repair, roof leak repairs, concrete, carpentry, painting, drywall, plumbing, etc.), electrical (electrical design-build, electrical assessment, new construction and retrofit, ground testing, power analysis, energy back-up, power generation systems, sign repair, pole light repair, data wiring, panels, outlets, switches, etc.), solar energy (facility assessment, energy assessment, system evaluation, system engineering, financial/proforma development, solar-thermal systems, system installation, roof evaluations, ground or roof mounts, monitoring, maintenance, products & services warranty management, rebate management, etc.) and LED lighting systems (facility assessment, energy assessment, system evaluation, product evaluation, new construction or retrofit, maintenance, products & services warranty management, rebate management, etc.) for virtually any commercial or industrial application. For more information, visit http://www.MCPower.com.

“Tony Ross and his family have been a partner of ours since Day 1 through a couple of different companies,” Brown said. “It’s awesome to see him start a new company from the ground up and build it into a big, successful company.”

Brown would also like to thank Casey’s General Stores, FVP, FVP Stay Tuned, Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, Champion Brands, Rams Racing, Weld Wheels, Ditzfeld Transfer, Fischer Body Shop, Maxim Racing, J.D. Welding & Machine, Housby, Smiley’s Racing Products, The Waldinger Corporation, Restless Distillery, Factory Kahne Shocks, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, www.HostIowa.net, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, ATL Tanks, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winters Performance Products, Cometic Gaskets, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Donovan, Hoosier Tires, NGK Spark Plugs, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Red Devil Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, 6B Apparel, Garrett Racing Engines and MSD Ignition for their continued support.