Super Late Model Entry List Announced For Karl Chevrolet 50

Federated Auto Parts Raceway Event Set For Saturday Night
(Pevely, MO) Entries for the Karl Chevrolet 50 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri came in at a rapid pace on Monday afternoon, so rapid that it almost took down the internet.
With an overall limit of 150 cars, the game plan was to take approximately 50 entries in each of the three classes for the Saturday, May 9, 2020 event. It was noticeable quite early that the interest from DIRTcar Super Late Model teams was very high, as the entries poured in. After the first day of pre-registration was complete, it was decided to accept all 60 confirmed Super Late Model entries, so everyone had their chance to race. The total car count number will remain at 150 or less as there are close to 50 Modifieds and just under 40 Pro Mods registered.
“We think with the talented drivers signed up, the 60-50-40 car count is a great combination for the fans and still keep within our attendance guidelines,” stated Federated Auto Parts Raceway management.
The entry list is healthy, with plenty of huge names that fans will recognize. The Modified and Pro Modified entry lists will be coming out later this afternoon.
700 advance sale general admission tickets were sold out within hours of going on sale last Thursday afternoon. No tickets will be sold at the track on raceday, giving plenty of room for fans to social distance. Also, track officials are reminding everyone that only drivers crews will be allowed pit passes, as no public pit passes will be sold on raceday.
For those who don’t have a ticket, the night of action can be watched on DirtonDirt.com or FloRacing with a subscription.
Number Driver First Name Driver Last Name Driver City Driver State
1 Tyler Erb Wapakoneta OH
3 Scott Henseler S Roxanna IL
4 Bob Gardner Washington IL
5 Brian Wolfmeier House Springs MO
7 Drake Troutman hyndman,pa PA
9 Devin Moran Dresden OH
09 Jeff Riddell Steward IL
10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights IL
11 Gordy Gundaker Saint Charles MO
12 Kevin Weaver Gibson City IL
13 Brayton Laster Greenwood IN
14 Reid Millard Jefferson City MO
15 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland IL
18 Shannon Babb Moweaqua IL
21 Billy Moyer Batesville AR
22 Dan Jacober Highland IL
24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso IL
25 jason feger Bloomington IL
28 Dennis Erb Carpentersville IL
30 Mark Voigt Marine IL
32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood IL
33 James Lampley Benton IL
49 Jake Timm Minnesota City MN
55 Brady Rudd Labadie MO
56 Tony Jackson Lebanon MO
58 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque IA
61 Caleb Ashby Cunningham TN
74 Mitch McGrath Waukesha WI
78 Chad Zobrist Highland IL
84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL
89 Mike Spatola Manhattan IL
91 Rusty Schlenk McClure OH
94 Austin Rettig Sikeston MO
99 Frank Heckenast, Jr. Bourbonnais, IL
11h Jeff Herzog Festus MO
16G Rusty Griffaw Festus MO
18L Jeffrey Ledford Pontiac IL
21B Rich Bell Sheffield IL
21h Robby Hensley Walton KY
21jr Billy Moyer Batesville AR
21n logan arntz Vestaburg MI
24s Jeremy Sneed Bluford IL
25w Allen Weisser Peoria IL
26m Brent McKinnon Carlyle IL
32f Derek Fetter Silex MO
32s Chris Simpson Oxford IA
33m Tim Manville Saint Jacob IL
3s Brian Shirley Chatham IL
3w Brennon Willard Lebanon MO
40b Kyle Bronson Brandon FL
44s colin shipley Weston OH
4g Kody Evans Camden OH
4s Jason Suhre Highland IL
4st Travis Stemler Ionia MI
6k Michael Kloos Trenton IL
7m Matt Miller Breese IL
7r Ross Robinson Georgetown DE
81e Tanner English Benton IL
9g Larry Greer Bowling Green KY
B5 Brandon Sheppard Berlin IL
f15 Jeremy Conaway Springfield IL