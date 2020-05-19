Lucas Oil Speedway back in action Saturday with USRA Modifieds in spotlight

WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 19, 2020) – After a successful opening night, Lucas Oil Speedway returns to action on Saturday with Week No. 2 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series.

The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be the spotlight class, running a 25-lap feature with $1,000 going to the winner. Also in action in a program presented by Ozarks FOX will be the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

General Manager Danny Lorton said that while social distancing polices will remain in place in both the grandstands and pit area, a few things will be a bit more normal after the delayed start to the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will be no car limit on any class, but we still must maintain the one space between each hauler in the pits and the 6-foot social distancing,” Lorton said. Opening week had a limit of 30 entries per class through preregistration and drivers, while they can register at the pit office on Saturday, are still encouraged to use MyRacePass to preregister.

“Things went smoothly on Sunday and, since we have a lot of space in the pit area we feel good about opening entries up to more drivers,” Lorton said. “Everyone did a good job of respecting one hauler between pit stalls and we ask for them to do so again.”

On the grandstand side, the popular go-kart track will resume operations though – like in all areas of the complex – 6-foot social distancing will be in effect though family members can sit together in the grandstands. Workers will be sanitizing the karts between rides. Concessions and suites will resume with a full menu, through condiments sitting in the open will be limited.

Also for the first time this year, the campground will be open Friday through Sunday for those who wish to go camping while attending the races. Those camping would have to check out before 11 a.m. Sunday. Contact the speedway office (417) 282-5984 for more info.

Week One of racing saw a pair of defending track champions, Lebanon’s Kris Jackson (USRA B-Mod) and Robbie Reed of Mexico, Missouri (USRA Modified) opened with feature victories. Kaeden Cornell of Willard (ULMA Late Models) and Stoutland’s Derek Brown (Street Stocks) also visited victory lane.

Gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Ticket prices:

Adults (16 and over): $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military: $9

Youth (ages 6-15): $5

Kids (5 and under): FREE

Family Pass: $30

Pit Pass: $30

For ticket questions or information for any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

