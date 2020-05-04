Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Karl Chevrolet becomes title sponsor for Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55’s May 9th event making it possible $17K to win!

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55New title sponsor Karl Chevrolet has injected purse and bonus money into Saturday’s DIRTcar Super Late Model at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, making it possible for one driver to earn $17,000 for the 50-lap event in Pevely, Mo.

The Karl Chevrolet 50 Top Six Challenge would pay $10,000 to a heat winner willing to starting on the tail and rallying to win the 50-lap event, the third-mile oval’s first race of 2020 as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in Missouri.

“I’m not just talking yik-yak here or being a sponsor with no actual interest other than getting my name out there,” said Karl Chevrolet owner Carl Moyer, the uncle of Hall of Fame dirt racer Billy Moyer. “I’m trying to excite the racers and make it exciting for the fans to watch. These guys are going to try to knock each other’s teeth out trying to get this money.”

In addition to the bonus, $7,000 has been added to the original purse with the 50-lapper now paying $7,000-to-win and $600-to-start, up from the previously announced $5,000-to-win purse for the event co-promoted by the racetrack and Bob Sargent of Track Enterprises.

Any of the six (or four) heat winners can accept the challenge to start on the tail and chase the bonus money and any driver accepting the challenge earns $1,000 on top of their purse money, with the exception of a bonus winner.

General admission tickets, limited to 700, are sold out, but live streaming information will be announced with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT. Besides Super Late Models, DIRTcar modifieds and pro mods are also on the card. Visit federatedautopartsraceway.com for more details.

