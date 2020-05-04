Shane Clanton Wins Tri-County Invitational



ZEBULON, Ga. (05/04/20) – Shane Clanton repelled a late-race challenge from fellow Peach State driver, Donald McIntosh to claim his first win of the season on Thursday night at Tri-County Racetrack in Brasstown, N.C.

As drivers ease back into competition amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, no spectators were allowed in the grandstands and teams followed social distancing protocols. Clanton drove his Skyline Motorsports No. 25 Bennett Explosives/ Super K Express/ Capital Race Cars/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model to a $4,000 payday in the Schaeffer Oil Tar Heel Invitational.

“On long runs, we got a little loose getting into the corner there and Donald [McIntosh] actually passed me there and the caution came out,” said Clanton. “I changed my line a little bit getting into turn one and it helped me a little bit. We’ve still got some work to do, but we’ve been working hard the past couple of weeks and we’ll go from here.”

With the third fastest lap overall in time trials in a field of 25 cars, Clanton locked his spot into a six-car dash to determine the first three-rows of the starting grid. Holding off Donald McIntosh for all six laps, Shane earned the pole position for the main event.

After jumping out to a commanding lead early, Shane lost the top spot to Donald McIntosh briefly while navigating through lapped traffic, but a timely caution promoted Clanton back into the lead.

With the field realigned, Clanton rolled to his first win of the season in the remaining distance, taking the checkers 0.914 seconds ahead of second-place McIntosh. David Payne, Casey Roberts, and Brandon Overton completed the Top-5 finishers.

Clanton returns to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour, May 12-13, with a pair of $7,000-to-win events at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. Dubbed the Lucas Oil Reopening Tour, the doubleheader kicks off a three-week stint of midweek events, each boasting over $70,000 in purse money. The Series will travel to Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.) on May 19-20 and East Bay Raceway Park (Tampa, Fla.) on May 26-27.

To view the revised 2020 schedule, visit: www.lucasdirt.com/events/schedule.

For more information on Shane Clanton, please visit www.ShaneClanton25.com and for more information on Skyline Motorsports, please visit www.Tyler16.com .