Flinging Dirt once again May 29 at Tri City Speedway with $5,000-to-win Late Models & $1500-to-win UMP Modifieds

PONTOON BEACH, IL. (May 16) — Race fans are ready and have been patiently waiting for the return of dirt racing in the state of Illinois. Finally Friday, May 29th, at Tri City Speedway highlighting the evenings event will be the UMP Super Late Models and the UMP Modifieds.

Officials plan strict measures amid the Covid-19 crisis to keep everyone safe for the event highlighted by a $5,000-to-win Super Late Model feature with live streaming video to be announced. UMP Modifieds will also be on the card for the event competing for $1,500-to-win.

Race teams will be limited to 10 people per car while general admission tickets for spectators will be capped at 1200. There is not an entry limit in each division. Pre-entry will be required with more details released this week. Social distancing practices are recommended in the grandstands and pit area with attendees encouraged to wear face masks and bring hand sanitizer.

Pits open at Noon., grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. Pit passes will be $35 each. General admission is $25 and a limited number of advance tickets will be available online Thursday, May 21st at 2 p.m.; no grandstand tickets will be sold at the gate. For more information or to order tickets, visit tricityspeedway.net or call (618) 931-7836.