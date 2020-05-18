Drydene Boosts World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars I-55 Doubleheader

World of Outlaws Double Down on Memorial Day Weekend

Drydene Boosts NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Morton Buildings Late Models Double Double on DIRTVision

CONCORD, NC – May 18, 2020 – There is no doubt the 2020 Memorial Day Weekend, American’s annual kickoff to summer, will go down as a ‘Weekend to Remember.’ In years past the holiday weekend has always had two constants that go hand-in-hand: honoring and celebrating our veterans, and marquee motorsports events.

This weekend, the World of Outlaws will continue pushing that patriot spirit to Americans from coast to coast hosting the Drydene Double Down Invitational, a two-state doubleheader featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models.

Both World of Outlaws series will race Friday and Saturday, May 22-23, in a pair of first-ever events backed by Drydene and broadcast on DIRTVision, with the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars’ much anticipated short-track ‘Return’ at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO, and the Morton Buildings Late Models making their series debut at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN.

True to the name of the weekend, Drydene is doubling down on the purse for the Saturday night Sprint Car and Late Model events, making them both $20,000-to-win (originally $10,000-to-win), as well as increasing them to $1,000-to-start. The Friday night Features remain $6,000-to-win, $700-to-start.

“We are proud to once again partner with the World of Outlaws and support the Drydene Double Down Invitational,” said Dave Klinger, President, Drydene Performance Products. “We know that Memorial Day Weekend is typically the kick-off to summer racing. And this year, these races are even more meaningful to the sport and to the fans. This is an exciting way for Drydene to continue our strong support of dirt track racing, whether it’s Late Models or Sprint Cars.”

Tickets for the two races at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 are limited in supply, and fans will not be permitted to attend the events at Jackson, but DIRTVision will broadcast the entire weekend live. All four races will be included in the DIRTVision Fast Pass, which is still only $39 per month.

“We are eager to continue our ‘Return to Racing’ during Memorial Day Weekend, and we are thrilled Drydene has come on board to double down making each Saturday night race $20,000-to-win,” World of Outlaws CMO Ben Geisler said. “While the events bridge two different series at two different tracks, our DIRTVision viewers at home will be able to switch back and forth between both races. We will also be saluting our fallen veterans in a number of our own unique ways. It will be a Weekend to Remember.”

The Friday and Saturday races are full points events for both series, with Saturday races running 40 laps for the Sprint Cars and 60 laps for the Late Models. Broadcasts on Friday and Saturday nights from each track are expected to begin at 6 pm (CT) with hot laps and qualifying followed at 7:30 p.m. CT with racing.