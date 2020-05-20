Bronson Escapes with Lucas Oil Series Win at Golden Isles

– Kyle Bronson took advantage of some late race misfortune on lap 30 and went on to lead the final ten laps on Wednesday Night at Golden Isles Speedway. The win marks his fourth career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory.

Bronson was running third when leader Devin Moran broke in turn four and made contact with second-place running Josh Richards. Richards’ car sustained a flat right front tire which forced him to the hot pit for a tire change. Moran went to the pits as his night was done.

Bronson then pulled away from second-place running Tyler Erb to pick-up his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season and become the seventh different driver to win in ten events for 2020. Bronson’s winning margin over Erb was 1.939 seconds. Tuesday’s race winner at Golden Isles, Jimmy Owens, saw his streak of wins end with a third-place finish. Shane Clanton came home in fourth and the hard charger of the race, Tim McCreadie was fifth.

The 29-year-old Florida racer started 11th in a stout field of entrants. “It was kind of tough out there tonight. I hate what happened when Moran broke and Josh got into him. It was one of those days when we had a pretty good car, and everything fell our way. I felt like we lost a bunch of races during Speedweeks in February when we had really good cars and things didn’t go our way and I felt like today everything just fell in place.”

Tyler Erb’s runner-up finish moved him to third in the championship points standings behind leader Brandon Sheppard and Tim McCreadie. “It was tough out there. The top was so fast at the beginning. I made up some time on the bottom. All those guys were just flirting with disaster on that top and Kyle is really good at running the top. Once he got ahead of me on that last restart I knew I was in trouble. You have to get those guys on the restart. We are just really happy to finish second tonight.”

Entering the race night Owens had won six out of his last seven starts overall and came home third behind Bronson and Erb. “I am pretty happy with third tonight. We tried some stuff to make the car a little better and I think we made it worse. With all of that rainwater on it, it never got slick. It was probably faster tonight than it has been since we got here. We just missed it. We expected it to be a lot slicker than it was. It was just hammer down all night long.”

The winner’s Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Brandon Ford, Brandon Collision, Lucas Oil Products, Borchers Equipment, Race Car Engineering, Earnhardt Technologies, VP Fuels, Hoosier Tires, and Swift Springs.

Completing the top ten were Steven Roberts, Jonathan Davenport, Mason Zeigler, Brandon Sheppard and Rick Eckert.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Optima Batteries Golden Isles Nationals – presented by Bilstein

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

Golden Isles Speedway – Waynesville, GA

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 15.158 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Devin Moran / 15.020 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 3. 111B-Max Blair[3]; 4. 76-Brandon Overton[4]; 5. 3S-Brian Shirley[5]; 6. 39-Tim McCreadie[8]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott[7]; 8. KB0-Kerry King[9]; 9. 1B-Ross Bailes[6]; 10. (DNS) 89-GR Smith

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[6]; 5. 0E-Rick Eckert[5]; 6. 6S-Blake Spencer[8]; 7. 25DC-Donnie Chappell[7]; 8. 0R-Ryan Scott[9]; 9. 22F-Chris Ferguson[2]; 10. (DNS) 8B-Mike Benedum

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 3. 50-Shanon Buckingham[5]; 4. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[4]; 5. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 6. 72-Michael Norris[6]; 7. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 8. 5T-John Tweed[8]; 9. 311-Ken Monahan[9]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 2. 111-Steven Roberts[2]; 3. 5B-John Baker[3]; 4. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[6]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[5]; 6. 2W-Pearson Williams[4]; 7. 1G-Ryan King[10]; 8. 7F-Jason Fitzgerald[8]; 9. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 10. F15-Jeremy Conaway[9]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 0E-Rick Eckert[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley[1]; 4. 25DC-Donnie Chappell[6]; 5. 6S-Blake Spencer[4]; 6. KB0-Kerry King[7]; 7. 89-GR Smith[11]; 8. 22F-Chris Ferguson[10]; 9. 0R-Ryan Scott[8]; 10. (DNS) 2S-Stormy Scott; 11. (DNS) 1B-Ross Bailes; 12. (DNS) 8B-Mike Benedum



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 3. 72-Michael Norris[3]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[5]; 5. 2W-Pearson Williams[4]; 6. F15-Jeremy Conaway[11]; 7. 1G-Ryan King[6]; 8. 5T-John Tweed[7]; 9. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[10]; 10. 311-Ken Monahan[9]; 11. (DNS) 7F-Jason Fitzgerald

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 11 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $7,000 2 7 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $3,500 3 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,500 4 6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $2,000 5 19 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,500 6 8 111 Steven Roberts Sylvester, GA $1,400 7 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,300 8 14 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $1,200 9 18 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $1,150 10 17 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $1,100 11 23 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,050 12 16 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL $1,000 13 20 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $975 14 25 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $250 15 21 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $925 16 1 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $900 17 10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $875 18 24 89 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC $850 19 15 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $825 20 12 5B John Baker Norman Park, GA $800 21 13 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $800 22 4 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $800 23 2 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $800 24 9 111B Max Blair Centerville, PA $800 25 22 72 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $800 26 26 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $100

Race Statistics

Entrants: 39

Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Laps 1 – 30); Kyle Bronson (Laps 31 – 40)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Kyle Bronson

Margin of Victory: 1.939 seconds

Cautions: Tanner English (Lap 25); Max Blair (Lap 26); Devin Moran (Lap 30); Brandon Overton, Tyler Bruening (Lap 30)

Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, G.R. Smith

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr., Stormy Scott

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Kyle Bronson, Tyler Erb, Jimmy Owens

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Devin Moran (30 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tyler Erb

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Tanner Birdwell (Kyle Bronson)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #30 – 14.965 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Josh Richards

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 36 minutes 02 seconds



Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1535 $40,000 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1525 $32,250 3 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1475 $20,675 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1455 $25,450 4 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1455 $22,732 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1445 $21,800 7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1415 $24,175 8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 1360 $13,850 9 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1305 $15,075 10 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 1260 $12,075 11 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 1240 $11,025 12 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 1175 $6,675 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1150 $7,425 14 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 1045 $9,775 15 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 1040 $5,600 15 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 1040 $4,375 17 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 1025 $14,200 18 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1005 $7,500 19 89 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 990 $5,600 20 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 880 $5,050 21 25z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 770 $21,300

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*