McIntosh Surges to $5,000 Payday in Boyd’s Dirt Showdown

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (05/05/20) – Making a triumphant return, Donald McIntosh drove his Blount Motorsports No. 7m Ole Ben Franklin Motors/ Stowers Cat/ Rocket Chassis/ Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model to a $5,000 victory on Saturday night at Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, Ga.).

“These last six weeks have been rough on me; I’ve raced since I was 5 years old and never really had it taken away like with the shutdown from the Coronavirus pandemic,” McIntosh said. “I’m just glad we’re back racing … it’s just really a cool moment to soak it in.”

To kickstart the weekend, McIntosh visited Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.) on Thursday evening for the Schaeffer Oil Tar Heel Invitational. Drawing 25 cars, McIntosh locked his spot into the six-car dash with the sixth fastest lap overall in time trials. Scoring a runner-up finish behind Shane Clanton, Donald was set to start the $4,000-to-win A-Main in second.

After Clanton shot into a commanding lead early, Donald closed the distance between the two as the leader battled through lapped traffic. Sliding ahead of Clanton for the lead on lap 31, Donald dropped back to second one lap later after Clanton regained the top spot on the next corner.

Holding his spot following a late-race caution, McIntosh posted a second-place finish behind Clanton, with David Payne, Casey Roberts, and Brandon Overton trailing them to the checkers.

On Saturday afternoon, Donald topped the 36-car field in time trials to lock into the second starting position for the Boyd’s Dirt Showdown. Blasting ahead of polesitter, Austin Neely for the top spot on the seventh lap, McIntosh withstood numerous battles throughout the caution-plagued 50-lapper to capture his second win of the season.

Austin Smith, Michael Page, Riley Hickman, and John Ownbey rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

For full results from these events, please visit www.TriCountyRacetrack.net and www.BoydsSpeedway.net.

This Thursday, May 7 will find McIntosh at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway for the DirtonDirt.com Shootout. The spectator-free, $5,000-to-win event for Super Late Models will be available for live-streaming for subscribers at DirtonDirt.com and FloRacing. To learn more, visit www.SenoiaRaceway.com.



