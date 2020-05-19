Tazewell Speedway Presents Toyota Knoxville 50 Featuring Iron-Man/Southern Nationals on May 30

TAZEWELL, TENNESSEE (May 19, 2020)-Promoter Gary Hall of Tazewell (Tenn.) Speedway has announced the return for super late model racing which is set for Saturday May 30th. The 15th Annual Toyota Knoxville 50 will feature the best dirt late model drivers from the national, regional and local level competing for the $10,000 top prize.

The grandstands will be open to race fans but race track officials respectfully ask that social distancing guidelines be used. More information on this event will be released in the coming days.

The “Toyota Knoxville 50” will be co-sanctioned by the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt and the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels. It will be a points race for the Iron-Man Series. Broadcast details are being worked out.

For more information on Tazewell Speedway, please log on to www.TazewellSpeedway.net . For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Series, log on to www.CTPromotions.org and for further information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series, visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com .

Toyota Knoxville 50 Purse: 1) $10,000, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $2,000, 5) $1,500, 6) $1,100, 7) $1,000, 8) $950, 9) $900, 10) $850, 11) $800, 12) $750, 13) $650, 14) $600, 15) $550, 16) $530, 17) $520, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500.

Previous Toyota Knoxville 50 Winners:

2006-Scott Bloomquist

2007-Jimmy Owens

2008-Joe Armes

2009-Jimmy Owens

2010-Brad Neat

2011-Jared Landers

2012-Scott Bloomquist

2013-John Blankenship

2014-Jimmy Owens

2015-Jonathan Davenport

2016-Scott Bloomquist

2017-Jimmy Owens

2018-Jonathan Davenport

2019-Shanon Buckingham