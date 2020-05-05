Open Test and Tune set for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 5, 2020) – The roar of race-car engines returns to Lucas Oil Speedway this Saturday with an Open Test and Tune, one week ahead of the season opener for the Big Adventure RV Weekly Championship Series.

Practice is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. with the pit office opening at 10 a.m. to help alleviate congestion during check-in. In respect to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing will be expected of all participants, with only one team at a time allowed in the pit office and a minimum of one pit stall required between teams once in the pits. Race haulers only – and no personal vehicles – will be allowed in the pits.

Pit passes are $25 and there will be no grandstand access or spectator admission. Pit-side concessions will be open, with a limited menu. Sunoco race fuel, along with Hoosier and American Racer tires and Lucas Oil products will be available for purchase at the track.

“We know that drivers and teams are looking forward to getting out on the track for the first time and dialing their cars in,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “We thank everyone for their patience as we put together the revised schedule and we look forward to getting our race season underway.”

To insure social distancing in the pit area, the May 16, 23 and 30 weekly programs will be limited to 30 pre-registrations in each division – Pitts Homes USRA Modified, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. Pre-registration must be done on Lucas Oil Speedway’s MyRacePass site.

The top 15 drivers from 2019 championship points standings will have the first opportunity to pre-register for the May 16 event, Ozarks Cola-Cola/Dr Pepper Night at the Races Presented by OzarksFirst.com. These 15 from each class will have until noon May 12th to preregister via MyRacePass. After noon on May 12th, it will be open registration for each class until 30 spots are filled in each class.

Registration will close at 5 p.m. May 15 with the field capped at 30 in each division. The Street Stocks will be the featured class on May 16 with a $750-to-win main event.

The same pre-registration procedure will follow for the two remaining May events, but with 2020 points used for those. Details about pre-registration dates for the May 23 and 30 programs will be announced.

The national-touring Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, which has been halted due to COVID-19 since early March, will hold a pair of $7,000-to-win events on Tuesday and Wednesday at Lucas Oil Speedway as part of the “Lucas Oil Reopening Tour.” Those will be held without spectators, but fans will get a chance to tune in live via LucasOilRacing.tv and for free on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook page.

The LOLMDS drivers will have a practice on Monday, May 11 that also will be closed to the public. The Lucas Oil MLRA also will be a part of the late models-only programs.

For ticket questions or information for any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

REVISED 2020 LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE

May 9 – Open Test & Tune (no spectators)

May 11 – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series practice (no spectators)

May 12-13 – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, $7,000-to-win features each night (no spectators. Both events will air live on LucasOilRacing.TV and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook)

May 16 – Weekly Championship Series No. 1 – Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Night at the Races Presented by Ozarks First (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win Street Stocks)

May 23 – Weekly Championship Series No. 2 – Presented by Ozarks FOX (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000 to win USRA Modifieds)

May 30 – Weekly Championship Series No. 3 – Presented by Benne Media (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000 to win ULMA Late Models)

June 6 – Weekly Championship Series No. 4 – TA/Petro Night at the Races Presented by ThunderBurst Media (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win B-Mods sponsored by Rains Ice)

June 13-14 – Inaugural Drag Boat Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas (KDBA)

June 13 – Weekly Championship Series No. 5 – Presented by iHeart Media (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win Street Stocks)

June 20 – Weekly Championship Series No. 6 – Bolivar Herald-Free Press Mid-Season Championships Presented by KTTS (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Pure Stocks with $1,000 to win USRA Modifieds)

June 26-27 – Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com (Amped Up Productions)

July 2 – Weekly Championship Series No. 7 – Casey’s General Stores Thursday Night Thunder Kids’ Night at the Races, plus Fireworks Presented by KY3 (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000 to win ULMA Late Models sponsored by Rains Ice)

July 4 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

July 11 – Weekly Championship Series No. 8 – Veterans and Military Appreciation Night Presented by KOZL 27 (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Mod Lites with $750 to win B-Mods)

July 18 – 28th annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com with $20,000 to win (LOLMDS/MLRA)

July 19 – 14th annual CMH Diamond Nationals with $12,000 to win (LOLMDS/MLRA)

July 25 – Weekly Championship Series No. 9 – Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night Presented by KOLR 10, KOZL 27, Ozarks Fox (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win Street Stocks)

Aug. 1 – Weekly Championship Series No. 10 – Fan Appreciation Night Presented by KY3 Digital/Ozone (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Show-Me Vintage Racers with $1,000 to win USRA Modifieds)

Aug. 8 – 11th annual USMTS Slick-Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment (USMTS, B-Mods, SS)

Aug. 15 – Weekly Championship Series No. 11 – NMI Night at the Races Presented by Wild Animal Safari (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods, Pure Stocks with $1,000 to win ULMA Late Models)

Aug. 21-23 – 4th annual Off Road Shootout (Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series)

Aug. 22 – Weekly Championship Series No. 12 – Rempfer Memorial SeasonChampionship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Springfield (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods as class champions crowned)

Aug. 29 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Sept. 5 – Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios (MLRA, B-Mods, Street Stocks)

Sept. 5-6 – 9th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals (SDBA/KDBA)

Sept. 12 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Sept. 17-19 – 10th annual ASCS/WAR Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial (ASCS Sprint Cars, WAR Sprint Cars)

Sept. 25-26 – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals (Lucas Oil PPL)

Oct. 1-3 – 7th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt (Street Stocks, ULMA Late Models)

Oct. 8-10 – 7th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals (MLRA, B-Mods)

Oct. 17 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Oct. 24 – O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Show – Eve of Destruction (Monster Trucks)

