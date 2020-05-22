Richards Records First Lucas Oil Series Win of the Season

WAYNESVILLE, GA (MAY 22, 2020) – Josh Richards picked up his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of 2020 on Thursday Night at Golden Isles Speedway. He led most of the race, until Mason Zeigler took over the top spot, but ultimately luck was on Richards’ side when race leader Mason Zeigler got into the turn two wall with two laps remaining leaving the second-place running Richards a clear path to victory lane.

Zeigler and Richards battled for the lead for nearly 28 laps, but Zeigler slipped in turn two on lap 38. He got into the wall and ended his night after he led since lap 29. Richards then pulled away from Tim McCreadie in the final circuits to pick up his 29th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory and his seventh at Golden Isles.

With McCreadie’s second place finish, he takes over the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point lead. Jimmy Owens completed the Big River Steel podium with his third place finish. Mark Whitener grabbed the fourth spot with Devin Moran coming from the tail to finish in fifth. Moran missed the ten-minute call and had to start 24th on the grid.

Brandon Overton started from the pole after winning the PFC Brakes Pole Award and he led the first seven laps of the race until ignition problems caused him to bring out the first caution of the race. His night ended when his car slowed coming off turn number four as Richards went by him to lead lap eight.

As Overton exited the race under the caution, the restart went one-two Richards on the point and McCreadie in second, followed by home state driver Steven Roberts. The car on the move after the restart was Mason Zeigler. He shot to the second spot around McCreadie on lap 11 and then set his sights on Richards.

Richards and Zeigler duked it out in a two-car battle for the lead with McCreadie and Owens hot on their heels. Zeigler stalked Richards until he slid under him in turn four to take over the lead on lap 29. Richards then stayed close to Zeigler as the two blazed a furious pace around the speedy 3/8th mile oval. With just two laps to go Zeigler got into turn one too hot and banged the turn two wall putting him out of a shot at his second win of the season.

With the win, Richards became the eighth different winner in eleven Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events this season. “He [Zeigler] has come a long way. I don’t know if I could have gotten back around him. I was kind of a sitting duck; I couldn’t roll the corners good as I wanted to. I was kind of using the right rear a little bit. I was trying to find a good rhythm and once he got by me I was trying to turn the wick back up. He made a mistake tonight and Mason slipped up a little bit and I was able to hold off McCreadie at the end.”

The winner’s Clint Bowyer Racing Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by iRacing, Big River Steel, DEKALB, Integra Shocks, Crawford Outdoor, and Cometic Gasket.

Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Bronson, Tanner English, Shane Clanton, and Rick Eckert.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Optima Batteries Golden Isles Nationals – presented by Bilstein

Thursday, May 21st, 2020

Golden Isles Speedway – Waynesville, GA

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Brandon Overton / 15.220 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 15.322 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[5]; 3. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 4. 50-Shanon Buckingham[4]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 6. 8B-Mike Benedum[7]; 7. 22F-Chris Ferguson[3]; 8. 2W-Pearson Williams[8]; 9. 00-Russell Brown Jr[9]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 5. 1B-Ross Bailes[6]; 6. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[7]; 7. 25DC-Donnie Chappell[8]; 8. 0R-Ryan Scott[9]; 9. (DNS) 1S-Brandon Sheppard

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 3S-Brian Shirley[2]; 3. 0E-Rick Eckert[4]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 5. 25-Shane Clanton[6]; 6. 71-Hudson O’Neal[5]; 7. 6S-Blake Spencer[7]; 8. 1G-Ryan King[8]; 9. (DNS) 89-GR Smith

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 111-Steven Roberts[1]; 2. 5W-Mark Whitener[2]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[5]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 5. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 6. 7F-Jason Fitzgerald[7]; 7. 72-Michael Norris[6]; 8. (DNS) F15-Jeremy Conaway; 9. (DNS) 5T-John Tweed

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 2. 1B-Ross Bailes[2]; 3. 8B-Mike Benedum[3]; 4. 2W-Pearson Williams[7]; 5. 22F-Chris Ferguson[5]; 6. 0R-Ryan Scott[8]; 7. (DNS) 21-Billy Moyer Jr; 8. (DNS) 25DC-Donnie Chappell; 9. (DNS) 00-Russell Brown Jr; 10. (DNS) 1S-Brandon Sheppard



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[1]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 89-GR Smith[9]; 4. 1G-Ryan King[7]; 5. 6S-Blake Spencer[5]; 6. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 7. 7F-Jason Fitzgerald[4]; 8. (DNS) 72-Michael Norris; 9. (DNS) F15-Jeremy Conaway; 10. (DNS) 5T-John Tweed

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $7,800 2 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,200 3 11 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,300 4 8 5W Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL $2,000 5 5 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,200 6 7 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,400 7 14 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $2,000 8 12 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,200 9 18 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,850 10 10 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $1,100 11 6 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,750 12 22 89 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC $1,000 13 17 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $975 14 23 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,650 15 20 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $925 16 9 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $900 17 15 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,575 18 19 1B Ross Bailes Clover, SC $850 19 13 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $825 20 21 8B Mike Benedum Salem, WV $800 21 4 111 Steven Roberts Sylvester, GA $800 22 16 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $800 23 24 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,500 24 1 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $800

Race Statistics

Entrants: 36

Lap Leaders: Brandon Overton (Laps 1 – 7); Josh Richards (Laps 8 – 28); Mason Zeigler (Laps 29 – 38); Josh Richards (Laps 39 – 40)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Josh Richards

Margin of Victory: 1.216 seconds

Cautions: Brandon Overton (Lap 8); Shanon Buckingham (Lap 9); Steven Roberts, Tyler Erb, Mike Benedum (Lap 10); Brian Shirley (Lap 22); Mason Zeigler (Lap 38)

Series Provisionals: Billy Moyer Jr., Hudson O’Neal

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: G.R. Smith (Advanced 10 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (23 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Leonberg

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Mason Zeigler (Lap #31 – 15.302 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Mason Zeigler

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Overton

Time of Race: 23 minutes 39 seconds



Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1765 $36,450 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1665 $25,100 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1660 $24,932 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1655 $27,850 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1620 $22,250 6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1610 $26,175 7 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1585 $40,700 8 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1555 $22,875 9 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 1545 $15,700 10 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 1420 $13,725 11 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 1415 $12,775 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1275 $8,925 13 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 1230 $6,800 14 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 1180 $10,600 15 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 1175 $6,675 16 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 1165 $5,175 17 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1160 $8,425 17 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 1160 $6,600 19 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 1045 $6,025

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*