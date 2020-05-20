NUMBERS TO KNOW: Learn the stats of the World of Outlaws’ I-55 doubleheader



The Drydene Double Down Invitational Sprint Car events will be May 22-23 on DIRTVision

PEVELY, MO – May 20, 2020 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the 24th year in a row and 30th year overall on May 22-23.

With $26,000-to-win on the line between the two days of racing and race fans back in the stands for the first time since February – with limited tickets still available – the Drydene Double Down Invitational is set to be another historic weekend for “The Greatest Show on Dirt.”

Hot Laps are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. (CT) with racing at 7:30 p.m. (CT), LIVE on DIRTVision.

Here are numbers to know for the doubleheader event:

1/3 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is a high-banked 1/3-mile track.

ONE – Logan Schuchart, driver of the Shark Racing Drydene #1s, is the current Series points leader for the first time in his career. He also has one win at I-55 in 2018.

THREE – 2013 Series champion Daryn Pittman has three World of Outlaws wins at I-55 – the most of all 62 drivers entered for the Drydene Double Down Invitational doubleheader.

FOUR – There have been four different winners in four races this year – 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, reigning champion Brad Sweet, current points leader Logan Schuchart and last year’s Knoxville Nationals winner David Gravel.

FIVE – There have been five different winners in the last five World of Outlaws Sprint Car races at I-55 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart, Rico Abreu and Daryn Pittman.

10.115 – The current track record at I-55 is 10.115 sec. set by Logan Schuchart on Aug. 2, 2019.

35 – Friday night’s Feature will be 35 laps.

40 – Saturday night’s Feature will be 40 laps.

45 – Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz has made the Feature of all 45 World of Outlaws Sprint Car races he’s entered at I-55 since 1997. Two of them were wins in 2006 and 2015.

62 – A star-studded field of 62 drivers is entered for the Drydene Double Down Invitational doubleheader at I-55. Twelve of them have World of Outlaws wins at the track (Logan Schuchart, Kerry Madsen, Jason Sides, Kraig Kinser, Paul McMahan, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Rico Abreu, David Gravel, Brad Sweet, Shane Stewart and Daryn Pittman.)

1987 – The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars’ first ever race at I-55 was on April 22, 1987. Brad Doty was the winner.

6,000 – Friday night’s Feature at I-55 will pay $6,000-to-win.

20,000 – Saturday night’s Feature at I-55 will pay an astonishing $20,000-to-win.

The stats of the 13 full-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series drivers at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55: