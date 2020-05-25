Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Grant Gains POWRi Glory at Valley Speedway

Grant Gains POWRi Glory at Valley Speedway

Justin Grant

Belleville, IL. (05/24/2020) Upping the car-count from the previous night the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League would again take to Valley Speedway to wrap up the annual Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals presented by POWRi. With thirty-four drivers checking into the pits and vying for the prized position, only one could emerge to the winner. When the final checkers dropped after thirty heart-pumping laps #4a Justin Grant would gain the spoils of victory.

 

Using a prime pole position starting spot by earning the high point qualifier award, Justin Grant would drive a near-flawless feature on his way to claiming the nights win. Grant would not be denied as the top-five would all throw their names in the mix, with Grant maintaining composure and the lead. Thomas Meseraull #7x was among the front-runners, making a last-ditch effort in the closing laps to gain on Grant eventually placing a close second. Tanner Carrick appeared to be the only driver not willing to give up the top-side momentum, mounting several charges to the front placing third. Logan Seavey #19az and Kevin Thomas Jr #5 swapped positions lap after lap with Seavey ending the night fourth and KTJ rounding out the night’s top five.

 

POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League Results:
1. 4A-Justin Grant[1]; 2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[2]; 3. 35-Tanner Carrick[3]; 4. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[7]; 5. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[9]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh[12]; 7. 44S-Andrew Felker[4]; 8. 32-Trey Marcham[10]; 9. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]; 10. 15-Emerson Axsom[17]; 11. 98-Clinton Boyles[14]; 12. 28-Ace McCarthy[19]; 13. 55K-Karter Sarff[6]; 14. 4-Robert Dalby[20]; 15. 44X-Wesley Smith[16]; 16. 5D-Zach Daum[11]; 17. 42-Hank Davis[13]; 18. 00-Trey Gropp[22]; 19. 19P-Don Droud Jr[15]; 20. 91-Andy Bishop[8]; 21. 21K-Emilio Hoover[23]; 22. 7M-Chance Morton[18]; 23. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[21]

 

Auto Meter Heat Race 1: Thomas Meseraull #7x
KSE Racing Products Heat 2: Andrew Felker #44s
Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 3: Jake Neuman #3n
Schoenfeld Headers Heat 4: Tanner Carrick #35
Hoosier Racing Tire B-Feature: Emerson Axsom #15
Super Clean Hard Charger: Emerson Axsom #15 (+7)

 

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook, and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter. Catch each night’s LIVE action via pay-per-view broadcast from POWRi.TV at www.powri.tv.

