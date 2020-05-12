HOT WHEELS JOINS FORCES WITH HOONIGAN TO KEEP THE CHALLENGER SPIRIT REVVING WITH LEGENDS TOUR VIRTUAL STOP IN SEARCH OF NEXT FAN-MADE DIE-CAST CAR

Car enthusiasts around the country can submit their custom builds May 8-13 for a chance to be featured in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour virtual stop with Hoonigan judges on May 16

WHAT:

Fans across the U.S. are getting the chance to virtually join the excitement of the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour with the brand’s first-ever view-from-home tour stop hosted by Hoonigan as part of the international search for its next die-cast car. Fans, families and car enthusiasts can participate in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour by submitting their builds and by tuning into a live virtual “stop” on Hoonigan’s YouTube channel as well as Hot Wheels or Hoonigan’s Facebook pages on May 16. Starting at 9 am PST, audiences will watch LIVE judging from a panel consisting of top motorsports athlete Colette Davis, Hoonigan auto experts and Hot Wheels designers.

The finalist from the Hot Wheels Legends Tour virtual stop will join all other Legends Tour finalists at SEMA Auto Show in Las Vegas in November for a chance to have their car immortalized as an iconic Hot Wheels die-cast.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour, now in its third year, is a global search for the next fan-made custom car to be made into a Hot Wheels die-cast toy. The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is made possible in partnership with Hoonigan, Walmart, Dickies, A&W Root Beer, American Honda, Dynacraft Wheels and presenting sponsor, Mobil 1.

Honda is bringing the Honda Super Tuner Legends Series – the exclusive custom tuner component of the Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour – to the May 16 digital tour stop. The Legends Tour digital stop will feature select custom-tuned Honda vehicles where one custom-tuned Honda vehicle will be selected as a “Honda Super Tuner Finalist” – with the ultimate Honda Super Tuner” winner to be revealed at the completion of the Legends Tour.

HOW:

From May 8-13, fans can submit photos and videos of their custom builds for the chance to have their design included in the May 16 Legends Tour virtual stop and livestream. Only the first 500 entrants will be considered.

After the submission window closes, the Legends Tour judges will select the top vehicles to be featured during the May 16 virtual stop and judged LIVE. Similar to all Legends Tour stops, the judges will consider creativity, authenticity and garage spirit when selecting finalists and winners.

WHEN / WHERE:

Submissions accepted from Friday, May 8 – Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at www.hotwheels.com/legends

Live Stream on Hot Wheels’ Facebook Page and Hoonigan’s YouTube Channel: Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ 9 AM PST

ASSETS:

B-roll from 2019 Hot Wheels Legends Tour: https://filetransfer.mitchcommgroup.com/message/IfPNIX3MMNrBPX06KHiIHs

Photos from 2019 Hot Wheels Legends Tour: https://filetransfer.mitchcommgroup.com/message/HNU8haARom6qNttYPHEoZY

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Visit https://www.hoonigan.com/pages/hotwheels and www.hotwheels.com/legends