Dominic Scelzi Tops ASCS Regional Showdown At Lake Ozark Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (May 24, 2020) Beating out Mother Nature, twice, before having to fend off Sam Hafertepe, Jr. the spoils of victory went to California’s Dominic Scelzi Sunday night as the west-coast shoe claimed his first career ASCS Regional Victory at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Worth $4,000, Scelzi topped the showdown between the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps and the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Leading the opening 23 laps, Scelzi lost the point to the Hills Racing/Heidbreder Foundation No. 15h of Sam Hafertepe, Jr. on Lap 24. Battling back to the top spot in traffic on Lap 30, Scelzi held pace over the field the final 10 laps with his margin of victory advancing to 2.522 seconds.

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. held on for second with Missouri’s Brian Brown racing from eighth to third in the FVP/Casey’s General Store No. 21. Making up eight positions to fourth was Parker Price-Miller with Washington’s Seth Bergman completing the top five. Austin Alumbaugh grabbed sixth with Miles Paulus, Ayrton Gennetten, Austin O’Neal, and Sean McClelland making up the top ten.

Looking ahead, the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps will be in action again on Saturday, June 13 at Legit Speedway with the ASCS Mid-South Region. The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will see a pair of nights this weekend starting Friday, May 29 at Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, Okla.), and Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Okla.) on Saturday, May 30. The Saturday showdown also includes the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.

Race Results

ASCS Sooner vs. ASCS Warrior

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Car Count: 38

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Austin O’Neal[1]; 2. 1-Sean McClelland[3]; 3. 7B-Ben Brown[8]; 4. 14-Parker Price Miller[7]; 5. 22-Darrel Moser Jr[2]; 6. 1S-Joey Schmidt[5]; 7. 20G-Jake Gardner[4]; 8. 76-Jay Russell[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21B-Brian Brown[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[6]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[4]; 5. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[8]; 6. 16B-Justin Peck[5]; 7. (DNF) 14E-Kyle Bellm[7]; 8. (DNF) 49T-Mike Trent[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 2. 4-Evan Martin[2]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus[8]; 5. 23B-Brian Bell[5]; 6. 86T-Timothy Smith[3]; 7. 99-Bailey Elliott[7]; 8. (DNS) 21R-Gunner Ramey

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]; 3. 89-Todd McVay[1]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[3]; 5. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 6. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[6]; 7. 11A-Avery Goodman[5]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[4]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[5]; 3. 37H-Nicholas Howard[3]; 4. 22X-Riley Goodno[1]; 5. 0-Jake Griffin[7]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]; 7. (DNF) 72-Curtis Boyer[2]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus[1]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell[5]; 3. 37H-Nicholas Howard[2]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[4]; 5. 16B-Justin Peck[8]; 6. 76-Jay Russell[12]; 7. 20G-Jake Gardner[10]; 8. 22-Darrel Moser Jr[6]; 9. 99-Bailey Elliott[9]; 10. (DNF) 26M-Fred Mattox[7]; 11. (DNS) 0-Jake Griffin; 12. (DNS) 14E-Kyle Bellm

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 89-Todd McVay[2]; 2. 22X-Riley Goodno[4]; 3. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[3]; 5. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[1]; 6. 11A-Avery Goodman[9]; 7. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[6]; 8. 86T-Timothy Smith[8]; 9. 1S-Joey Schmidt[7]; 10. (DNS) 72-Curtis Boyer; 11. (DNS) 49T-Mike Trent; 12. (DNS) 21R-Gunner Ramey

A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 21B-Brian Brown[8]; 4. 14-Parker Price Miller[12]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman[5]; 6. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[3]; 7. 21-Miles Paulus[15]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[11]; 9. 11-Austin O’Neal[6]; 10. 1-Sean McClelland[10]; 11. 4-Evan Martin[13]; 12. 24-Garet Williamson[7]; 13. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[9]; 14. 55B-Brandon Anderson[14]; 15. 37H-Nicholas Howard[19]; 16. (DNF) 9-Chase Randall[20]; 17. (DNF) 23B-Brian Bell[17]; 18. (DNF) 7B-Ben Brown[2]; 19. (DNF) 22X-Riley Goodno[18]; 20. (DNF) 89-Todd McVay[16]