REGISTRATION OPEN FOR DRIVERS TO JOIN MAY 22-23 SPRINT CAR EVENTS AT I-55

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ return to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23 will feature another historic field of star-studded drivers with $16,000 on the line. And drivers still have time to enter.

Several spots remain for the 62-car field. Drivers who are DIRTcar members have until Sunday, May 17 at noon to register to join. First come, first served. So, act quick by using the link below.

Registration link: https://dirtcar.typeform.com/to/KKV8nB

If you’re not already a DIRTcar member, click here to register.

Friday’s race at the 1/3-mile track in Pevely, MO will pay $6,000-to-win and Saturday’s race will pay $10,000-to-win. Tickets are sold out for both events, but both nights of action can be watched LIVE on DIRTVision.