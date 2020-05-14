Dennis Erb, Jr. Advances into Karl Chevrolet 50; Ready for Magnolia TONIGHT!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team invaded Federated Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri on Saturday night, May 9 for a DIRTcar Super Late Model special dubbed the ‘Karl Chevrolet 50.’ The high-profile race, which was contested in front of a limited grandstand crowd – due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions – and a worldwide streaming audience, drew a stout 60 car field to do battle for the $7,000 winner’s check.

Dennis knocked down the thirteenth fastest lap in Group A during the qualifying session prior to finishing fifth in his stacked heat race. Following a triumph in his B-Main, Dennis started the 50-lap headliner from the inside of the ninth row. In fifty green flag circuits around the St. Louis-area facility, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace picked off four competitors on his way to a thirteenth place feature showing. Full results from the ‘Karl Chevrolet 50’ can be viewed by clicking on www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.

With the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series doubleheader scheduled for Federated Raceway at I-55 this weekend officially canceled due to inclement weather, Dennis Erb Racing will take the opportunity to dip south to do some racing later tonight, May 14 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi. The unsanctioned ‘Magnolia Mayhem 40’ will attract a strong field of competitors tonight to vie for the $5,000 top prize. It will mark the first Super Late Model show held in the state of Mississippi since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. While no fans will be admitted into the grandstand area, all of the dirt-slinging action will be broadcast LIVE tonight starting at 7:30pm EDT for subscribers on www.dirtondirt.com and www.floracing.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan's Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer's Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

