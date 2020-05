Legit Speedway Results – 5/23/20

Steve Casebolt Survives Late-Race Charge for $10,000 CCSDS Win

Action Continues with Sunday Night $4,000-To-Win Event at Legit

West Plains, Missouri (05/23/20) – For 42 laps Steve Casebolt was on cruise control in Saturday night’s Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 at Legit Speedway Park. However, the Indiana racer had to earn his money during the final eight circuits of the $10,000-to-win affair.

Surviving late-race charges from both Kent Robinson and Payton Looney, Casebolt raced to his first-career, COMP Cams Super Dirt Series victory.

“Things got kind of wild after that last restart. I was wondering who the 15 car on the scoreboard was, and then all of the sudden K-Rob (Kent Robinson) shot to my outside,” Casebolt shared. “We got together there off turn four. I needed this win bad, and I hope Kent isn’t mad at me. I’d expect him to do the same thing tomorrow if the roles are reversed.

Casebolt concluded by saying, “It’s kind of crazy to realize that I just won a $10,000 race on Memorial Day weekend at West Plains.”

Robinson and Casebolt brought the field to the green flag for the feature. Casebolt jumped to the lead and ran fairly unchallenged at the front of the pack until the first caution flag flew on lap 42 of the 50 lapper. One lap later the caution was displayed again with Casebolt leading the way over Payton Looney, Tony Jackson Jr., Kent Robinson and Logan Martin.

As the green flag flew for the final time the top three runners went to the low side of the speedway entering turn one, while Kent Robinson went to work in the middle of the track. The Bloomington, Indiana driver shot past Jackson Jr. and Looney into the second spot as he began to reel in leader, Casebolt.

Robinson raced to the outside of Casebolt in turn three with four laps to go. The duo made contact with Casebolt leading the field back to the line with just three laps remaining. Looney capitalized on the contact between Robinson and Casebolt to grab the second position.

On the final lap Looney pressured Casebolt for the lead but ultimately settled for a second-place finish with Robinson, Tony Jackson Jr. and Billy Moyer rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

The racing weekend continues on Sunday evening, May 24 the West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 includes a $4,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

Sunday, May 24: West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 CCSDS Payout

1)$4,000 2)$2,000 3)$1,250 4)$1,000 5)$900 6)$800 7)$700 8)$600 9)$550 10)$500 11)$475 12)$450 13) $425 14-20)$400

The CCSDS entry fee is $110. The tire rule is Hoosier 1350 all four corners with an LM40 Right-Rear option.

Additionally, on Sunday night, in a program presented by West Plains Recycling, the IMCA Modifieds ($750-To-Win) and Super Stocks ($1,000-To-Win) take center stage with complete programs during the second round of the West Plains Recycling Scrappin 40’s. Additionally, B-Mods will contest a complete show.

On Sunday evening hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing action to follow. Grandstand admission is $20 with pit passes $35.

If you are unable to attend the event, every lap will be broadcast live at www.DirtOnDirt.com and www.FloRacing.com. The broadcast is free to subscribers.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – May 23, 2020

Legit Speedway (West Plains, Missouri)

Feature Results

1)Steve Casebolt 2)Payton Looney 3)Kent Robinson 4)Tony Jackson Jr. 5)Billy Moyer 6)Logan Martin 7)Rick Rickman 8)Timothy Culp 9)Spencer Hughes 10)Scott Crigler 11)Brian Rickman 12)Kyle Beard 13)Drew Armstrong 14)Terry Phillips 15)Robert Baker 16)Neil Baggett 17)Jesse Stovall 18)Mason Oberkramer 19)BJ Robinson 20)Morgan Bagley 21)Kaleb Stolba 22)Jon Mitchell 23)Tim Manville 24)Joe Godsey

DNS: Michael Arnold, Hunter Rasdon, Chris Jones, Raymond Merrill, Steve Stultz, Jason Papich, Brennon Willard, Morgan Bagley, Brent McKinnon, Hayden Ross, David Payne, Bobby Prosise, Jon Driskell, Matthew Tribble, Gordy Gundaker, Bobby Pierce, B.J. Robinson, Colton Horner, Mike Spatola, Joey Smith, Hunter Gilmore, Chad Mallett, Charlie Cole, Terry Henson, Travis Ashley, Robbie Starnes, Robby Moore.

Entries: 49

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier(and Overall): Neil Baggett (15.425 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Steve Casebolt (15.592 seconds)

Integra Shocks Heat Race #1 Winner: Kent Robinson

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Tony Jackson Jr.

VP Racing Fuels Race #3 Winner: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Race #4 Winner: Steve Casebolt

New Vision Graphics Heat Race #5 Winner: Payton Looney

Keyser Manufacturing Heat Race #6 Winner: Billy Moyer

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Kent Robinson

Keyser Manufacturing Tire B-Main #1 Winner: Robert Baker

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #2 Winner: Terry Phillips

COMP Cams Top Performer: Steve Casebolt

Lap Leaders: Steve Casebolt (1-50)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Neil Baggett

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Jesse Stovall

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Billy Moyer

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Logan Martin

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Terry Phillips

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Jesse Stovall

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Mason Oberkramer

