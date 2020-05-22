USMTS week-night special on June 3 added to Lucas Oil Speedway schedule

WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 22, 2020) – Lucas Oil Speedway has added a week-night program, with the United States Modified Touring Series and USRA Iron Man Stock Cars coming on Wednesday, June 3.

“This came together quickly and we’re excited about playing host to this week-night event,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said of the USMTS Modified/USRA Iron Man Wednesday Night Madness program. “Our fans always enjoy the USMTS and I think they also will enjoy seeing the USRA Stock Cars for the first time.”

The USMTS, America’s premier series for Modifieds, annually appears at Lucas Oil Speedway each August with the 11th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment set for Aug. 8. This will be the first appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway for the USRA Iron Man Stock Cars.

Additional details about format and payouts will be announced next week at USMTS.com and USRAracing.com.

The Wheatland event will kick off a four-race swing for the USMTS drivers, with stops June 4 at 81 Speedway (Park City, Kansas), June 5 at Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, Kansas) and June 6 at Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Oklahoma).

Gates on June 3 are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:35 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adults (16 and over): $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military: $17

Youth (ages 6-15): $10

Kids (5 and under): FREE

Family Pass: $50

Pit Pass: $40

Camping:

Reserved with Electric and Water – $35 per night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots – $20 per night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping – $10 per night

For more information on the USMTS including results and schedules visit USMTS.com and for the USRA Iron Man Stock Cars go to USRAracing.com.

For ticket questions or information for any event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

