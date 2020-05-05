Rodney Sanders Lands in Monarch Victory Lane



Increases 2020 Win Talley to Seven



By Jeremy Shields – HAPPY, Tex. (05/05/20) – Rodney Sanders picked up his seventh win of 2020 on Friday night in his Wichita Tank Racing No. 20 Kenny’s Tile/ ARMI Contractors/ MB Customs/ Hatfield Racing Engine Modified.

The Texas racer topped the United States Racing Association (USRA) Modified action at Monarch Motor Speedway (Wichita Falls, Texas) for a $1,000 payday.

“We had a good car all weekend,” Sanders said. “Friday night we got the win, and Saturday night we were challenging for the lead and just had some bad luck. It was a tough break, but that’s just racing. We’ll put it behind us and get set for the next one.”

In a field of 23 USRA Modifieds on Friday night, Sanders placed second in his heat race behind Tanner Mullens, locking him into the sixth-starting position for the A-Main. Outrunning polesitter Mullens, Sanders charged to the win ahead of Mullens, Cody Jolly, Tyler Davis, and Sam Cox.

The following night, the team made the trek to Southern Oklahoma Speedway (Ardmore, Okla.) for a Touring Outlaw Modified Series (TOMS) contest. Sanders locked his spot into the $2,000-to-win feature event with a convincing heat race win.

Starting the main event in fourth, Rodney broke into a podium spot early and began challenging Triston Dycus for the lead but suffered mechanical issues which would ultimately force him to retire early from the race.

For more results from the weekend’s events, please visit www.MMSDirt.com and www.TouringMods.com.

Rodney is undecided on where he’ll be racing next. Please keep your browser pointed to www.RodneySandersRacing.net for the latest team news.

Rodney Sanders would like to thank all of his sponsors including Wichita Tank Racing, ARMI Contractors, Mesilla Valley Transportation, S&S Fishing and Rental, Kenny’s Tile, MB Customs, Hatfield Race Engines, Hibner Logging, Bergman Tax and Accounting, Paulson Rock Products, Integra Shocks, Swift Springs, FK Rod Ends, CMD Race Shocks, Wehrs Machine, 87 Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Allstar Performance, Speedway Motors, Schoenfeld Headers, JE Pistons, Walker Performance Filtration, Rodney Sanders Racing, Day Motorsports, Real Wheels, Palmer Painting, Deatherage Opticians, Wilwood Brakes, PEM Rearends, Winning Edge Carburetors, McCartney Welding, Simpson Race Products, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Rodney Sanders, please visit www.RodneySandersRacing.net.