Weather Forces World of Outlaws to Cancel Three-Event Swing in Missouri

CONCORD, NC — May 13, 2020 — World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series officials are canceling the three-event Missouri swing that included races Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, as well as Monday at U.S. 36 Raceway.

With current rainy weather across the region and an outlook for more continuing throughout the weekend, officials were forced to cancel these events today.

Fans with tickets to these events will have their MyDirtTickets.com accounts credited automatically for use with a future event. If fans would like a refund, they can request one within 30 days by clicking here.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 next weekend, May 22-23. Tickets for that event are sold out, but both nights will be broadcast live on DIRTVision