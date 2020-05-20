Owens Takes Reopening Tour Opener at Golden Isles

WAYNESVILLE, GA (May 19, 2020) – Jimmy Owens picked up his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of 2020 on Tuesday Night at Golden Isles Speedway. The series returned to the race track for the first time since the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks back in February, 100 days ago.

The 40-lap main event had three different race leaders, Owens, Brandon Overton, and Josh Richards. Owens took the lead from Brandon Overton on lap 32 and then pulled away for his 65th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win. Mason Zeigler got by Overton on the final lap to finish second. Overton was third followed by Josh Richards and Devin Moran.

Overton was looking for a clean sweep of the night after setting the overall fast time amongst the 43 entrants on hand, then ran away to a heat race win, earning the outside front-row starting position alongside Richards in the process. Overton led the pack for the first eight laps of the race until Richards took the lead on lap 9.

A lap later Overton regained the top spot. One of the cars on the move was Tim McCreadie. McCreadie, who won the first race of the season at Golden Isles back in February, climbed to second after a terrific side-by-side battle with Richards for several laps. McCreadie finally cleared Richards by lap 23 and had his sights set on race leader, Overton. As McCreadie was battling 3-wide in traffic for the lead, he and a lap-car got together, with McCreadie suffering a cut right-rear tire, forcing the caution and him into the pits to change the tire.

When the race resumed Overton still held the point in the Wells Motorsports/Longhorn. Owens began his assault on the leaders and started to flex his muscles. He quickly moved to second around Richards on lap 28 and then with 9 laps remaining he was able to take the lead from Overton.

Overton fought back as the two drivers went door-to-door for the race lead. Owens was finally able to shake Overton and go on to become the sixth different winner in the nine events contested so far in 2020. In his last seven starts overall this season Owens has won six of those races.

The 48-year-old Tennessee native and 3-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion continued his recent hot streak of victories as he recorded his fourth career win at Golden Isles. “The car was a little bit freer than I wanted it to be. It had a push, so I had to rotate it a lot through the center of the turns a lot more than I wanted to. We made a couple of changes right before the feature and I felt like it really messed us up, but the car is still really, really good right now.”

Zeigler picked up one of the most exciting wins back in February at East Bay, and tonight came from 9th to pick up the runner-up spot in the JLE Industries/Rocket. “I really needed the top on that restart. Those two guys [Owens and Overton], went to slide them both, but they both went to the middle. Rubbing is racing sometimes. The car was good, I wish we could have started closer to the front and we are aiming for that tomorrow.”

Overton led the most laps during the race and held on for third in the end. “In the middle of the race I got into a lapped car and it never drove the same after that, it got really, really tight. All-in-all it has been so good all night and I didn’t want to touch much. These guys are the best in the business, Jimmy’s been really hot so congratulations to him.”

The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and is sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, General Tire, Ohlins, Champion, FK Rod Ends, Hypercoil Springs, and Red Line Oil.

Completing the top ten were Shane Clanton, Tyler Erb, Rick Eckert, Kyle Bronson, and Tanner English.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Optima Batteries Golden Isles Nationals – presented by Bilstein

Tuesday, May 19th, 2020

Golden Isles Speedway – Waynesville, GA

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 15.006 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Brandon Overton / 14.779 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 2. 111B-Max Blair[2]; 3. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[3]; 4. 0E-Rick Eckert[5]; 5. 22F-Chris Ferguson[4]; 6. 5W-Mark Whitener[7]; 7. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[8]; 8. 1B-Ross Bailes[6]; 9. 1V-Vic Hill[9]; 10. 00-Russell Brown Jr[11]; 11. 8-Mike Benedum[10]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[5]; 5. 3S-Brian Shirley[6]; 6. 50-Shanon Buckingham[4]; 7. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[9]; 8. 6S-Blake Spencer[10]; 9. 2W-Pearson Williams[7]; 10. 0R-Ryan Scott[11]; 11. 89-GR Smith[8]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[2]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[4]; 4. 111-Steven Roberts[3]; 5. 49-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 6. 72-Michael Norris[6]; 7. 1G-Ryan King[7]; 8. KB0-Kerry King[8]; 9. F15-Jeremy Conaway[9]; 10. (DNS) 71-Hudson O’Neal; 11. (DNS) 91S-Blake Naylor

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 3. 7F-Jason Fitzgerald[5]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[7]; 5. 25DC-Donnie Chappell[4]; 6. 311-Ken Monahan[9]; 7. 14B-John Baker[10]; 8. 5T-John Tweed[8]; 9. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 10. (DNF) 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 5W-Mark Whitener[3]; 2. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 3. 50-Shanon Buckingham[4]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 5. 1B-Ross Bailes[7]; 6. 3S-Brian Shirley[2]; 7. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[6]; 8. 00-Russell Brown Jr[11]; 9. 0R-Ryan Scott[12]; 10. (DNS) 6S-Blake Spencer; 11. (DNS) 1V-Vic Hill; 12. (DNS) 2W-Pearson Williams; 13. (DNS) 8-Mike Benedum; 14. (DNS) 89-GR Smith



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 72-Michael Norris[3]; 3. 1G-Ryan King[5]; 4. 14B-John Baker[6]; 5. F15-Jeremy Conaway[9]; 6. 91S-Blake Naylor[13]; 7. 311-Ken Monahan[4]; 8. 2S-Stormy Scott[10]; 9. KB0-Kerry King[7]; 10. 71-Hudson O’Neal[11]; 11. (DNS) 5T-John Tweed; 12. (DNS) 25DC-Donnie Chappell; 13. (DNS) 40B-Kyle Bronson

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $7,000 2 9 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $3,500 3 2 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $2,500 4 1 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000 5 8 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,500 6 10 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,400 7 11 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,300 8 13 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $1,200 9 23 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,150 10 16 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,100 11 18 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,050 12 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,000 13 21 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $975 14 7 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $950 15 17 5W Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL $925 16 5 111B Max Blair Centerville, PA $900 17 25 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL $175 18 28 89 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC $150 19 14 111 Steven Roberts Sylvester, GA $825 20 15 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $800 21 6 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $800 22 27 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $100 23 12 7F Jason Fitzgerald Middleburg, FL $800 24 26 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $100 25 20 72 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $800 26 22 1G Ryan King Seymour, TN $800 27 19 22F Chris Ferguson Mt. Holly, NC $800 28 24 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $800

Race Statistics

Entrants: 43

Lap Leaders: Brandon Overton (Laps 1 – 8); Josh Richards (Lap 9); Brandon Overton (Laps 10 – 31); Jimmy Owens (Laps 32 – 40)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Margin of Victory: 2.054 seconds

Cautions: Brian Shirley (Lap 9); Tim McCreadie (Lap 23); Michael Norris (Lap 28); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 33)

Series Provisionals: Kyle Bronson; Brian Shirley

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Dennis Erb Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson Jr., G.R. Smith

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Mason Zeigler, Brandon Overton

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Kyle Bronson (Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Brandon Overton (30 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Overton (Lap #10 – 15.415 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Tim McCreadie

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 23 minutes 48 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1350 $38,850 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1320 $30,750 2 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1320 $21,932 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1250 $24,150 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1245 $17,175 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1225 $19,300 7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1165 $17,175 8 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1155 $14,175 9 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 1150 $11,850 10 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 1095 $11,100 11 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 1085 $10,100 12 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 1025 $14,200 13 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 1005 $5,675 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 975 $6,375 15 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 915 $3,575 16 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 905 $4,775 17 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 900 $8,900 18 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 850 $4,750 19 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 845 $7,250 20 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 755 $4,950

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*