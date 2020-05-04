Driver Pre-Registration Information For Federated Auto Parts Raceway

Event Date:

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Classes:

DIRTcar Super Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

Times:

Pits 3:00 – Stands 4:00 – Hotlaps/Qualifying 6:00 – Racing 7:00

Driver Pre-Entry:

Car count will be limited to 50 drivers per class. Pre-registration will begin today, Monday, May 4, 2020 at 2 P.M. Central Time. Cost to pre-enter a car is $50 but will be refunded back to those who race this Saturday. For those who do not, there will be no refund. Link will be available online at federatedautopartsraceway.com, trackenterprises.com, and will be posted on social media channels.

After the first 50 in each class have been received, we will start a first come first serve alternate list with those who are signing up. Final confirmed entry list will be released ASAP to confirm those who entered on time and allow for continued preparation for the race.

Each entry will be allowed up to 6 total pit passes for the event. Please email your list of names to track1985@gmail.com by 2 PM Wednesday. You may prepay by calling 217-764-3200. For those who do not want to prepay, payments will also be taken at the gate on raceday.