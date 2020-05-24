Central Missouri Speedway Results – 5/23/20

Memorial Day Weekend at Central Missouri Speedway Night 1 Recap!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway

May 23, 2020

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The official start to the 2020 race season at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) began on Saturday. There were xx race teams signed in for competition. Among drivers on hand were 24 Pure Stocks, 21 Mod-Lites, 28 B-Mods, 8 Street Stocks, and 19 A-Mods. Throughout the evening, drivers competed in a total of 100 preliminary events and xx main events.

The three-hour race program featured 13 preliminary races and five main events. By the end of the night, Jason Ryun claimed his 27th career feature win in the 15-lap Pure Stock main. Dillon Raffurty continued his winning ways in the Mod-Lites and collected his 39th career CMS victory. In B-Mod action, Patrick Royalty secured his 8th CMS victory while Marc Carter notched his 48th feature win at the speedway. Full results shown below.

A-Mods competed in their night one qualifying events with Tim Karrick and Dustin Hodges collecting the heat-race victories. The $500-to-win, 20-lap scramble was one for the memory books as three different leaders took turn at the front. Karrick and Hodges earned the front-row starting spots as Karrick led early until Hodges found his way to the front. With two distinct race lines, fifth-starting Terry Schultz began charging to the front and collected the lead late in the event while behind him Chad Lyle also moved forward from tenth. In the end, Schultz captured his 67th career CMS victory. Lyle was second followed by Hodges, Darron Fuqua, and Dean Wille. The Top 12 finishes transferred to the night two main event and will start in the first six rows.

Next up, night two of the annual Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 24th. Pit gates open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30. Special event admission is in effect. Special Event Admission is effect with Adult admission $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes $40.

CMS is actively seeking business partners and sponsors for the season. Find out how your business can have a presence at the track by sponsoring a race night, an event, or a car class. You’ll have a presence on our Website and social media pages, plus the weekly driver’s roster, track announcements, and track signage. If you are interested in partnering with us, contact Susan Walls at 816.229.1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

May 30th – Seeburg Muffler Night – Malvern Bank SLMR Late Models – AM, SS, BM, ML (No Pure Stocks!)

June 6th – Race #4 – Whiteman Air Force Base Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 13th – Race #5 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 20th – Race #6 – Pepsi Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 27th – Race #7 – Midwest Coating Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

July 4th – Race #8 – 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial – $3,000-to-Win A-Mods. Plus, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, plus a full Fireworks Show!

Results from 5-23-20

A-Mods (Top 12 Transfer to Night 2 Main Event)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 90-Terry Schultz[5]; 2. 16S-Chad Lyle[10]; 3. 22H-Dustin Hodges[2]; 4. 87-Darron Fuqua[9]; 5. 68-Dean Wille[3]; 6. 75-Gunner Martin[6]; 7. 74-Rodney Schweizer[7]; 8. 17-Rod Cordon[13]; 9. 1K-Tim Karrick[1]; 10. 30-Dalton Kirk[4]; 11. 17K-Kyle Westerhold[18]; 12. 88-Jimmy Dowell[14]; 13. 29-Danny Scrogham[8]; 14. 00P-Justin Plumb[15]; 15. 7-Anthony Tanner[16]; 16. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[11]; 17. 8-Wesley Summers[12]; 18. 55-Colson Kirk[17]; 19. 21P-Darren Phillips[19]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1K-Tim Karrick[2]; 2. 75-Gunner Martin[1]; 3. 74-Rodney Schweizer[5]; 4. 90-Terry Schultz[10]; 5. 29-Danny Scrogham[9]; 6. 17-Rod Cordon[4]; 7. 8-Wesley Summers[7]; 8. 00P-Justin Plumb[6]; 9. (DNF) 21P-Darren Phillips[3]; 10. (DNF) 55-Colson Kirk[8]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[1]; 2. 30-Dalton Kirk[3]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[8]; 4. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[2]; 5. 87-Darron Fuqua[7]; 6. 16S-Chad Lyle[9]; 7. 88-Jimmy Dowell[6]; 8. 7-Anthony Tanner[5]; 9. (DNF) 17K-Kyle Westerhold[4]

B-Mods

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 49-Patrick Royalty[1]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[2]; 3. 14-Scotty Martin[3]; 4. 12C-Steve Clancy[4]; 5. 5X-Dakota Foster[9]; 6. 04-Chad Walker[5]; 7. 94-Jacob Ebert[7]; 8. R4-Richard Streker[6]; 9. 75-Cole Suckow[11]; 10. 88-Derek Nevels[13]; 11. 03-Chris Brockway[16]; 12. 73M-Charles McCartney[15]; 13. 26-Steve Gearhart[19]; 14. 16-Paul Lanfermann[20]; 15. 23-Danny Thompson[21]; 16. 74-Bud Wallis[22]; 17. 2-Rickie Alexander[23]; 18. 9-Don Marrs[10]; 19. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[12]; 20. 81-Austin Charles[14]; 21. 7TW-Tyler Wood[8]; 22. 66X-Chris Wright[17]; 23. 12-Olen Stephens[18]; 24. 81J-Jeff Jackson[24]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 66X-Chris Wright[5]; 2. 12-Olen Stephens[2]; 3. 26-Steve Gearhart[6]; 4. 16-Paul Lanfermann[9]; 5. 23-Danny Thompson[7]; 6. 74-Bud Wallis[11]; 7. 2-Rickie Alexander[12]; 8. 81J-Jeff Jackson[1]; 9. 77-Jeff Douty[3]; 10. 42M-Jake Makings[4]; 11. 6S-Wayne Stevens[8]; 12. 29-Bobby Cochran[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 04-Chad Walker[1]; 2. 49-Patrick Royalty[8]; 3. R4-Richard Streker[6]; 4. 88-Derek Nevels[5]; 5. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[9]; 6. 73M-Charles McCartney[4]; 7. 23-Danny Thompson[2]; 8. 81J-Jeff Jackson[7]; 9. 03-Chris Brockway[10]; 10. 74-Bud Wallis[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12C-Steve Clancy[3]; 2. 7TW-Tyler Wood[2]; 3. 5X-Dakota Foster[5]; 4. 9-Don Marrs[7]; 5. 12-Olen Stephens[1]; 6. 81-Austin Charles[8]; 7. 26-Steve Gearhart[4]; 8. (DNF) 2-Rickie Alexander[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Scotty Martin[4]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[8]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[6]; 4. 75-Cole Suckow[7]; 5. 77-Jeff Douty[1]; 6. 66X-Chris Wright[3]; 7. 42M-Jake Makings[5]; 8. 6S-Wayne Stevens[2]; 9. (DNS) 16-Paul Lanfermann

Pure Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 27-Jason Ryun[4]; 2. 20X-Nate Barnes[1]; 3. 23-Logan Headley[2]; 4. 38-Bobby Russell[6]; 5. 5DJ-D J Barnes[7]; 6. 89-Jonathan Evans[8]; 7. 5-Kyle Rowland[12]; 8. 7-Spencer Reiff[21]; 9. 125-Christopher Sawyer[9]; 10. 3B-Darrin Christy[3]; 11. 12-Scott Martin[5]; 12. 19-Richard Mccaulley[10]; 13. M87-Mallory Stiffler[19]; 14. 31-Gary Akers[15]; 15. 25JR-Rodger Detherage[23]; 16. 115-Bo Adkins[14]; 17. 10-David Schirlls[13]; 18. 22-Dustin Dillon[18]; 19. 24-Jimmie Workman[20]; 20. 4D-David Doelz[17]; 21. 15-Kyle Russell[11]; 22. (DNS) 2E-Steve Evans; 23. (DNS) 86S-Justin Stuteville; 24. (DNS) 3X-Austin Story

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Jason Ryun[1]; 2. 38-Bobby Russell[2]; 3. 5DJ-D J Barnes[5]; 4. 115-Bo Adkins[3]; 5. 5-Kyle Rowland[7]; 6. 31-Gary Akers[6]; 7. 2E-Steve Evans[8]; 8. 7-Spencer Reiff[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3B-Darrin Christy[4]; 2. 23-Logan Headley[8]; 3. 19-Richard McCaulley[2]; 4. 125-Christopher Sawyer[6]; 5. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 6. 22-Dustin Dillon[5]; 7. M87-Mallory Stiffler[7]; 8. 86S-Justin Stuteville[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20X-Nate Barnes[5]; 2. 89-Jonathan Evans[1]; 3. 12-Scott Martin[7]; 4. 15-Kyle Russell[4]; 5. 10-David Schirlls[6]; 6. 24-Jimmie Workman[2]; 7. (DNF) 25JR-Rodger Detherage[3]

Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 10-Marc Carter[1]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[3]; 3. 27-John Brooks[2]; 4. 00-Nick Whalen[4]; 5. 03-Jimmy Smith[7]; 6. 9-Martin Mitchell[6]; 7. (DNS) 51-Randy Jester; 8. (DNS) 12V-Nathan Vaughn

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Marc Carter[2]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[1]; 3. 27-John Brooks[7]; 4. 00-Nick Whalen[5]; 5. 51-Randy Jester[8]; 6. 03-Jimmy Smith[3]; 7. 9-Martin Mitchell[6]; 8. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[4]

Mod Lites

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[2]; 2. 47-Ed Griggs[3]; 3. 64-David Raffurty[6]; 4. 65Z-Brian Ziegler[4]; 5. 41-Michael Raffurty[7]; 6. 25-Tommy Carter[1]; 7. 36-Travis Alexander[10]; 8. 33-Kevin White[12]; 9. 3-Nathan Wolf[20]; 10. 75-Justin Raffurty[9]; 11. 0-Tim Sterner[11]; 12. 4K-Garrett Stonum[8]; 13. 34T-Tyler Furrell[19]; 14. 03-James Beebe[13]; 15. 18-Josh Guy[16]; 16. 92-Michael Everhart[15]; 17. 73-Tony Kerr[5]; 18. 15R-Jason Isabell[18]; 19. 34-Mark Downey[17]; 20. 327-Tony Sterner[14]; 21. (DNS) 15-Lucas Gillette

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 25-Tommy Carter[5]; 2. 73-Tony Kerr[4]; 3. 0-Tim Sterner[2]; 4. 75-Justin Raffurty[7]; 5. 15R-Jason Isabell[1]; 6. 34-Mark Downey[3]; 7. (DNF) 15-Lucas Gillette[6]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[3]; 2. 64-David Raffurty[4]; 3. 4K-Garrett Stonum[5]; 4. 03-James Beebe[2]; 5. 34T-Tyler Furrell[1]; 6. 33-Kevin White[7]; 7. 327-Tony Sterner[6]

Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 65Z-Brian Ziegler[1]; 2. 47-Ed Griggs[5]; 3. 41-Michael Raffurty[6]; 4. 36-Travis Alexander[7]; 5. 92-Michael Everhart[2]; 6. 18-Josh Guy[4]; 7. 3-Nathan Wolf[3]