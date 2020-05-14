Billy Moyer Invades Magnolia TONIGHT After Picking Up Career Win #841!

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) made a triumphant return to the Dirt Late Model scene on Saturday evening, May 9 at Federated Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri! In his first racing action since February 8, Billy Moyer was the class of the field all night at the St. Louis-area facility and emerged victorious over 59 other entrants to record career victory #841 in the ‘Karl Chevrolet 50.’

After clicking off the fastest lap in Group A during the qualifying session and securing a heat race triumph, Billy rolled off from the outside of the front row in the 50-lap DIRTcar Super Late Model main event. In front of a limited grandstand crowd – due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions – and a worldwide online streaming audience, the Batesville, Arkansas Hall of Famer led each and every circuit of the headliner to bag the $7,000 payday ahead of Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran, Tanner English, and Kyle Bronson! Complete results from the ‘Karl Chevrolet 50’ can be viewed online at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.

“It was a great win for us at Pevely especially considering the high level of competition that was there,” quoted Moyer following his first win of the young 2020 campaign. “It’s just been a crazy time with this coronavirus deal and all of us not knowing when or if we were going to get to race again. To come out for the first time since Speedweeks and be as dominant as we were, it really speaks to how well Marshall Green at Capital Race Cars and Shane Clanton and our team all work together. The car was awesome and even though the track got pretty bottom dominant as the race wore on, I’m excited where our program is at right now and can’t wait to get back to racing consistently again!”

Even though Mother Nature threw a wrench in plans to race in Missouri again this week, the #21 team will jump right back into competition later tonight, May 14 in a special event announced in recent days at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi. The unsanctioned contest dubbed as the ‘Magnolia Mayhem 40’ will draw a strong field of competitors tonight to do battle for the $5,000 top prize. It will mark the first Super Late Model show held in the state of Mississippi since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. While no fans will be admitted into the grandstand area, all of the dirt-slinging action will be broadcast LIVE tonight starting at 7:30pm EDT for subscribers on www.dirtondirt.com and www.floracing.com.

