MLRA Opener Returns to Wheatland May 12th – 13th

Wheatland, Missouri (May 4th 2020) – After numerous postponed attempts to launch the start of the 2020 racing season, Lucas Oil MLRA officials announced today that the series will return to action on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12th – 13th, at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO. MLRA teams will join forces with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) in a special co-sanctioned “Re-opening Tour” at the Diamond of dirt tracks that will feature two complete shows each paying $7,000 to win and $800 to start.

This two day affair will be an addition to the originally published schedule for the MLRA series, with drivers competing for valuable MLRA championship points in both events. MLRA member drivers will be credited with series points based on their finishing position in the main event. (Ex. The top MLRA driver finishes 5th, they will be credited with 5th place points, the second highest MLRA driver finishes 12th, they will be credited with 12th place points, etc.).

Both events will be held without fans permitted in the grandstands, but fans will be able to tune in and catch every lap live via LucasOilRacing.tv, and also free on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook Page starting at 7:30PM ET/6:30PM CT.

Race Teams will have a chance to knock of the rust before taking the green during a practice session on Monday evening May 11th. The practice session will be not be open to the public.

The MLRA opener which had been scheduled for the Stuart International Speedway Presented by Conrad’s Pillow Pets and Choice Inc. this Wednesday May 6th, has been postponed due to COVID-19 mandates currently in place in the state of Iowa. In addition, events for May 8th and 9th at the Davenport Speedway and West Liberty Raceway have also been postponed at this time. MLRA officials are working to announce details soon regarding rescheduled dates for these events.

Lucas Oil Speedway May 11th – 13th “EVENT INFO & GUIDELINES”

May 11th– Practice Session(No General Admission)

Pit Admission – $25

Practice-6:30PM – 9:30PM

May 12th & 13th– Race Day Info

No General Admission

Pit Admission – $35

Drivers Meeting – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Time Trials – 2 Laps

Heat Races – 10 Laps

B-Mains – 12 Laps

MLRA/LOLMDS “A” Main – 40 laps

Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40.

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the Feature, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Purse:

1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,500, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,300, 8. $1,200, 9. $1,150, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,050, 12. $1,000, 13. $975, 14. $950, 15. $925, 16. $900, 17. $875, 18. $850, 19. $825, 20. $800, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

EVENT “Q&A”

Is there a limit to how many people can attend?

○ Yes, there is a five-person limit (1 driver and 4 crew members) – per team. We will require the names and phone numbers of each of the five people.

Who do we pay to obtain our 5 pit passes?

○ You will pay each venue at the pit gate, respectively, based off of the 5 names that were submitted with your credit card authorization form when you paid your entry fee.

○ One five-person per team will be allowed at a time at the pit gate (Social Distancing will be required at all times).

How many cars will start each A-Main event?

○ 26 cars at Lucas Oil Speedway (Including 2 MLRA Provisionals based on 2019 Championship Points)

○ Plus 2 LOLMDS Emergency Provisionals (if needed)

Who can race at the events just announced for the Lucas Oil Reopening Tour?

○ These events are open to any super late model driver.

Will these events have fans in the grandstands?

○ No – these events will be fan-less, but fans will get a chance to tune in live – via LucasOilRacing.TV, and free on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook page.

How much is the entry fee to race each night?

○ Entry Fee Cost: $125 / night.

Late Entry Fee Cost: $200 (this is in addition to your entry fee if you do not register prior to the deadline listed below).

Deadline to pre-register for Lucas Oil Speedway is Monday, May 11th @ 5:00pm CT

What if I miss the deadline to pre-register, can I still race?

○ Yes, you can still register and race, however, you will need to complete all of the information listed under number 11 before you will be allowed to purchase a pit pass at the pit gate.

Have you raced with us in the 2020 season?

○ If so, click on the link below to download the credit card authorization form along with filling out the sheet with your 5 names and phone numbers (1 driver + 4 crew members).

If you have not raced with us in the 2020 season, please complete the tasks below.

Go to the MyRacePass website to complete your registration form and claim your driver profile. https://www.myracepass.com/series/1402/registrations/

Fill out a w-9 Form and email back. Complete you w-9 Form by clicking on the link: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Click on the link below to download (2 pages) and fill out the credit card authorization form along with filling out the sheet with your 5 names and phone numbers (1 driver + 4 crew members).

Email Ashley Schwallie to let her know you have claimed your profile, completed your registration form, completed your w-9 form, and completed the credit card authorization form with 5 names and phone numbers. Her email address is ashley@lucasdirt.com

Who do we contact if we have any questions about registration, paying your entry fee, or completing the credit card authorization form or buying pit passes?

○ Call Ashley Schwallie

○ (951) 496-8061

○ ashley@lucasdirt.com

○ Monday – Friday from 10:00am ET – 5:00pm ET

