World of Outlaws Turning Late Models ‘Inside Out’ at Davenport

Two-night event features races on 1/4-mile, 1/2-mile dirt ovals
DAVENPORT, IA — Over the past few months, race fans have felt like their worlds have been turned inside out. Well, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series is going to make that feeling a reality at Davenport Speedway.
On Friday, May 29, the racing will be on Davenport’s quarter-mile bullring inside the infield, then Saturday, May 30, “The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet” will max their horsepower on Davenport’s big high-speed outer half-mile dirt oval. One facility, two tracks, two nights, and two completely different challenges.
Given current restrictions on mass gatherings, fans won’t be able to attend either night, but all of the action from both nights will be broadcast on DIRTVision.
“We’ve been floating this idea around for a while, so I’m particularly excited for this weekend,” World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Director Casey Shuman said. “Obviously, first and foremost is the safety and well-being of our drivers, teams, staff and fans right now. We’ve done a lot of planning and coordinating with the crew at Davenport and Iowa officials to make sure we handle this the right way. I know it’s not ideal without fans, but DIRTVision will have a great broadcast lined up to keep everyone involved.”
The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series has visited Davenport Speedway on four occasions — Brian Birkhofer (2004), Brian Harris (2007), Chad Simpson (2018) and Jimmy Owens (2019) are previous winners at the Iowa track.
This weekend (May 22-23), the World of Outlaws Late Models will be at Jackson (MN) Motorplex for the Drydene Double Down Invitational. Points races on Friday and Saturday include a $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start finale LIVE on DIRTVision.
Stay tuned to worldofoutlaws.com and @WoOLateModels on social media for the latest information such as registration forms, competitor notes, participant snapshot, order of events, and any additional information on the World of Outlaws event at Davenport Speedway.
