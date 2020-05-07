Chad Simpson Ready to Lift Lid to 2020 Season at Wheatland; Drops New Merchandise!

(MOUNT VERNON, IOWA) After over six weeks of race postponements and cancelations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chad Simpson Racing sees light at the end of the tunnel and is set to finally kick off the 2020 campaign next week at the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri! With COVID-19 restrictions still in place across the country, a pair of unique, $7,000 to win programs will be held at the Show-Me State oval on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12-13. These Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA Series co-sanctioned events will be held with no fans in attendance, but you can tune-in LIVE both nights to watch the racing action via LucasOilRacing.tv and free on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook page at 7:30PM ET/6:30PM CT.

The pair of showdowns at Lucas Oil Speedway will mark the first two point races on the MLRA tour this year, as Chad Simpson guns for his third career series Championship. The Mount Vernon, Iowa ace won the MLRA crown back in 2014 and 2018 racing for Brinkman Motorsports and has accumulated fourteen triumphs with the Midwestern series throughout his career. Additional information concerning the midweek battles at Wheatland can be accessed by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com and www.mlraracing.com.

As was the case in 2019, Chad will also pilot the Moring Motorsports machine in select races throughout the 2020 season for car owner Larry Moring. Currently, Chad is slated to drive the famed #1 car in several crown jewel events including the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream,’ the ‘Silver Dollar Nationals,’ the ‘USA Nationals,’ the ‘World 100,’ and the ‘Knoxville Late Model Nationals’ – among other high-profile races.

TEAM 25 is also excited to drop some brand-new merchandise, as a sharp-looking shirt created by Arizona Sport Shirts has been added to the MERCH page of www.ChadSimpsonRacing.com. Available in adult sizes Small-4XL, these black t-shirts feature both of the cars Chad will be driving in 2020 and are only $20.00 each. As a bonus to fans, as we are finally getting back to racing this month, all orders placed on the website will have a discounted shipping & handling fee of $5.00 through the month of May. A wide variety of credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal are accepted at checkout. Visit the direct link for the TEAM 25 online store at www.chadsimpsonracing.com/25merch.html.

Chad Simpson Racing would like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support in 2020: TWENTY 5 Design, Graves Oil, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Ideal Ready Mix, Michelle Ruefer Chiropractic, Burich Trucking, Allgaier Performance Parts, Allstar Performance, Allgaier Racing Shocks, Marty and Cherry Getting, Performance Bodies, Black Diamond Chassis, Simpson Farms, Five Star Shop Service, Swift Springs, Midwest Sheet Metal, Grasshopper Lawn Care, Midwest Frame and Axle, and JCD Trucking.

Keep up with Chad Simpson all year long and view his entire 2020 racing schedule by pointing your web browser to www.ChadSimpsonRacing.com.

