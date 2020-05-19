Cornell Leads Flag-to-Flag in Lucas Oil Speedway Opener



CCSDS Doubleheader in Missouri this Weekend



WILLARD, Mo. (05/19/20) – Kaeden Cornell returned to the seat of his Hoover Motorsports No. 50 Cloverleaf Auto Repair/ Choate Farms/ Rocket Chassis/ Hatfield Racing Engine Late Model for the first time in over two-months on Saturday.

As drivers ease back into real-world competition amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Cornell made a triumphant return, scoring a flag-to-flag victory in the ULMA Late Model division at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Cornell commented. “As much as I’ve enjoyed iRacing, and I’m thankful for everyone’s hard work to put those events together, I was anxious to get back to the track.”

“I’m sure there were a lot of regulations that had to be approved for this to happen, so I can’t thank everyone enough that made this event possible,” he added. “Thanks to the fans that came out as well, without them we really can’t do this.”

Eighteen ULMA Late Models registered for the Season Opener at the 3/8-mile “Diamond of Dirt Tracks.” Gaining one spot in his heat race, Cornell picked up the eight-lap victory, which positioned him second on the starting grid for the A-Main.

Cornell got the jump on fellow front-row starter Cole Henson and set a blistering pace through 12 green-flag laps, opening a 3.1-second lead over Johnny Fennewald and Henson when the caution came out.

As the race went back green, Cornell led the rest of the way, but it wasn’t easy. Henson managed to pull alongside a couple of times with four laps to go, but Cornell was able to regain command and wound up about three car lengths in front at the finish.

Henson finished second, with Larry Ferris, Shawn Strong, and Aaron Marrant rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

“Our Hoover Motorsports Rocket Chassis powered by a Hatfield Racing Engine was fast all night,” said Cornell. “It feels great to be back at the track and get the win on opening night. I’m looking forward to Legit Speedway Park this weekend!”

This weekend – May 22-23 – Cornell has his sights set on a doubleheader with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil at Legit Speedway Park in West Plains, Mo. Two complete shows are on the weekend docket with a $4,000 winner’s check on the line Friday night and $10,000 up for grabs on Saturday night.

For more information on these events, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

