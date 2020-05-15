Riggs Drilling Solutions Adds Bonus Money to Reopening Tour

BATAVIA, OH (May 15, 2020) – The rescheduled “Lucas Oil Reopening Tour” for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will now consist of six events at two venues, starting with Golden Isles Speedway in Waynesville, GA on May 19th, 20th, and 21st, with the next three events taking place at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL on May 25th, 26th, and 27th. The Lucas Oil Reopening Tour will now have additional bonus money up for grabs, courtesy of Riggs Drilling Solutions. The driver that earns the most points in these six events and maintains perfect attendance at all six, will receive a $5,000 cash award after the final event at East Bay Raceway Park.

Riggs Drilling Solutions, owned by Jason and Scott Riggs and based in Norris City, Illinois, provides general excavation and directional drilling services for any of your personal or corporate needs. Utilizing a wealth of knowledge and years of experience, the family owned and operated business specializes in land clearing, driveway work, spreading rock, and dirt work, as well as installation of underground conduit for various applications. The Riggs family also owns Riggs Motorsports, a super late model race team with Tanner English as their driver. To learn more about their company visit their website: www.riggsdrilling.com.

The six events, within the Lucas Oil Reopening Tour, will pay $7,000 to-win, each night. All races are full series points races, with a five-person limit – per team. No Fans will be allowed to attend these six events but Fans can watch the action LIVE on www.LucasOilRacing.TV and LIVE on the Series Facebook page.

“A very special thanks to Jason and Scott Riggs, and Riggs Drilling Solutions for putting up the $5,000 cash bonus to the driver that earns the most points during the six race reopening tour. It is very generous of the Riggs family to offer this bonus and give racers additional money to race for during these unique times – due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Motorsports Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

Any companies or individuals that would like to contribute to this bonus/point fund program for the Lucas Oil Reopening Tour can contact Wayne Castleberry directly at his email at wcastleberry@lucasoil.com or by phone at 951-741-8679. The more contributions we receive, the more spots the point fund will pay back to the drivers that compete on the Lucas Oil Reopening Tour.