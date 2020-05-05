All Divisions Entry List for Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 May 9th event!

All Entry Lists Now Public For Weekend Event
Federated Auto Parts Raceway Set To Open Saturday Night
(Pevely, MO) Earlier this afternoon, a stellar entry list of 60+ DIRTcar Super Late Models that will be competing in the Karl Chevrolet 50 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, was made public. Now it is time to release the strong lists of DIRTcar Modifieds and Pro Modifieds that will be in attendance this Saturday, May 9, 2020.
With an overall limit of 150 cars, the game plan was to take approximately 50 entries in each of the three classes for the Saturday, May 9, 2020 event. It was noticeable quite early that the interest from DIRTcar Super Late Model teams was very high, as the entries poured in. After the first day of pre-registration was complete, it was decided to accept all 60+ confirmed Super Late Model entries, so everyone had their chance to race. The total car count number will remain at 150 or less as there are close to 50 Modifieds and just under 40 Pro Mods registered.
“We think with the talented drivers signed up, the 60-50-40 car count is a great combination for the fans and still keep within our attendance guidelines,” stated Federated Auto Parts Raceway management.
The entry list is healthy, with plenty of huge names that fans will recognize. The Modified and Pro Modified entry lists have a lot of heavy hitters as well.
700 advance sale general admission tickets were sold out within hours of going on sale last Thursday afternoon. No tickets will be sold at the track on raceday, giving plenty of room for fans to social distance. Also, track officials are reminding everyone that only drivers crews will be allowed pit passes, as no public pit passes will be sold on raceday.
For those who don’t have a ticket, the night of action can be watched on DirtonDirt.com or FloRacing with a subscription.
DIRTcar SUPER LATE MODELS
Number Driver First Name Driver Last Name Driver City Driver State
1 Tyler Erb Wapakoneta OH
3 Scott Henseler S Roxanna IL
4 Bob Gardner Washington IL
5 Brian Wolfmeier House Springs MO
7 Drake Troutman hyndman,pa PA
9 Devin Moran Dresden OH
09 Jeff Riddell Steward IL
10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights IL
11 Gordy Gundaker Saint Charles MO
12 Kevin Weaver Gibson City IL
13 Brayton Laster Greenwood IN
14 Reid Millard Jefferson City MO
15 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland IL
18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua IL
21 Billy Moyer Batesville AR
22 Dan Jacober Highland IL
24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso IL
25 jason feger Bloomington IL
28 Dennis Erb Carpentersville IL
30 Mark Voigt Marine IL
32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood IL
33 James Lampley Benton IL
49 Jake Timm Minnesota City MN
55 Brady Rudd Labadie MO
56 Tony Jackson Lebanon MO
58 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque IA
61 Caleb Ashby Cunningham TN
74 Mitch McGrath Waukesha WI
78 Chad Zobrist Highland IL
84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL
89 Mike Spatola Manhattan IL
91 Rusty Schlenk McClure OH
94 Austin Rettig Sikeston MO
99 Frank Heckenast, Jr. Bourbonnais, IL
11h Jeff Herzog Festus MO
16G Rusty Griffaw Festus MO
18L Jeffrey Ledford Pontiac IL
21B Rich Bell Sheffield IL
21h Robby Hensley Walton KY
21jr Billy Moyer Batesville AR
21n logan arntz Vestaburg MI
24s Jeremy Sneed Bluford IL
25w Allen Weisser Peoria IL
26m Brent McKinnon Carlyle IL
32f Derek Fetter Silex MO
32s Chris Simpson Oxford IA
33m Tim Manville Saint Jacob IL
3s Brian Shirley Chatham IL
3w Brennon Willard Lebanon MO
40b Kyle Bronson Brandon FL
44s colin shipley Weston OH
4g Kody Evans Camden OH
4s Jason Suhre Highland IL
4st Travis Stemler Ionia MI
6k Michael Kloos Trenton IL
7m Matt Miller Breese IL
7r Ross Robinson Georgetown DE
81e Tanner English Benton IL
9g Larry Greer Bowling Green KY
B5 Brandon Sheppard Berlin IL
f15 Jeremy Conaway Springfield IL
DIRTcar MODIFIEDS
Number Driver First Name Driver Last Name Driver City Driver State
5 Steven Brooks Bradley IL
6 Troy Carter Salem IL
7 Mark Lamont Crossville IL
8 Kyle Steffens St Charles MO
11 Zane Oedewaldt Hanna City IL
18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL
19 Chris Simpson Jackson MO
21 Randy Dickman Troy MO
21 Derek Losh Rensselaer IN
22 Josh Harris Utica KY
24 Jacob Steinkoenig Saint Jacob IL
25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro KY
27 Brody Pompe Kannapolis NC
32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood IL
36 Kenny Wallace Imperial MO
51 Timmy Hill House Springs MO
89 Bobby Bittle New Athens IL
99 Bobby Burrowes Jackson MO
188 Andy Elliott Chandler IN
777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL
10j Steve Jones East Peoria IL
10x Jim Black Bon Terre MO
11d Brian Dively Springfield IL
11x Don Grimm Edwardsville IL
14c Rick Conoyer Wentzville MO
16c John Clippinger Evansville IN
18s Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL
19c Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL
1a Steve Meyer Staunton IL
1d Dean Hoffman Troy IL
1s Brian Shaw Robinson IL
22z Matt Zimmerly Hillsboro MO
24L Sydney Landes West Terre Haute IN
24s Rigel Stillman Desloge MO
25w Allen Weisser Bartonville IL
33j Jeff Vernier Freeburg IL
36e Danny Ems High Ridge MO
37L Michael Ledford Pontiac IL
3L Bill LaRue Catawissa MO
44r Anthony Reams Owensville MO
59r Jacob Rexing Brighton IL
73h Doug Scheidle French Village MO
7t Blake Thompson Troy IL
87z Zeb Moake Freeburg IL
k19 Will Krup Jackson MO
t6 Tommy Sheppard, Jr. Bulpitt IL
z1 Zac Oedewaldt Hanna City IL
DIRTcar PRO MODIFIEDS
Number Driver First Name Driver Last Name Driver City Driver State
3 Brian Vinson St. Louis MO
5 Owen Steinkoenig Highland IL
6 Ryan McDermott Dittmer MO
9 Andrew Depper Belleville IL
22 Timmy Hancock Jr Mount Olive IL
23 Darron Forrest Eureka MO
28 Kevin Worley St. Genevieve MO
34 JOHN HOLZHAUER Pocahontas IL
52 Denny Tribout, Jr. Freeburg IL
57 Dave Menke Ofallon MO
62 Troy Medley Festus MO
70 Jeff Yates Moscow Mills MO
72 Gary Williams Imperial MO
74 James Hileman Granite City IL
75 Tyler Stadler St Louis MO
79 Scott Dunlap Oblong IL
88 Chris Bolyard Mulberry Grove IL
327 Chuck Goodman Pevely MO
20d Andrew Dudash Saint Louis MO
22k Michael Kettler Millstadt IL
23t Ryan Timmons Centralia IL
25k Andrew Johns Belleville IL
27x Kyle Helmick Smithton IL
29L Jeff LeBaube Dittmer MO
29m Conrad Miner Dittmer MO
2w Jason Walsh St. Louis MO
40j John Nethery Palestine IL
4d Doug Tye Collinsville IL
51m Joe Mercurio Belleville IL
52j Joe Rudy Kirkwood MO
57h Trey Harris Hillsboro MO
58r Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights IL
92k Tom Krankel Sorento IL
9c Chad Cornett Festus MO