Central Missouri Speedway Begins 2020 Season With Memorial Day Weekend Events Saturday and Sunday!



Central Missouri Speedway

May 19, 2020

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The official start of the 2020 Race Season at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) takes place this Memorial Day weekend with two big nights of racing planned for Saturday and Sunday. Each night features full race programs for the five regular CMS car classes, including unsanctioned A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

All attendees are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and while it is not mandatory, CMS strongly recommends attendees bring their own personal protective equipment and hand-sanitizer. At any public gathering, there is a known risk of exposure to viruses and illness. Attendees should know that by attending events, they have assumed exposure risks.

Action begins Saturday, May 23rd with qualifying events and a $500-to-win Scramble race for A-Mods. Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks also compete throughout the night for their normal payout purses. There is a special $10 grandstand admission price in effect for all adults on Saturday. Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Children 5 and under and senior citizens 75 and older are free in the grandstand. All pit passes are $40 regardless of age.

On Saturday, A-Mods compete in passing point heat races, b-main(s) if needed, and a 20-lap scramble to set starting positions 1 thru 12 for the night two finale. The top-12 finishers from the night one scramble will make up starting positions 1 thru 12 for the night two special event, there is no redraw!

Action resumes Sunday, May 24th with another full night of racing in all divisions. Special event admission is in effect with adult grandstand admission $15. Seniors ages 65 to 74 and active-duty military members with I.D. are $12. Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Children 5 and under and senior citizens 75 and older are free in the grandstand. All pit passes are $40 regardless of age.

The Entry Fee for A-Mod drivers is $100, this includes event entry fee and one pit pass. A driver entering on night one can race for a payout in the night one scramble and ultimately has two opportunities for making the starting grid for the finale if unable to qualify on night one. If a night one driver fails to make the top 12, they simply return on night two, pay their pit pass and attempt to re-qualify, their entry fee is good for the entire weekend. Drivers waiting until night two to compete have only one shot at trying to qualify for the main event and can start no better than 13th on the starting grid for the finale. The night two scramble does not have a payout. Therefore, it makes the best sense to show up on night one and achieve the most out of your event entry fee. The A-Mod non-qualifier payout is $75, but driver must take green flag in a B-main.

No “track points” will be awarded for any classes throughout the weekend and there are no “track registration” fees for any driver competing. If a driver wishes to pay their yearly registration fee, forms are available on site; however, weekly championship points will not start until the following week. There are no entry fees other than nightly pit pass for Street Stock, B-Mod, Mod-Lite, and Pure Stock drivers.

At this time, while there are no restrictions on the number of people in large gatherings in the county; state and local health department guidance states social distancing must be in place at large events. What this means for CMS is that we will ask fans to respect social distancing concepts in the grandstand seating areas and within the pit area. Concessions are available on both sides of the speedway but will be extremely limited, fans should plan ahead as outside food and drinks are not permitted.

CMS encourages people who have already been together in social circumstances, such as families or race teams, to sit together and leave social distancing space in between others. Everyone attending events should expect change and be mindful and respectful of each other while on the premises. If you are sick, or think you are sick, please stay home. If you feel you need to wear a mask or additional protective equipment, please do!

Pit gates open at 4:30 throughout the weekend, followed by grandstand admission at 5, practice hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30 throughout the weekend. For additional details, visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Any weather-related delays or cancellations will be announced on the track’s Facebook page and website.