Dominic Scelzi Tops ASCS Regional Showdown At Lake Ozark Speedway

Dominic Scelzi

Dominic Scelzi Tops ASCS Regional Showdown At Lake Ozark Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (May 24, 2020) Beating out Mother Nature, twice, before having to fend off Sam Hafertepe, Jr. the spoils of victory went to California’s Dominic Scelzi Sunday night as the west-coast shoe claimed his first career ASCS Regional Victory at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Worth $4,000, Scelzi topped the showdown between the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps and the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Leading the opening 23 laps, Scelzi lost the point to the Hills Racing/Heidbreder Foundation No. 15h of Sam Hafertepe, Jr. on Lap 24. Battling back to the top spot in traffic on Lap 30, Scelzi held pace over the field the final 10 laps with his margin of victory advancing to 2.522 seconds.

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. held on for second with Missouri’s Brian Brown racing from eighth to third in the FVP/Casey’s General Store No. 21. Making up eight positions to fourth was Parker Price-Miller with Washington’s Seth Bergman completing the top five. Austin Alumbaugh grabbed sixth with Miles Paulus, Ayrton Gennetten, Austin O’Neal, and Sean McClelland making up the top ten.

Looking ahead, the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps will be in action again on Saturday, June 13 at Legit Speedway with the ASCS Mid-South Region. The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will see a pair of nights this weekend starting Friday, May 29 at Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, Okla.), and Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Okla.) on Saturday, May 30. The Saturday showdown also includes the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.

Race Results

ASCS Sooner vs. ASCS Warrior

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Car Count: 38

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Austin O’Neal[1]; 2. 1-Sean McClelland[3]; 3. 7B-Ben Brown[8]; 4. 14-Parker Price Miller[7]; 5. 22-Darrel Moser Jr[2]; 6. 1S-Joey Schmidt[5]; 7. 20G-Jake Gardner[4]; 8. 76-Jay Russell[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21B-Brian Brown[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[6]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[4]; 5. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[8]; 6. 16B-Justin Peck[5]; 7. (DNF) 14E-Kyle Bellm[7]; 8. (DNF) 49T-Mike Trent[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 2. 4-Evan Martin[2]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus[8]; 5. 23B-Brian Bell[5]; 6. 86T-Timothy Smith[3]; 7. 99-Bailey Elliott[7]; 8. (DNS) 21R-Gunner Ramey

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]; 3. 89-Todd McVay[1]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[3]; 5. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 6. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[6]; 7. 11A-Avery Goodman[5]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[4]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[5]; 3. 37H-Nicholas Howard[3]; 4. 22X-Riley Goodno[1]; 5. 0-Jake Griffin[7]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]; 7. (DNF) 72-Curtis Boyer[2]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus[1]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell[5]; 3. 37H-Nicholas Howard[2]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[4]; 5. 16B-Justin Peck[8]; 6. 76-Jay Russell[12]; 7. 20G-Jake Gardner[10]; 8. 22-Darrel Moser Jr[6]; 9. 99-Bailey Elliott[9]; 10. (DNF) 26M-Fred Mattox[7]; 11. (DNS) 0-Jake Griffin; 12. (DNS) 14E-Kyle Bellm

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 89-Todd McVay[2]; 2. 22X-Riley Goodno[4]; 3. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[3]; 5. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[1]; 6. 11A-Avery Goodman[9]; 7. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[6]; 8. 86T-Timothy Smith[8]; 9. 1S-Joey Schmidt[7]; 10. (DNS) 72-Curtis Boyer; 11. (DNS) 49T-Mike Trent; 12. (DNS) 21R-Gunner Ramey

A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 21B-Brian Brown[8]; 4. 14-Parker Price Miller[12]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman[5]; 6. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[3]; 7. 21-Miles Paulus[15]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[11]; 9. 11-Austin O’Neal[6]; 10. 1-Sean McClelland[10]; 11. 4-Evan Martin[13]; 12. 24-Garet Williamson[7]; 13. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[9]; 14. 55B-Brandon Anderson[14]; 15. 37H-Nicholas Howard[19]; 16. (DNF) 9-Chase Randall[20]; 17. (DNF) 23B-Brian Bell[17]; 18. (DNF) 7B-Ben Brown[2]; 19. (DNF) 22X-Riley Goodno[18]; 20. (DNF) 89-Todd McVay[16]

305 Sprints – Winged

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:04:57.160

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Jordan Welch Clayton, IN 23J
2 7 John Paynter Jr Bloomington, IN 23
3 1 Josh Poe Peculiar, MO 4
4 6 Kenny Potter Harrisonville, MO 55
5 5 Jack Potter Lees Summit, MO 15
6 10 Danny Clark Newburgh, IN 14C
7 2 Dean Hathman Rocheport, MO 56H
8 8 Matt Fair Ofallon, MO 00
9 11 Dan Wohnoutka Bolivar, MO 90
10 13 Kevin Foreman Cedar Rapids, IA 9
11 (DNF) 12 Nick Rasa Sedalia, MO 26B
12 (DNF) 3 Austin Crane Ashland, MO 02
13 (DNF) 9 Kaitlyn Boland Columbia, MO 15K

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:00.589

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Josh Poe Peculiar, MO 4
2 1 Jordan Welch Clayton, IN 23J
3 4 Jack Potter Lees Summit, MO 15
4 6 Kenny Potter Harrisonville, MO 55
5 5 Danny Clark Newburgh, IN 14C
6 3 Nick Rasa Sedalia, MO 26B

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:02:00.404

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Dean Hathman Rocheport, MO 56H
2 4 Austin Crane Ashland, MO 02
3 5 John Paynter Jr Bloomington, IN 23
4 3 Kaitlyn Boland Columbia, MO 15K
5 6 Matt Fair Ofallon, MO 00
6 1 Dan Wohnoutka Bolivar, MO 90
7 7 Kevin Foreman Cedar Rapids, IA 9

360 Sprints – Winged

ASCS Sooner Region with ASCS Warrior Region

A Feature 1

40 laps | 00:09:10.550

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dominic Scelzi Fresno, CA 41
2 4 Sam Hafertepe Jr Sunnyvale, TX 15H
3 8 Brian Brown Grain Valley, MO 21B
4 12 Parker Price-Miller Kokomo, IN 14
5 5 Seth Bergman Snohomish, WA 23
6 3 Austin Alumbaugh Higginsville, MO 33
7 15 Miles Paulus Marshall, MO 21
8 11 Ayrton Gennetten Versailles, MO 3
9 6 Austin O’Neal Kearney, MO 11
10 10 Sean McClelland Tulsa, OK 1
11 13 Evan Martin Lohman, MO 4
12 7 Garet Williamson Columbia, MO 24
13 9 Jeremy Campbell Wichita, KS 10C
14 14 Brandon Anderson Glenpool, OK 55B
15 19 Nicholas Howard Lawrence, KS 37H
16 (DNF) 20 Chase Randall Waco, TX 9
17 (DNF) 17 Brian Bell Gallaway, TN 23B
18 (DNF) 2 Ben Brown Marshall, MO 7B
19 (DNF) 18 Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA 22X
20 (DNF) 16 Todd McVay Grain Valley, MO 89

B Feature 1

10 laps | 00:02:18.339

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Miles Paulus Marshall, MO 21
2 5 Brian Bell Gallaway, TN 23B
3 2 Nicholas Howard Lawrence, KS 37H
4 4 Robbie Price Cobble Hill, BC 21P
5 8 Justin Peck Monrovia, IN 16B
6 12 Jay Russell Elwood, KS 76
7 10 Jake Gardner Withita, KS 20G
8 6 Darrel Moser Jr. New Haven, MO 22
9 9 Bailey Elliott California, MO 99
10 (DNF) 7 Fred Mattox Drumright, OK 26M
DNS Jake Griffin Quincy, IL 0
DNS Kyle Bellm Nixa, MO 14E

B Feature 2

10 laps | 00:02:18.089

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Todd McVay Grain Valley, MO 89
2 4 Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA 22X
3 5 Chase Randall Waco, TX 9
4 3 Slater Helt Harrisonville, MO 22S
5 1 Tucker Klaasmeyer Paola, KS 27
6 9 Avery Goodman Broken Arrow, OK 11A
7 6 Layne Himebaugh Collinsville, OK 94L
8 8 Timothy Smith Rocheport, MO 86T
9 7 Joey Schmidt Laurel, MS 1S
DNS Curtis Boyer New Haven, MO 72
DNS Mike Trent Rochport, MO 49T
DNS Gunner Ramey Sedalia, MO 21R

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:01:58.542

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Austin O’Neal Kearney, MO 11
2 3 Sean McClelland Tulsa, OK 1
3 8 Ben Brown Marshall, MO 7B
4 7 Parker Price-Miller Kokomo, IN 14
5 2 Darrel Moser Jr. New Haven, MO 22
6 5 Joey Schmidt Laurel, MS 1S
7 4 Jake Gardner Withita, KS 20G
8 6 Jay Russell Elwood, KS 76

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:01:49.755

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Brian Brown Grain Valley, MO 21B
2 3 Ayrton Gennetten Versailles, MO 3
3 6 Garet Williamson Columbia, MO 24
4 4 Slater Helt Harrisonville, MO 22S
5 8 Tucker Klaasmeyer Paola, KS 27
6 5 Justin Peck Monrovia, IN 16B
7 (DNF) 7 Kyle Bellm Nixa, MO 14E
8 (DNF) 1 Mike Trent Rochport, MO 49T

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:01:49.708

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jeremy Campbell Wichita, KS 10C
2 2 Evan Martin Lohman, MO 4
3 4 Brandon Anderson Glenpool, OK 55B
4 8 Miles Paulus Marshall, MO 21
5 5 Brian Bell Gallaway, TN 23B
6 3 Timothy Smith Rocheport, MO 86T
7 7 Bailey Elliott California, MO 99
DNS Gunner Ramey Sedalia, MO 21R

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:01:48.276

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Seth Bergman Snohomish, WA 23
2 7 Sam Hafertepe Jr Sunnyvale, TX 15H
3 1 Todd McVay Grain Valley, MO 89
4 3 Robbie Price Cobble Hill, BC 21P
5 4 Chase Randall Waco, TX 9
6 6 Layne Himebaugh Collinsville, OK 94L
7 5 Avery Goodman Broken Arrow, OK 11A

Heat 5

8 laps | 00:01:49.596

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Austin Alumbaugh Higginsville, MO 33
2 5 Dominic Scelzi Fresno, CA 41
3 3 Nicholas Howard Lawrence, KS 37H
4 1 Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA 22X
5 7 Jake Griffin Quincy, IL 0
6 6 Fred Mattox Drumright, OK 26M
7 (DNF) 2 Curtis Boyer New Haven, MO 72
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

