Jackson Tops Lebanon Midway USRA Out Pace B Modified Season Opener

Lebanon,Mo.- Defending and 2 time USRA Out Pace B Modified Kris Jackson Of Lebanon took the top spot on the start of the S&S U Pull It Auto Parts 20 lap B Modified feature and held back several charges from Mike Striegel, Jon Sheets III, and defending track champion Dillion McCowan in grabbing the Lebanon Midway Speedway Season opener on Friday night.

The redraw placed Jackson on the pole with Sheets to his outside. Striegel quickly followed the leader from his 3rd starting spot while Sheets, McCowan, Tyler Knudtson and Cole Campbell were in the mix.

After a couple of short yellows, 15 year old McCowan the 2019 track and USRA Central Regional Champion made the strong move to 2nd place and was closing in on Jackson white Sheets and keeping McCowan on the defensive for 2nd place during the long green run.

Jackson started placing some distance the the late stages in taking his 1st win of the season. McCowan, Sheets, Striegel and a fast moving Jason Pursley completed the top 5. Qualifying heats went to McCowan, Tyler Knudtson and Striegel.

Other class feature winners were Chris Hawkins ( Late Models), Kevin Simon ( Pure Stocks), Colt Cheevers ( Midwest Modifieds) and Randy Dye ( Front wheel drive Hornets).

Racing action continues Friday night with USRA B Mods, Late Models Cash Money Rules, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and Hornets with racing at 8PM.

USRA B Modified Feature

Start   Finish.  Car.   Driver

  1.        1.        65.   Kris Jackson
  2.        2.         8.    Dillion McCowan
  3.        3.        360  Jon Sheets III
  4.         4.        17x. Mike Striegel
  5.          5.        24d  Jason Pursley
  6.          6.        22c  Cole Campbell
  7.        7.        24.    Brian Schutt
  8.          8.       101.  Matt Rose
  9.          9.          8K. Tyler Knudtson
  10.       10.        28.   Wesley Briggs
  11.        11.        68.  Ricky Watkins
  12.        12.        25c. Brandon Huff
  13.         13.        13x Eric Atwood
  14.         14.        88r Robin Showers
  15.          15.        32  Kelly Hicks
  16.          16.       17H Wes Holman
  17.            17.       10P Dayton Pursley
  18.           18.        7x  Jack Kirby

DNS.         DNS.     67. Austin Sheets

 

 

