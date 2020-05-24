Clouser Captures Checkers in Instant Mid-State Open-Wheel Nationals Classic

Belleville, IL. (05/24/2020) Packing the pits with forty entrants, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League at Valley Speedway’s Mid-State Open-Wheel Nationals would not disappoint with epic edge-of-your-seat excitement and great side-by-side racing. After twenty-five trips around the pristine racing surface mixed with a plethora of top-position swapping, Mario Clouser #6 would gain the lead and not look back en route to grabbing his third POWRi Lucas Oil WAR career feature victory.

Clouser would not gain the advantage easily though as High Point Qualifier #5D Zach Daum would attempt to sweep the night of racing. Using a pole starting spot, Daum appeared to be the class of the field early, leading for the majority of the feature. However, a late-race caution would plague the leader as mechanical issues would gain the upper-hand relegating Daum to the infield potentially ripping victory from within his grasp. Clouser would benefit from Daum’s misfortunes, inheriting the lead and never giving up the favored finishing position. Earning the victory every step of the way, Clouser would have his hands full for the entire event with constant battles from Wyatt Burks #11w, Brandon Morrin #98, Brandon Mattox #28M, Nate McMillin #24 and Shane Cottle #74x. With six drivers in contention for the first prize the racing was hot and heavy as Burks, Mattox, and Cottle would all make a run on Clouser in the later stages. Brandon Mattox would edge Burks in a drag-race to the finish line placing a very close second leaving Burks in third. Using strategy and a set-up partial to late-race dramatics, Shane Cottle would fly into the top-five making a run for the lead with two laps to-go placing fourth on the night. Brandon Morrin would be scored among the pace-setters for the duration of the event rounding out the top-five with speed in style.

The Mid-State Open-Wheel Nationals will continue Sunday, May 24th at Valley Speedway. Pit Gates will be open all day with driver registration scheduled between 2-5 pm. Hot-Lap action set for 6:00 pm with racing to follow opening ceremonies. POWRi officials encourage drivers and teams to ease the strain of pre-entry congestion by utilizing the online features for the POWRi Membership forms available at www.powri.com under the membership tab. POWRi rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website. Mufflers are required at Valley Speedway for entrants to compete.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League Results:

Hinchman Racewear Heat Race 1: Mario Clouser #6

Bell Helmets Heat 2: Jadon Rogers #14

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3: Shane Cottle #74x

Wilwood Brakes Heat 4: Nate McMillin #24

KSE Heat 5: Riley Kreisel #91

Hoosier Tire B-Feature 1: Colten Cottle #5c

ChalkStix Heat 5: Chris Parkinson #65

POWRi Lucas Oil War Sprint Feature Results (25 laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser[6]; 2. 28M-Brandon Mattox[12]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 4. 74X-Shane Cottle[8]; 5. 98-Brandon Morin[2]; 6. 24-Nate McMillin[4]; 7. 9-Chad Goff[13]; 8. 91-Riley Kreisel[10]; 9. 65-Chris Parkinson[18]; 10. 5C-Colten Cottle[17]; 11. ST1-Lane Stone[5]; 12. 77-Jack Wagner[21]; 13. 12-Wesley Smith[9]; 14. 16-Anthony Nicholson[19]; 15. 14-Jadon Rogers[7]; 16. 31-Zach Daum[1]; 17. 28-Kory Schudy[15]; 18. 86-Zac Taylor[22]; 19. 31X-Dylan Kadous[16]; 20. 4-Braydon Cromwell[14]; 21. 22S-Slater Helt[23]; 22. 54-Trey Gropp[11]; 23. 41-Brad Wyatt[20]

