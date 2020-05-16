Rain postpones Lucas Oil Speedway opener until Sunday

WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 16, 2020) – Following a wet week and with more rain in the forecast later Saturday, Lucas Oil Speedway has postponed its season-opening Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program until Sunday.

“We know everyone is eager to race and we want cars on the track, so we’ve decided to race on Sunday when the forecast is much better,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “We’ll move the schedule an hour earlier to help everyone get home at a decent hour.”

Spectator gates for the Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Night at the Races Presented by OzarksFIRST.com will open at 3 p.m. Sunday with hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6:05. The pit office will open at 1 p.m.

Lorton said drivers who were preregistered for Saturday’s program will be eligible to compete and it will be a points program. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks are featured with a $750-to-win feature. Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also are on the schedule.

For fans, due to COVID-19 precautions, social distancing of 6 feet will be required for the grandstands, though families are allowed to sit together. Fans should leave at least one space between vehicles in the parking lot. Drivers in the pit area will be required to leave one pit stall between haulers.

Ticket prices:

Adults (16 and over): $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military: $9

Youth (ages 6-15): $5

Kids (5 and under): FREE

Family Pass: $30

Pit Pass: $30

For ticket questions or information for any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

