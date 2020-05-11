Tyler Bruening Grabs First Win of 2020 at Hamilton County



Lucas Oil Reopening Tour Up Next



DECORAH, Iowa (05/11/20) – After a three-month hiatus amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tyler Bruening made a triumphant return to racing on Saturday night.

Bruening traveled to Hamilton County Speedway (Webster City, Iowa) for the 1/2-oval’s 2020 season opener. A dominating performance in his Skyline Motorsports No. 16 Bennett Explosives/ Bruening Rock Products/ Capital Race Cars Super Late Model garnered Tyler his first win of the season.

“I have to thank our team for their hard work. It’s been three months since we last raced. To come back and get a win the first night says a lot about our team and these Capital Race Cars,” said Bruening. “I’m looking forward to the Lucas Oil events the next two weeks. Thanks to all the fans as well, I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy.”

After starting fourth, Tyler posted a second-place finish in his heat race behind Jeff Aikey, earning him the third spot on the feature grid. Outrunning polesitter Casey Skyberg in the 20-lap affair, Bruening rolled to his first win of the season over Skyberg, Jason Hahne, Todd Cooney, and Aikey.

For full results from this event, please visit www.HamiltonCoSpeedway.com.

Bruening returns to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour, May 19-21, with a trio of $7,000-to-win events at Golden Isles Speedway in Brunswick, Ga. Dubbed the Lucas Oil Reopening Tour, the tripleheader will kick off a stint of midweek events, each boasting over $70,000 in purse money. The following week, the Series will travel to East Bay Raceway Park (Tampa, Fla.) on May 25-27.

To learn more about these events, visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Tyler Bruening would like to thank all of his sponsors including Skyline Motorsports, Bennett Explosives, Bruening Rock Products, Capital Race Cars, Super K Express, Truck Country, Olson Explosives, Clements Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuels, Freeman Plumbing, Hoosier Tire South, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Carolina Concrete Finishers, QA1, Quarter Master, Hovden Oil, Bert Transmission, Five Star Stock Car Bodies, Bulldog Rear Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Simpson Race Products, Penske Shocks, Beyea Custom Headers, Sweet Manufacturing, Peterson Fluid Systems, Modern Images, Stop Tech Brakes, Allstar Performance, Advanced Transportation, Lucas Oil Products, DirtOnDirt.com, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Tyler Bruening and Skyline Motorsports, please visit www.Tyler16.com .