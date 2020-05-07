Central Missouri Speedway Unveils Revised 2020 Race Schedule!



Central Missouri Speedway

May 7, 2020

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) After weeks of planning and discussion, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is pleased to announce a revised 2020 Race Schedule and opening night, which is set for Saturday, May 23rd during Memorial Day weekend! At this time, there are 17 race nights planned with two tentative dates that may be added, depending on how the season unfolds.

Owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls stated, “We’ve had to edit our previously announced schedule due to COVID-19 and as we eluded to in our April 14th press release, there are some major modifications.” Most of the modifications involve special events and touring series. CMS tried to keep as many weeks as possible on the schedule for its five regular race divisions, which includes unsanctioned A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

CMS will hold a test and tune practice session on Saturday, May 16th with start times and price information to be announced. The session provides drivers a chance to test and tune their cars prior to opening night and the track staff will fine-tune the new MyRacePass scoring database. There will be no grandstand admission and a very limited concessions menu will be available. Drivers and crews must abide by social distancing and always leave plenty of space between haulers in the pits.

At this time, while there are no restrictions on the number of people in large gatherings in the county; state and local health department guidance states social distancing must be in place at large events. What this means for CMS is that we will utilize social distancing concepts in the grandstand seating areas and within other aspects and areas of the race program once the season begins.

Social distancing measures will have an impact on the number of attendees, which effects crowd size. Earl Walls stated, “Although we’ve kept some special events, at this time we are reducing the amount of larger purse events, at least until we can have enough people in the grandstands to make sense from an operational standpoint to hold them. If regulations change in the future, we may alter the schedule accordingly.”

CMS encourages people who have already been together in social circumstances, such as families or race teams, to sit together and leave social distancing space in between others. Everyone attending events should expect change and be mindful and respectful of each other while on the premises. If you are sick, or think you are sick, please stay home. If you feel you need to wear a mask or additional protective equipment, please do.

As previously announced, a special $10 adult admission is in effect for opening night, Saturday, May 23rd with kids remaining their regular price of $6. “We’ve all faced challenges related to the current situation and we sincerely thank the drivers, fans, and our outstanding group of sponsors and business partners for their continued patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and we look forward to seeing everyone very soon,” stated the Walls.

CMS is planning and end-of-year celebration once the scheduled events conclude; however, this year may not include a championship point’s fund. Driver registration is back into effect as of this release and will remain at the reduced rate of $50 for the season. Drivers may visit the Drivers link at www.centralmissourispeedway.net to print and fill out the registration form. Be sure to check out the website for the latest schedule of events!

2020 Events (Current as of 5-7-20

Subject to Change at No Notice Based Upon COVID-19 Situation!

Participating Car Classes: A-Mods (AM), Street Stocks (SS),

B-Mods (BM), Mod-Lites (ML), and Pure Stocks (PS).

Guest Classes Include: SLMR Late Models, POWRi War Sprint League,

POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints, USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Assoc.

Note: We will follow CDC Recommendations and Social Distancing Guidelines, which may affect logistics and “normal” operating procedures.

All attendees are responsible for their own personal protective equipment and for making their own decisions regarding attendance at our events.

Saturday, May 16th – Practice Session. Start Time/Pit Pass Price TBA/TBD. NO GRANDSTAND ADMISSION!

*May 23rd – Race #1 – (Saturday) Memorial Day Weekend – Opening Night of the 2020 Race Season

Race Program includes Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win A-Mod Scramble!

Also running Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. All Pit Passes $40.

*Special $10 general admission on Saturday, 5/23 for all adults (Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6). All pit passes $40.

May 24th – Race #2 – (Sunday) Memorial Day Weekend – $3,000 to win A-Mod Special! – Also running Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. All Special Event pricing in effect (see below). All pit passes $40.

May 30th – Race #3 – Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series (SLMR) – Plus AM, SS, BM, ML

(No Pure Stocks!) All Special Event pricing in effect (see below). All pit passes $40.

June 6th – Race #4 – Whiteman Air Force Base Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 13th – Race #5 – Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 20th – Race #6 – Pepsi Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 27th – Race #7 – Midwest Coating Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

July 4th – Race #8 – 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial – $3,000-to-Win A-Mods (Format TBA). Also running Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks, plus a full Fireworks Show!

All Special Event pricing in effect (see below). All pit passes $40.

July 11th – Weekend Off, No Racing

July 18th – Race #9 – Heartland Waste Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

July 25th – Race #10 – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Also running A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!) All Special Event pricing in effect (see below). All pit passes $40.

August 1st – Race #11 – Kid’s Night at the Races! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

August 8th – Race #12 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

August 15th – Race #13 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

August 22nd – Race #14 – POWRi War Sprint League – Also running A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!) All Special Event pricing in effect (see below). All pit passes $40.

August 29th – Race #15 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

September 5th – Race #16 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 1 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 1-6) and $500-to-Win Scramble, plus POWRi Lightning Sprints, Pure Stocks, and Mod-Lites. All Special Event pricing in effect (see below). All pit passes $40.

September 6th – Race #17 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend – Night 2 A-Mod Qualifying (For Rows 7-12) and

$3,000-to-Win. Also running POWRi Lightning Sprints, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Street Stocks. All Special Event pricing in effect (see below). All pit passes $40.

Tentative! Sept 25th (Friday) – Race #18 – To Be Announced/Determined

Tentative! Sept 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – To Be Announced/Determined

Regular Admission: $12 Adult, $10 Seniors 65 to 74 and Active Military w/I.D., Kids ages six to twelve $6, Five and under free, Confined to wheelchair free, 75 and over free. All Pit Passes Regardless of Age $35.

Special Event Admission: Regular Admission: $15 Adult, $12 Seniors 65 to 74 and Active Military w/I.D., Kids ages six to twelve $6, Five and under free, Confined to wheelchair free, 75 and over free. All Pit Passes Regardless of Age $40.