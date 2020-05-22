COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Legit Speedway Weekend Schedule Shuffled



Action Now Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday

West Plains, Missouri (05/22/20) – Mother Nature has forced the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil to shuffle the schedule on this weekend’s events at Gary Stolba’s Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri).

Heavy rain overnight on Thursday with more rain falling on Friday have forced officials to move Friday’s show to Sunday evening. Saturday’s program will be run as scheduled.

The grandstands will be open to fans on both Saturday and Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to please practice social distancing and bring hand sanitizer.

The Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 lights up the Missouri sky on Saturday, May 23 with a complete $10,000-to-win / $600-to-start affair. On Sunday, May 24 the West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 is highlighted by a complete $4,000-to-win / $400-to-start, CCSDS program.

“You hate to see Mother Nature intervening in such a huge weekend, but nobody can control the weather, so we’ll try and make the best of it,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “We’re full speed ahead for a big Saturday and Sunday show with a great field of cars and lots of great fans.”

Heading into the weekend’s doubleheader, Missouri’s Jesse Stovall currently sits atop the series standings on the heels of a pair of runner-up finishes at Boothill Speedway in early March.

The Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man is followed into battle by championship contenders, which include Timothy Culp, B.J. Robinson, Morgan Bagley, Jon Mitchell, Robert Baker, Rick Rickman, Neil Baggett, Spencer Hughes, Logan Martin, Kaeden Cornell, Scott Crigler, Kyle Beard, Brian Rickman, Michael Arnold, Hunter Rasdon, Drew Armstrong, Chad Mallett, Joe Godsey, Colton Horner, Brett Frazier, and more.

While the CCSDS regulars will look to determine the outcome of the mega weekend amongst themselves, a talented contingent of invaders looks to spoil the party. Expected entries currently include Tony Jackson Jr., Payton Looney, Billy Moyer, Terry Phillips, Tim Manville, Rusty Schlenk, Mike Spatola, Raymond Merrill, Kent Robinson, Kolby Vandenbergh, Mason Oberkramer, Austin Rettig, and more.

Additionally, the invading racers will find a formidable challenge from the local racers at Legit Speedway Park, which include defending track champion, Kaleb Stolba, Chris Jones, Hunter Gilmore, Joey Smith, Robby Moore, and more.

Super Late Model entries from more than seven states are expected.

The weekend includes two complete shows for the CCSDS Super Late Models. The Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 is scheduled for Saturday night, May 23 with a $10,000-to-win, 50 lap-finale. On Sunday evening, May 24 the West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 includes a $4,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

Saturday, May 23: Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 CCSDS Payout

1)$10,000 2)$5,000 3)$2,500 4)$1,750 5)$1,400 6)$1,200 7)$1,000 8)$900 9)$800 10)$700 11)$650 12-20)$600

Sunday, May 24: West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 CCSDS Payout

1)$4,000 2)$2,000 3)$1,250 4)$1,000 5)$900 6)$800 7)$700 8)$600 9)$550 10)$500 11)$475 12)$450 13) $425 14-20)$400

The CCSDS entry night each night is $110. The tire rule is Hoosier 1350 all four corners with an LM40 Right-Rear option.

In addition, the weekend includes the Scrappin 40’s scheduled programs. On Saturday night, March 23 the opening round of the West Plains Recycling Scrappin 40’s will be held for IMCA Modifieds ($1,000-To-Win) and Super Stocks ($1,500-To-Win) along with a complete show for Hobby Stocks as well as the Dirt Track Bank Cash Money Super Dirt Series presented by Bud’s Tire & Wheel.

On Saturday night, in a program presented by West Plains Recycling, the IMCA Modifieds ($750-To-Win) and Super Stocks ($1,000-To-Win) take center stage with complete programs. Additionally, B-Mods will contest a complete show.

On Saturday, May 23 hot laps are at 6:00 p.m. with racing action at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20 with pit passes $35.

On Sunday evening hot laps are at 6:00 p.m. with racing action at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20 with pit passes $35.

If you are unable to attend the event, every lap of every race both nights will be broadcast live at www.DirtOnDirt.com and www.FloRacing.com. The broadcasts are free to subscribers.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

