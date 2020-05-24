Daum Adds to Career POWRi Victory Lane Visits at Valley Speedway

Belleville, IL (05/24/2020) For the first time in 2020, the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League would take to the racing surface in hopes of finding speed and a winning formula. Valley Speedway was the setting as the Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals presented by POWRi roared to life with 27 POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget drivers checking into the pits. When the final flags were shown on the field, the familiar face of the three-time National Champion Zach Daum #5D would emerge as the victor.

By clinching the High Point Qualifier award earlier in the evening, Pole Sitter #42 Hank Davis would appear to be in fine form leading the pack early. Using a mid-race caution that would bunch the field back up Zach Daum #5D would strike for the first position, holding off the ever-present pursuit of #15 Emerson Axsom. Axsom would impress all with an outstanding runner-up placement in the first POWRi National Midget race for this young-up-and-comer talent. Jake Neuman #3N would round out the podium with a solid showing racing through the field after a tougher starting spot deep in the field. One-time leader Davis would stay in contention for the duration of the feature, notching a fourth-place finish. Ace McCarthy #28 would find the high-line to his liking in a fifth-place run for his Dave Mac Motorsports hotrod.

The Mid-State Open-Wheel Nationals will continue Sunday, May 24th at Valley Speedway. Pit Gates will be open all day with driver registration scheduled between 2-5 pm. Hot-Lap action set for 6:00 pm with racing to follow opening ceremonies. POWRi officials encourage drivers and teams to ease the strain of pre-entry congestion by utilizing the online features for the POWRi Membership forms available at www.powri.com under the membership tab. POWRi rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website. Mufflers are required at Valley Speedway for entrants to compete.

POWRi Lucas Oil National + West Midget League Results:

Auto Meter Heat 1 Winner: 2H – Luke Howard

KSE Racing Products Heat 2 Winner: 7M – Chance Morton

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 3B – Shelby Bosie

PAC Schroeder Torsion Bars High Point: 42 – Hank Davis

Rod End Supply Semi-Feature 1: 321 – Chad Winfrey

TRD Hard Charger: 5H – Casey Hicks

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 5D – Zach Daum 2. 15 – Emerson Axsom 3. 3N – Jake Neuman 4. 42 – Hank Davis 5. 28 – Ace McCarthy 6. 72 – Sam Johnson 7. 2H – Luke Howard 8. 44S – Andrew Felker 9. 19P – Don Droud Jr 10. 00 – Trey Gropp 11. 5h – Casey Hicks 12. 3b – Shelby Bosie 13. 321 – Chad Winfrey 14. 15l – Merril Lamb 15. 55K – Karter Sarff 16. 4F – Chad Frewaldt 17. 44 – Bryson Smith 18. 8M – Kade Morton 19. 91 – Andy Bishop 20. 22 – Tanner Allen 21. 26 – Tristin Thomas 22. 71 – Zac Taylor 23. 7M – Chance Morton 24. 44X – Wesley Smith

