COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Adds Memorial Day Weekend Doubleheader



$14,000 Possible-To-Win for CCSDS Contingent at Legit Speedway Park

Conway, Arkansas (05/05/20) – Alas, there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil. After losing multiple dates over the past few months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the series is now proud to announce the addition of new races to the 2020 schedule.

In fact, on May 22-23, the tour is set to resume its 2020 campaign with a newly-added, high-paying weekend of racing at Gary Stolba’s Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri).

On Friday night, May 22 the West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 is highlighted by a complete $4,000-to-win / $400-to-start, CCSDS program. Meanwhile, the Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 lights up the Missouri sky on Saturday, May 23 with a complete $10,000-to-win / $600-to-start affair.

“I can’t begin to describe how excited we are to finally have a definitive date of when we’ll be returning to racing. Even more it’s great to be planning on an event, where we know that fans and racers alike will be able to attend,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan shared. “We can’t thank Gary Stolba enough for this opportunity.

“With this being our first race back, it only seemed appropriate to name the opening night the ‘West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30’. Additionally, as the original home of the Show Me 100, there’s no shortage of Memorial Day weekend history at that facility. With the major events that the Stolba family wants to bring to the track in future years, we decided to salute both eras and call Saturday night the ‘Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50’.”

For Legit Speedway Park promoter and owner, Gary Stolba he found himself with the opportunity to bring Super Late Models back to Legit Speedway Park [formerly West Plains Motor Speedway] for the second-straight year over the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

“Last year, the tornado damage at Lucas Oil Speedway forced officials to postpone the Show Me 100, and this year the pandemic forced them to postpone it again,” Stolba recollected. “Last year I put a couple of small shows together at the last minute to give Super Late Models the chance to race here again. Honestly, it was my most successful weekend to date with the track, so when the opportunity presented itself again, I decided to up the ante with more money and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series sanction.”

The weekend includes two complete shows for the CCSDS Super Late Models. On Friday night, May 22 the West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 includes a $4,000-to-win, 30-lap feature, while the Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 is scheduled for Saturday night, May 23 with a $10,000-to-win, 50 lap-finale.

May 22, 2020: West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 CCSDS Payout

1)$4,000 2)$2,000 3)$1,250 4)$1,000 5)$900 6)$800 7)$700 8)$600 9)$550 10)$500 11)$475 12)$450 13) $425 14-20)$400

May 23, 2020: Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 CCSDS Payout

1)$10,000 2)$5,000 3)$2,500 4)$1,750 5)$1,400 6)$1,200 7)$1,000 8)$900 9)$800 10)$700 11)$650 12-20)$600

The CCSDS entry night each night is $110. The tire rule is Hoosier 1350 all four corners with an LM40 Right-Rear option.

In addition, the weekend includes the Scrappin 40’s originally scheduled programs. On Friday night, in a program presented by West Plains Recycling, the IMCA Modifieds and Super Stocks take center stage with complete programs. Additionally, B-Mods will contest a complete show.

On Saturday night, March 23 the second round of the West Plains Recycling Scrappin 40’s will be held for IMCA Modifieds and Super Stocks along with a complete show for Hobby Stocks as well as the Dirt Track Bank Cash Money Super Dirt Series presented by Bud’s Tire & Wheel.

Complete event details, including times and admission prices will be released within the next week.

If you are unable to attend the event, every lap of every race both nights will be broadcast live at www.DirtOnDirt.com and www.FloRacing.com. The broadcasts are free to subscribers.

With just two events in the books in the 2020 CCSDS season, Missouri’s Jesse Stovall currently resides atop the series standings. The Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man will be followed into battle in his home state on Memorial Day weekend by a talented cast of characters.

For the latest updates and series information, please point your browser to the brand new series website, which was designed and launched last week from MSR Mafia Marketing Services at www.COMPdirt.com .

