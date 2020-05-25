Darron Fuqua Makes Late-Race Pass for $3,000 Central Missouri Speedway A-Mod Victory!

Unsanctioned: A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway

May 24, 2020

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The annual Memorial Day weekend special event and Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) concluded on Sunday evening with 101 drivers and teams on hand for competition in five race divisions. The night’s races included 22 A-Mods, 10 Street Stocks, 32 B-Mods, 21 Mod-Lites, and 16 Pure Stocks. Fans witnessed 12 preliminary qualifying events and 5 features races throughout the night.

In the night’s final race, drivers were up to the challenge of an extremely slick track for the $3,000-to-win 35-lap A- Mod main event. Three caution flags fell early in the race as outside pole-sitter Chad Lyle led Dustin Hodges, Darron Fuqua, and Terry Schultz. As drivers did their best to maintain their spots on the low side of the track, three additional cautions flew by lap 25.

When the race resumed Fuqua, who had taken over second began to pressure Lyle for the lead. Fuqua kept the pressure on as the lead pair approached lapped traffic and ultimately grabbed the lead with a low side pass on Lyle in between turns one and two. Shortly after the race’s final caution flew, forcing a green-white-checkered flag finish with Fuqua claiming the victory. Initially, the remaining top five included Lyle, Hodges, Tyler Davis, and Schultz; however, Lyle’s car did not pass post-race technical inspection and he was disqualified from the finish. The win was Fuqua’s ninth at the track and first since August of last year.

Street Stocks were light on cars once again and track owner Earl Walls stated, “If this class does not see an increase in car count, we will look at replacing or dropping the class altogether. Just 10 cars were on hand in a class that pays $400-to-win weekly, and in total purse for a 24-car field, the CMS purse is the highest in the area for the class. Just eight cars reported to the starting grid for the main event, in which Aaron Poe led flag-to-flag for his sixth CMS career win. Walls added, “I enjoy the racing in this class and there are some talented drivers and fast cars, but running 6 (night one) and 8 cars in a main event is not good for the fans, the track, or especially the class itself, hopefully they can get their numbers up, it’s in their hands.”

Prior to the night’s events B-Mod drivers received the fantastic news that the first-ever “Big Bad B-Mod Blowout” was added back on the schedule the final weekend of September! As of now, the race is scheduled to pay $3,000 to the winner with the race format to be determined! On Saturday, there were well over 100 B-Mod cars in action at local area tracks and the foundation is there for this class to have a huge event as these cars are coming out in droves at nearly every track running them. Cole Campbell of Mexico, Missouri captured the night’s B-Mod victory for his second-career CMS win.

Additional winners for the night included defending champion Logan Headley in the Pure Stock division for his third CMS victory and Dillon Raffurty, as he swept the weekend’s Mod-Lite events, upping his career CMS wins number to 40. See complete race results below for all divisions.

Next up, Saturday, May 30, 2020 is another special-event weekend with the first-ever visit by the Nebraska-based Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series (SLMR) presented by Seeburg Muffler! Additional car classes include the A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites. Pure Stocks have the week off from CMS.

(No Pure Stocks!) All Special Event pricing in effect (see below). Special event grandstand and pit pricing is in effect for the weekend with Adult admission $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes $40.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

May 30th – Seeburg Muffler Night – Malvern Bank SLMR Late Models – AM, SS, BM, ML (No Pure Stocks!)

June 6th – Race #4 – Whiteman Air Force Base Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 13th – Race #5 – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 20th – Race #6 – Pepsi Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

June 27th – Race #7 – Midwest Coating Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

July 4th – Race #8 – 20th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial – $3,000-to-Win A-Mods. Plus, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, plus a full Fireworks Show!

Results from 5-24-20

A-Mods 22 Entries

A Feature 1 35 Laps | 00:26:01.730

1. 87-Darron Fuqua[4]; 2. 16S-Chad Lyle[2]; 3. 22H-Dustin Hodges[3]; 4. 65-Tyler Davis[13]; 5. 90-Terry Schultz[1]; 6. 30-Dalton Kirk[10]; 7. 1K-Tim Karrick[9]; 8. 17-Rod Cordon[8]; 9. 55-Colson Kirk[16]; 10. 68-Dean Wille[5]; 11. 74-Rodney Schweizer[7]; 12. 7-Anthony Tanner[18]; 13. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[14]; 14. 29-Danny Scrogham[17]; 15. 17K-Kyle Westerhold[11]; 16. (DNF) 75-Gunner Martin[6]; 17. (DNF) 88-Jimmy Dowell[12]; 18. (DNF) 89-Tyler Hibner[22]; 19. (DNF) 99-Lee Hibner[15]; 20. (DNF) 8-Wesley Sumers[21]; 21. (DNF) 55X-Nathan Hagar[20]; 22. (DNF) 00-Justin Plumb[19] Scramble 15 Laps | 00:05:44.533

1. 65-Tyler Davis[2]; 2. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[8]; 3. 99-Lee Hibner[10]; 4. 55-Colson Kirk[3]; 5. 29-Danny Scrogham[1]; 6. 7-Anthony Tanner[4]; 7. 00-Justin Plumb[5]; 8. 55X-Nathan Hagar[7]; 9. (DNF) 8-Wesley Sumers[6]; 10. (DNF) 89-Tyler Hibner[9] Heat 1 10 Laps | 00:04:41.332

1. 65-Tyler Davis[1]; 2. 29-Danny Scrogham[5]; 3. 55-Colson Kirk[6]; 4. 7-Anthony Tanner[8]; 5. 8-Wesley Sumers[4]; 6. 00-Justin Plumb[7]; 7. (DNF) 55X-Nathan Hagar[3]; 8. (DNS) 14-Kameron Grindstaff; 9. (DNS) 89-Tyler Hibner; 10. (DNS) 99-Lee Hibner

B Mods 32 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:21:12.036

1. 22C-Cole Campbell[2]; 2. 5-Dakota Foster[4]; 3. 17T-Shadren Turner[7]; 4. 12C-Steve Clancy[3]; 5. 75-Cole Suckow[6]; 6. 14-Scotty Martin[5]; 7. 49-Patrick Royalty[1]; 8. 94-Jacob Ebert[10]; 9. 03B-Chris Brockway[15]; 10. 81-Jeff Jackson[12]; 11. 23B-Casey Burnett[18]; 12. 81A-Austin Charles[9]; 13. 88-Derek Nevels[21]; 14. 22L-Matt Lent[16]; 15. 9-Don Marrs[24]; 16. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[11]; 17. 16-Paul Lanfermann[23]; 18. (DNF) 7J-Jake Richards[13]; 19. (DNF) 9H-Nic Hanes[19]; 20. (DNF) 04-Chad Walker[14]; 21. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[22]; 22. (DNF) 7TW-Tyler Wood[20]; 23. (DNF) 77-Jeff Douty[17]; 24. (DNF) C3-Chad Staus[8] B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:12:29.630

1. 77-Jeff Douty[1]; 2. 23B-Casey Burnett[2]; 3. 9H-Nic Hanes[12]; 4. 7TW-Tyler Wood[5]; 5. 88-Derek Nevels[7]; 6. 05-Jeremy Lile[13]; 7. 16-Paul Lanfermann[8]; 8. 9-Don Marrs[11]; 9. 13J-Jeffrey Sears[14]; 10. 55-Ryan Medeiros[9]; 11. (DNF) 0-Blake Wimmer[15]; 12. (DNF) R4-Richard Streker[4]; 13. (DNF) 23-Danny Thompson[3]; 14. (DNS) 1-Kyle Henning; 15. (DNS) 811-Clifford Lean; 16. (DNS) 3W-Steeter Sturgis

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:06:13.641

1. 12C-Steve Clancy[2]; 2. 49-Patrick Royalty[10]; 3. 75-Cole Suckow[3]; 4. 94-Jacob Ebert[5]; 5. 7J-Jake Richards[7]; 6. 04-Chad Walker[9]; 7. 16-Paul Lanfermann[4]; 8. 23-Danny Thompson[11]; 9. 55-Ryan Medeiros[8]; 10. (DNF) 13J-Jeffrey Sears[6]; 11. (DNF) 0-Blake Wimmer[1] Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:05:29.911

1. 14-Scotty Martin[1]; 2. 5-Dakota Foster[5]; 3. 17T-Shadren Turner[3]; 4. 81A-Austin Charles[6]; 5. R4-Richard Streker[2]; 6. 03B-Chris Brockway[8]; 7. 22L-Matt Lent[11]; 8. 9H-Nic Hanes[4]; 9. 811-Clifford Lean[9]; 10. 1-Kyle Henning[10]; 11. (DNS) 3W-Steeter Sturgis

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:18.448

1. 22C-Cole Campbell[6]; 2. C3-Chad Staus[1]; 3. 81-Jeff Jackson[2]; 4. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[5]; 5. 23B-Casey Burnett[4]; 6. 77-Jeff Douty[7]; 7. 9-Don Marrs[3]; 8. 7TW-Tyler Wood[8]; 9. 88-Derek Nevels[9]; 10. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[10]

Mod-Lites 21 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:12:50.108

1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[1]; 2. 64-David Raffurty[2]; 3. 25-Tommy Carter[3]; 4. 4K-Garrett Stonum[4]; 5. 65Z-Brian Ziegler[9]; 6. 86-Corey Lowe[7]; 7. 36-Travis Alexander[15]; 8. 98-Jeff Raffurty[12]; 9. 3-Nathan Wolf[16]; 10. 75-Justin Raffurty[14]; 11. 41-Michael Raffurty[6]; 12. 47-Ed Griggs[5]; 13. 19A-Charles Seabaugh[11]; 14. 34-Tyler Furrell[10]; 15. 73-Tony Kerr[20]; 16. 18-Josh Guy[17]; 17. 3X-Mark Downey[18]; 18. 15R-Jason Isabell[19]; 19. (DNF) 03-James Beebe[13]; 20. (DNF) 33-Kevin White[8]; 21. (DNS) 92-Michael Everhart

Heat 1 5 Laps | 00:02:59.724

1. 64-David Raffurty[2]; 2. 47-Ed Griggs[4]; 3. 65Z-Brian Ziegler[3]; 4. 33-Kevin White[7]; 5. 03-James Beebe[6]; 6. 3X-Mark Downey[1]; 7. 18-Josh Guy[5] Heat 2 5 Laps | 00:04:12.654

1. 25-Tommy Carter[2]; 2. 34-Tyler Furrell[1]; 3. 86-Corey Lowe[5]; 4. 75-Justin Raffurty[3]; 5. 19A-Charles Seabaugh[7]; 6. 3-Nathan Wolf[4]; 7. (DNF) 15R-Jason Isabell[6] Heat 3 5 Laps | 00:03:42.112

1. 46-Dillon Raffurty[4]; 2. 4K-Garrett Stonum[5]; 3. 41-Michael Raffurty[6]; 4. 36-Travis Alexander[1]; 5. 98-Jeff Raffurty[7]; 6. (DNF) 73-Tony Kerr[3]; 7. (DNF) 92-Michael Everhart[2]

Street Stocks 10 Entries

A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:06:34.654

1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. 25X-Brian Schutt[4]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[2]; 4. 67-Devin Irvin[6]; 5. 27-John Brooks[5]; 6. 28K-Chris Kircher[9]; 7. 2-Colton Bourland[7]; 8. 30C-Clayton Campbell[3]; 9. (DNS) 51-Randy Jester; 10. (DNS) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:05:52.366

1. 45-Aaron Poe[6]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[3]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[7]; 4. 27-John Brooks[1]; 5. 25X-Brian Schutt[9]; 6. 67-Devin Irvin[5]; 7. 2-Colton Bourland[2]; 8. 51-Randy Jester[10]; 9. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[4]; 10. (DNF) 28K-Chris Kircher[8]

Pure Stocks 16 Entries

A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:13:51.826

1. 23-Logan Headley[1]; 2. 20X-Nate Barnes[3]; 3. 27-Jason Ryun[4]; 4. 5DJ-D J Barnes[2]; 5. 5-Kyle Rowland[7]; 6. 3B-Darrin Christy[8]; 7. 10-David Schirlls[11]; 8. 4D-David Doelz[5]; 9. 19-Richard Mccaulley[10]; 10. 27H-Brandon Hoover[12]; 11. (DNF) 7-Spencer Reiff[9]; 12. (DNF) 89-Jonathan Evans[6]; 13. (DNF) 12-Scott Martin[13]; 14. (DNF) 24-Jimmie Workman[14]; 15. (DNF) 22-Dustin Dillon[15]; 16. (DNF) M87-Mallory STiffler[16] Heat 1 5 Laps | 00:01:58.698

1. 20X-Nate Barnes[2]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 3. 27-Jason Ryun[8]; 4. 89-Jonathan Evans[4]; 5. 3B-Darrin Christy[5]; 6. 7-Spencer Reiff[7]; 7. 12-Scott Martin[6]; 8. M87-Mallory STiffler[1] Heat 2 5 Laps | 00:01:57.414

1. 5DJ-D J Barnes[3]; 2. 23-Logan Headley[8]; 3. 5-Kyle Rowland[2]; 4. 27H-Brandon Hoover[1]; 5. 19-Richard Mccaulley[4]; 6. 10-David Schirlls[5]; 7. 24-Jimmie Workman[6]; 8. 22-Dustin Dillon[7]