Super Late Model Entry List Announced For Karl Chevrolet 50

Federated Auto Parts Raceway Event Set For Saturday Night

(Pevely, MO) Entries for the Karl Chevrolet 50 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri came in at a rapid pace on Monday afternoon, so rapid that it almost took down the internet.

With an overall limit of 150 cars, the game plan was to take approximately 50 entries in each of the three classes for the Saturday, May 9, 2020 event. It was noticeable quite early that the interest from DIRTcar Super Late Model teams was very high, as the entries poured in. After the first day of pre-registration was complete, it was decided to accept all 60 confirmed Super Late Model entries, so everyone had their chance to race. The total car count number will remain at 150 or less as there are close to 50 Modifieds and just under 40 Pro Mods registered.

“We think with the talented drivers signed up, the 60-50-40 car count is a great combination for the fans and still keep within our attendance guidelines,” stated Federated Auto Parts Raceway management.

The entry list is healthy, with plenty of huge names that fans will recognize. The Modified and Pro Modified entry lists will be coming out later this afternoon.

700 advance sale general admission tickets were sold out within hours of going on sale last Thursday afternoon. No tickets will be sold at the track on raceday, giving plenty of room for fans to social distance. Also, track officials are reminding everyone that only drivers crews will be allowed pit passes, as no public pit passes will be sold on raceday.

For those who don’t have a ticket, the night of action can be watched on DirtonDirt.com or FloRacing with a subscription.

Number Driver First Name Driver Last Name Driver City Driver State

1 Tyler Erb Wapakoneta OH

3 Scott Henseler S Roxanna IL

4 Bob Gardner Washington IL

5 Brian Wolfmeier House Springs MO

7 Drake Troutman hyndman,pa PA

9 Devin Moran Dresden OH

09 Jeff Riddell Steward IL

10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights IL

11 Gordy Gundaker Saint Charles MO

12 Kevin Weaver Gibson City IL

13 Brayton Laster Greenwood IN

14 Reid Millard Jefferson City MO

15 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland IL

18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua IL

21 Billy Moyer Batesville AR

22 Dan Jacober Highland IL

24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso IL

25 jason feger Bloomington IL

28 Dennis Erb Carpentersville IL

30 Mark Voigt Marine IL

32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood IL

33 James Lampley Benton IL

49 Jake Timm Minnesota City MN

55 Brady Rudd Labadie MO

56 Tony Jackson Lebanon MO

58 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque IA

61 Caleb Ashby Cunningham TN

74 Mitch McGrath Waukesha WI

78 Chad Zobrist Highland IL

84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL

89 Mike Spatola Manhattan IL

91 Rusty Schlenk McClure OH

94 Austin Rettig Sikeston MO

99 Frank Heckenast, Jr. Bourbonnais, IL

11h Jeff Herzog Festus MO

16G Rusty Griffaw Festus MO

18L Jeffrey Ledford Pontiac IL

21B Rich Bell Sheffield IL

21h Robby Hensley Walton KY

21jr Billy Moyer Batesville AR

21n logan arntz Vestaburg MI

24s Jeremy Sneed Bluford IL

25w Allen Weisser Peoria IL

26m Brent McKinnon Carlyle IL

32f Derek Fetter Silex MO

32s Chris Simpson Oxford IA

33m Tim Manville Saint Jacob IL

3s Brian Shirley Chatham IL

3w Brennon Willard Lebanon MO

40b Kyle Bronson Brandon FL

44s colin shipley Weston OH

4g Kody Evans Camden OH

4s Jason Suhre Highland IL

4st Travis Stemler Ionia MI

6k Michael Kloos Trenton IL

7m Matt Miller Breese IL

7r Ross Robinson Georgetown DE

81e Tanner English Benton IL

9g Larry Greer Bowling Green KY

B5 Brandon Sheppard Berlin IL

f15 Jeremy Conaway Springfield IL