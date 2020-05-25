I-55 JOINS USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT SLATE ON JUNE 7th

Pevely, Missouri (May 25, 2020)………Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. has been added to the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship schedule for Sunday night, June 7, making it a doubleheader weekend for the series with a visit to 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa the night before on Saturday night, June 6.

The 30-lap full points, full standard purse event marks the return of the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars to the racy 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval in Pevely for just the second time, and the first time since the 2018 season, a thrilling feature event won by Jason McDougal.

The Sprint Car fields for both I-55 as well as 34 Raceway will be capped at 48 cars and drivers each night. Competitors can enter each of these events starting at Noon Eastern on Wednesday, May 27, exclusively at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2020-midget-week-entry-for-competitors.

Modified teams at I-55 will be capped at 48 as well. Pre-registration for Modifieds will also begin at Noon Eastern on Wednesday, May 27 at trackenterprises.com or federatedautopartsraceway.com.

The grandstands for the I-55 event will be limited to 1,200 spectators. Tickets for the I-55 event will go on sale beginning at Noon Eastern on Wednesday on Wednesday, May 27, exclusively at www.USACtickets.com. Adult general admission tickets are $30 and $10 for children age 12 and under. Pit passes are $30 for USAC/UMP members and $35 for non-members.

At I-55, pits open at 1pm Central and grandstands at 3pm with hot laps scheduled to begin at 5pm.

Additionally, competitor entry for Indiana Midget Week will open on Monday, June 1, at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2020-midget-week-entry-for-competitors.

All USAC National events will be streamed live, and available on-demand, on FloRacing.