Dennis Erb, Jr. Ready for Ambitious Week of Racing After Magnolia Podium Effort!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team was in the pit area at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi on Friday night, May 15 for the ‘Magnolia Mayhem 40.’ The unsanctioned contest, which was scheduled to run on Thursday and pushed back a day due to rain showers, drew 41 entrants to the Magnolia State oval to vie for the $5,000 winner’s check. Dennis Erb, Jr. timed in tenth quickest in Group B during the qualifying session before blasting up to second in his heat race.

Dennis then started the 40-lap main event from the outside of the fourth row and vaulted to as high as second in the running order. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace appeared headed towards a runner-up performance until the waning laps when he slowed for what he thought would be a caution flag. Dennis eventually slipped to third before throttling back up and finishing on the podium behind only victor Jimmy Owens and runner-up Timothy Culp. Complete results from “The Mag” can be located online at www.magnoliadirt.com.

With a hectic racing week planned, the #28 team has made the trip to Golden Isles Speedway, as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule fires back up at the Brunswick, Georgia speedplant. Dennis is slated to enter the $7,000 to win event held later tonight, May 19 and a similar $7,000 to win show at GIS on Wednesday, May 20. Both of these “Lucas Oil Reopening Tour” races can be watched LIVE with a subscription to LucasOilRacing.tv or on the series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lucasdirt.

Thursday will be a scheduled travel day, as the Dennis Erb Racing team embarks on the long voyage to Jackson, Minnesota for this weekend’s lucrative ‘Drydene Double Down Invitational.’ The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour will make it’s first-ever visit to the state-of-the-art Jackson Motorplex on May 22-23 with action to be broadcast LIVE on DIRTVision. Friday’s weekend opener at Jackson will boast a $6,000 payday while the 60-lap grand finale on Saturday will feature a whopping $20,000 top prize. Dennis currently sits tied for fifth in the latest WOOLMS point standings heading into the ‘Drydene Double Down Invitational.’ More information on the four races scheduled for this week can be accessed online at www.lucasdirt.com and www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com