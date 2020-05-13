Weekly Racing Series opener scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 12, 2020) – Lucas Oil Speedway looks to get its Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series going this Saturday with Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods in the spotlight, running a $750-to-win feature. The program is presented by Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company along with OzarksFIRST.com.

Spectators are allowed to attend the program, with social distancing measures in place. The Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks will join the B-Mods with gates opening at 4 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said that as racing resumes, several things will be different for drivers and fans in light of COVID-19 restrictions. Only one team at a time allowed in the pit office and a minimum of one pit stall required between teams once in the pits.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be required for spectators through the month of May, though families are allowed to sit together. Fans should leave at least one space between vehicles in the parking lot. Masks are not mandatory but are recommended and the speedway will offer disposable masks at the gate while supplies last. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the facility and restrooms will be sanitized frequently throughout the racing program.

There will be a limited menu at the concession stands for the first few weeks. There will be no midway activities, such as Go-Karts or the Junior Fan Club and the inside of the Diamond Bar will be closed, though an outside beer kiosk will be open.

“We have worked closely with state and Hickory County officials to put together a plan to resume racing, with safety for everyone our top priority,” Lorton said. “We would ask for everyone to be patient as things are going to be different than what we’re used to, but at the same time it’s going to be good to get back to racing.”

Drivers outside the top 15 in 2019 points now can register for the event, but must do so online via MyRacePass. There will be a cap of 30 drivers per division and the B-Mod class already has filled. Spots remain in the other three classes, with registration ending at 5 p.m. Friday – if the limit of 30 is not reached prior to that.

Defending track champions Kris Jackson (B-Mods), Robbie Reed (USRA Modifieds), Johnny Fennewald (ULMA Late Models) and Toby Ott (Street Stocks) are among those already entered for the event.

If weather threatens the program, as always keep an eye on the Lucas Oil Speedway Facebook page or LucasOilSpeedway.com for updates as necessary.

Ticket prices:

Adults (16 and over): $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military: $9

Youth (ages 6-15): $5

Kids (5 and under): FREE

Family Pass: $30

Pit Pass: $30

For ticket questions or information for any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

