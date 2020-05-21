MLRA Plans Return to Moberly & Outlaw Motor Speedway

Media Contact: Billy Rock

Wheatland, Missouri (May 21st 2020) – The 2020 season opener for the Lucas Oil MLRA has been nothing short of a moving target in recent weeks, facing multiple cancellations and postponed events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, series officials are excited to announce today a solid target on their radar for their upcoming opener, along with some exciting additions and changes to the original slate of events.

For the first time since 2017 the MLRA returns to the highbanks of the Randolph County Raceway (RCR) in Moberly, MO on Friday night June 12th. The event which was originally slated for the Quincy Raceway in Quincy, IL had to be moved due to current Corona Virus restrictions within the state of Illinois. Quincy Raceways owner Jason Goble has been busy since recently inking a deal to lease the once idle RCR for the 2020 season, moving his operations for the time being, including his 2nd annual spring $3,000 to win MLRA race date to the Moberly facility.

Goble and his team look to bring life and action back to the 3/8-mile facility that has sat idle for the most part since the conclusion of the 2017 racing season. Four time MLRA series champion Terry Phillips was the most recent to visit victory lane, in June of 2017.

Saturday night June 13th, the series will continue north as originally scheduled with a stop at the Maquoketa Speedway under the promotion of Bob Wagner and DRT Trak Racing, Inc. This $5,000 to win event will mark just the second time for the MLRA to visit the 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt oval located in eastern Iowa. 2014 Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the year winner Travis Dickes notched his lone series victory in the inaugural event in 2014.

The weekend will conclude with a rare Sunday night event on June 14th at the West Liberty, Raceway in West Liberty, IA paying $5,000 to win. Bobby Pierce snagged the MLRA win in front of a packed house on the super-fast half-mile track one year ago.

The highly anticipated “Bullring Bullseye 40” originally slated for June 14th at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds (R.I.C.O.), in East Moline, IL under the direction of Peterson Family Promotions has been postponed at this time due to Illinois state restrictions. A tentative late summer make-up date is still in the works with Peterson Family Promotions which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Series officials are also excited to announce a new addition to the 2020 slate with a return to Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha, OK on Thursday night June 26th. This full MLRA point event will pay $3,000 to the victor and mark the first visit to the 3/8-mile track since Will Vaught and Billy Moyer split a twin bill in 2014. The addition of the Outlaw event will provide drivers with three consecutive days of action in the Sooner state, with shows on Friday and Saturday June 27th – 28th at the Salina Highbanks in Pryor Creek, OK.

The Outlaw event is being promoted by Joe Duvall under his Club 91 Promotions banner. Duvall is excited for the opportunity to add more racing for the fans and traveling race teams during the MRLA’s most southern swing of the season. “With Outlaw opening back up, you know why not try to bring a marquee late model show back to the Muskogee area,” stated Duvall.

Duvall who is an avid modified racer is excited to be a part of trying to put the once idle Outlaw Motor Speedway back on the map. “I feel that we are in a time period where I feel racers need to help bring something back to the table, and in my position I am able to do that with having a lot of good relationships with people on both sides of the fence. I feel like sometime I am able to join both sides together and put on some pretty good shows.”

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.