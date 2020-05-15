Home --> Uncategorized --> REGISTRATION OPEN FOR DRIVERS TO JOIN MAY 22-23 SPRINT CAR EVENTS AT I-55

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR DRIVERS TO JOIN MAY 22-23 SPRINT CAR EVENTS AT I-55

By World of Outlaws 

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ return to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23 will feature another historic field of star-studded drivers with $16,000 on the line. And drivers still have time to enter.

Several spots remain for the 62-car field. Drivers who are DIRTcar members have until Sunday, May 17 at noon to register to join. First come, first served. So, act quick by using the link below.

Registration link: https://dirtcar.typeform.com/to/KKV8nB

If you’re not already a DIRTcar member, click here to register.

Friday’s race at the 1/3-mile track in Pevely, MO will pay $6,000-to-win and Saturday’s race will pay $10,000-to-win. Tickets are sold out for both events, but both nights of action can be watched LIVE on DIRTVision.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Drivers Hit the Air Waves
  2. New Tracks, New Big Events, Fierce Competition Expected in 2016 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Schedule
  3. Registration now open for $120,000 LoneStar Nationals
  4. Fast Talkers: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Drivers Gear Up for Midwest Events
  5. Port-A-Cool Texas World Dirt Track Championship Registration Open!
  6. Big Frog Motorsports and Tanner English Join Forces for Upcoming Events

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2020 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy