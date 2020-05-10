Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Weather Causes Rescheduling on Lucas Oil Speedway Reopening Tour

Weather Causes Rescheduling on Lucas Oil Speedway Reopening Tour

BATAVIA, OH (May 10, 2020) – With unfavorable weather forecasts holding steady for the Wheatland, MO area, the practice and races at Lucas Oil Speedway on May 11-13 are canceled, causing the rescheduling of the Lucas Oil Reopening Tour.
We are adding an additional day to Golden Isles Speedway on Thursday (21st) and an additional day, Monday (25th) to East Bay Raceway Park. Each of these races will still be fan-less, but will be available for viewing LIVE on LucasOilRacing.tv and for free on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook Page.

Lucas Oil Reopening Tour (Fan-less, available for viewing on LucasOilRacing.TV, and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook Live)

Tuesday, May 19 – Golden Isles Speedway – $7,000 to win*

Wednesday, May 20 – Golden Isles Speedway – $7,000 to win*

Thursday, May 21 – Golden Isles Speedway – $7,000 to win*
Monday, May 25 – East Bay Raceway Park – $7,000 to win*
Tuesday, May 26 – East Bay Raceway Park – $7,000 to win*

Wednesday, May 27 – East Bay Raceway Park – $7,000 to win*
*A-Main Purse (40 laps)

  1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,500, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,300, 8. $1,200, 9. $1,150, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,050, 12. $1,000, 13. $975, 14. $950, 15. $925, 16. $900, 17. $875, 18. $850, 19. $825, 20. $800, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800
