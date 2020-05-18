Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 kicks off 2020 Weekly Racing on Saturday, May 30th

Pevely, MO – May 18, 2020 — Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will kick off weekly racing on Saturday, May 30th. On the card will be UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro Modifieds, UMP/AARA Sportsman & UMP/AARA Pro 4 Stocks. This event will also kick off the season’s track points championship chase in all five divisions.

Spectator gates will open at 5pm. For fans, due to COVID-19 precautions, social distancing of 6 feet will be required for the grandstands, though families are allowed to sit together. Masks/Face Coverings are recommended. The current plan is to sell general admission tickets as normal at the spectator gates, however county/city officials could force the track to change to pre-sold tickets only. We will post updated information if forced to change to pre-sold tickets.

The pit area will open at 4pm. Drivers will not be required to pre-enter this event.

This upcoming weekend (May 22nd-23rd) is the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series and a reminder that both nights are sold out. There are no ticket sales at the gate for the World of Outlaw events. Pit admission is restricted to race teams only. All pit passes are pre-sold as well to race teams and pit passes will not be sold at the gate. The World of Outlaw Sprint Car events this upcoming weekend will be on PPV via www.dirtvision.com.

