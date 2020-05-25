Jesse Stovall Claims CCSDS Legit Speedway $9,000 Win

CCSDS Returns to Action on June 5-6 with Arkansas Doubleheader
West Plains, Missouri (05/24/20) – The West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 started the night scheduled to pay $4,000 to the winner of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model finale at Legit Speedway Park. However, moments into the show, Carl Moyer and Karl Chevrolet upped the stakes by adding $5,000 to the winner’s prize to push the victor’s take to $9,000.
When the final checkered flag dropped it was Missouri’s own Jesse Stovall, who took the expanded win in his Black Diamond Race Car No. 00 Scott Bailey Racing Engine entry.
Stovall ran second for much of the event before snaring the top spot from early leader and New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Logan Martin in lapped traffic on lap 14. From there Stovall survived multiple challenges from Martin to take the win.
“After losing two races on the last lap in Louisiana to start the year with the COMP Cams Series, it’s redeeming to get to Victory Lane here tonight,” an emotional Stovall said in Victory Lane. “I want to say a special thanks to everyone who put this weekend together and especially the Karl Chevrolet people for adding $5,000 to the winner’s check, spur of the moment. This is a big win for my team and I.”
For the second-straight night, Payton Looney was on the podium, crossing the finish line in the third position. Kent Robinson and Timothy Culp rounded out the Top-5 finishers
The series now takes a one-week break before resuming action on June 5-6 with an Arkansas doubleheader. On Friday, June 5 a $3,000-to-win event is scheduled for Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Arkansas). One night later the tour thunders into I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) for the $5,000-to-win, Rockabilly 45.
For more information on the events, please visit www.txk67speedway.com/ and www.I-30Speedway.com .
The tire rule for both events is Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with an LM40 Right-Rear option.
COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – May 24, 2020
Legit Speedway (West Plains, Missouri)
West Plains Resaw Back to Business 30 presented by Karl Chevrolet
Feature Finish
1)Jesse Stovall 2)Logan Martin 3)Payton Looney 4)Kent Robinson 5)Timothy Culp 6)Billy Moyer 7)Tony Jackson Jr. 8)Terry Phillips 9)Neil Baggett 10)Bobby Pierce 11)Drew Armstrong 12)Steve Casebolt 13)Mason Oberkramer 14)Robert Baker 15)Gordy Gundaker 16)Hunter Rasdon 17)Spencer Hughes 18)Colton Horner 19)Rick Rickman 20)Morgan Bagley 21)Joe Godsey 22)BJ Robinson
DNS: Charlie Cole, Robby Moore, David Payne, Chris Jones, Jon Driskell, Kaeden Cornell, Mike Spatola, Rick Rickman, Joey Smith, Scott Crigler, Raymond Merrill, Brian Rickman, Hunter Gilmore, Brent McKinnon, Kaleb Stolba, Kyle Beard, Bobby Prosise, Brennon Willard, Steve Stultz, Jon Mitchell,
Entries: 43
Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (15.781 seconds)
Group B Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer (15.849 seconds)
Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Logan Martin
P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Payton Looney
VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Jesse Stovall
Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Kent Robinson
New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Logan Martin
Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Robert Baker
Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #2 Winner: Morgan Bagley
COMP Cams Top Performer: Jesse Stovall
Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-13), Jesse Stovall (14-30)
Contingency Awards
Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Logan Martin
Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50):Timothy Culp
Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes
VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp
Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Billy Moyer
Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50):Tony Jackson Jr.
Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Terry Phillips
Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett
Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Bobby Pierce
Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong
ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Steve Casebolt
Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Mason Oberkramer
P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker
Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Gordy Gundaker
Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon
Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Spencer Hughes
Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Colton Horner
A Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:26:43.834
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Shawn Walsh
|Ash Flat, AR
|73W
|2
|1
|Sawyer Crigler
|Alton, MO
|11
|3
|8
|Ken Schrader
|Fenton, MO
|9
|4
|6
|Bryce Clark
|Conway, AR
|41
|5
|13
|Tyler Stevens
|Searcy, AR
|2S
|6
|7
|Ashton Wilkey
|Batesville, AR
|17W
|7
|4
|Rustin Miller
|Houston, MO
|44
|8
|5
|Peyton Taylor
|Batesville, AR
|02J
|9
|10
|Chad Tilley
|Dexter, MO
|75JR
|10
|16
|Shane Kelley
|Imboden, AR
|2SLY
|11
|18
|Andrew Moreno
|61
|12
|21
|Madison Holloway
|Sheridan, AR
|33M
|13
|22
|J.T. Goodson
|Little Rock, AR
|7
|14
|15
|Matt Barry
|West Plains, MO
|27B
|15
|20
|Brad Gholson
|Imboden, AR
|62
|16
|23
|Billy Romans
|Republic, MO
|18
|17
|19
|Brandon Walsh
|Ash Flat, AR
|10
|18
|3
|Casey Findley
|Bryant, AR
|17F
|19
|14
|Tyler Vinson
|Dexter, MO
|72
|20
|9
|Brandon Smith
|Floral, AR
|23
|21
|17
|Ricky Engles
|Mt. Pleasant, AR
|10R
|22
|12
|Brint Hartwick
|Quitman, AR
|9H
|23
|11
|Trevor Drake
|12D
|24
|24
|Logan Engles
|Mount Pleasant, AR
|10R2
B Feature 1
00:07:39.814
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tyler Stevens
|Searcy, AR
|2S
|2
|1
|Matt Barry
|West Plains, MO
|27B
|3
|3
|Ricky Engles
|Mt. Pleasant, AR
|10R
|4
|7
|Brandon Walsh
|Ash Flat, AR
|10
|5
|6
|Madison Holloway
|Sheridan, AR
|33M
|6
|8
|Billy Romans
|Republic, MO
|18
|7
|4
|Michael Ables
|Caddo, OK
|61A
|8
|5
|Ryan Moore
|Jonesboro, AR
|21
|9
|10
|Keaton Atkinson
|Hot Springs, AR
|24K
|10
|11
|Eric Perry
|Ward, AR
|22
|11
|9
|Jay Croney
|West Plains, MO
|93
B Feature 2
00:08:50.539
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tyler Vinson
|Dexter, MO
|72
|2
|1
|Shane Kelley
|Imboden, AR
|2SLY
|3
|5
|Andrew Moreno
|61
|4
|8
|Brad Gholson
|Imboden, AR
|62
|5
|6
|J.T. Goodson
|Little Rock, AR
|7
|6
|7
|Logan Engles
|Mount Pleasant, AR
|10R2
|7
|9
|Cayden Mitchell
|Kennett, MO
|27
|8
|10
|Alan Brown
|Searcy, AR
|48
|9
|3
|Chad Williams
|Lake City, AR
|97
|10
|4
|Chuck Sanders
|Little Rock, AR
|4TW
Heat 1
00:08:36.393
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Sawyer Crigler
|Alton, MO
|11
|2
|8
|Peyton Taylor
|Batesville, AR
|02J
|3
|9
|Brandon Smith
|Floral, AR
|23
|4
|5
|Matt Barry
|West Plains, MO
|27B
|5
|4
|Ricky Engles
|Mt. Pleasant, AR
|10R
|6
|6
|Ryan Moore
|Jonesboro, AR
|21
|7
|3
|Brandon Walsh
|Ash Flat, AR
|10
|8
|2
|Jay Croney
|West Plains, MO
|93
|9
|7
|Eric Perry
|Ward, AR
|22
Heat 2
00:09:42.199
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Shawn Walsh
|Ash Flat, AR
|73W
|2
|6
|Bryce Clark
|Conway, AR
|41
|3
|2
|Chad Tilley
|Dexter, MO
|75JR
|4
|7
|Shane Kelley
|Imboden, AR
|2SLY
|5
|8
|Chad Williams
|Lake City, AR
|97
|6
|1
|Andrew Moreno
|61
|7
|4
|Logan Engles
|Mount Pleasant, AR
|10R2
|8
|5
|Cayden Mitchell
|Kennett, MO
|27
Heat 3
00:05:36.437
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Casey Findley
|Bryant, AR
|17F
|2
|5
|Ashton Wilkey
|Batesville, AR
|17W
|3
|4
|Trevor Drake
|12D
|4
|7
|Tyler Stevens
|Searcy, AR
|2S
|5
|3
|Michael Ables
|Caddo, OK
|61A
|6
|8
|Madison Holloway
|Sheridan, AR
|33M
|7
|1
|Billy Romans
|Republic, MO
|18
|8
|6
|Keaton Atkinson
|Hot Springs, AR
|24K
Heat 4
00:02:54.392
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Rustin Miller
|Houston, MO
|44
|2
|3
|Ken Schrader
|Fenton, MO
|9
|3
|7
|Brint Hartwick
|Quitman, AR
|9H
|4
|5
|Tyler Vinson
|Dexter, MO
|72
|5
|1
|Chuck Sanders
|Little Rock, AR
|4TW
|6
|4
|J.T. Goodson
|Little Rock, AR
|7
|7
|8
|Brad Gholson
|Imboden, AR
|62
|8
|6
|Alan Brown
|Searcy, AR
|48
Dirt Late Models
A Feature
30 laps | 00:18:02.767
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|00
|2
|1
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|36M
|3
|3
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|15
|4
|4
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|7R
|5
|5
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|C8
|6
|6
|Billy Moyer
|Batesville, AR
|21
|7
|7
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56
|8
|8
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|9
|10
|Neil Baggett
|Columbus, MS
|21XXX
|10
|15
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|32
|11
|9
|Drew Armstrong
|Alexander, AR
|11J
|12
|11
|Steve Casebolt
|Richmond, IN
|C9
|13
|13
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|93
|14
|17
|Robert Baker
|Alexander, AR
|71
|15
|14
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11G
|16
|16
|Hunter Rasdon
|Jonesboro, AR
|R5
|17
|20
|Spencer Hughes
|Meridian, MS
|11
|18
|19
|Colton Horner
|Katy, TX
|56JR
|19
|21
|Rick Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|86R
|20
|18
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|14
|21 (DNF)
|12
|Joe Godsey
|Edinburgh, IN
|14GJ
|22 (DNF)
|22
|BJ Robinson
|Bossier City, LA
|1
B Feature 1
10 laps | 00:03:25.650
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Robert Baker
|Alexander, AR
|71
|2
|2
|Colton Horner
|Katy, TX
|56JR
|3
|4
|Chris Jones
|Neelyville, MO
|91
|4
|6
|Rick Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|86R
|5
|10
|Kaeden Cornell
|Willard, MO
|50
|6
|5
|David Payne
|Ward, AR
|7
|7
|11
|Robby Moore
|Broseley, MO
|66M
|8
|9
|Chad Mallett
|Greenbrier, AR
|92M
|9
|3
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|10
|8
|Joey Smith
|Pomona, MO
|13
|11
|14
|Jon Driskell
|Centerton, AR
|88
|12 (DNF)
|7
|Scott Crigler
|Alton, MO
|12
|13 (DNF)
|13
|BJ Robinson
|Bossier City, LA
|1
|DNS
|–
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|12M
B Feature 2
10 laps | 00:06:29.498
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|14
|2
|4
|Spencer Hughes
|Meridian, MS
|11
|3
|6
|Steve Stultz
|Peoria, AZ
|78S
|4
|1
|Kyle Beard
|Trumann, AR
|86
|5
|7
|Brian Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|90R
|6
|3
|Kaleb Stolba
|Willow Springs, MO
|33S
|7
|8
|Hunter Gilmore
|Neelyville, MO
|4G
|8
|9
|Brent McKinnon
|Carlyle, IL
|26M
|9
|11
|Robbie Starnes
|Baytown, TX
|25
|10
|13
|Brennon Willard
|Lebanon, MO
|3W
|11 (DNF)
|5
|Jon Mitchell
|Texarkana, TX
|5
|12 (DNF)
|10
|Bobby Prosise
|Neelyville, MO
|14JR
|DNS
|–
|Charlie Cole
|Wynne, AR
|2
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:03:12.386
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|36M
|2
|3
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|C8
|3
|5
|Drew Armstrong
|Alexander, AR
|11J
|4
|2
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|93
|5
|6
|Robert Baker
|Alexander, AR
|71
|6
|4
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|7
|11
|David Payne
|Ward, AR
|7
|8
|8
|Scott Crigler
|Alton, MO
|12
|9
|10
|Chad Mallett
|Greenbrier, AR
|92M
|DNS
|–
|Robby Moore
|Broseley, MO
|66M
|DNS
|–
|BJ Robinson
|Bossier City, LA
|1
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:02:49.664
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|15
|2
|3
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56
|3
|5
|Steve Casebolt
|Richmond, IN
|C9
|4
|4
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|32
|5
|1
|Colton Horner
|Katy, TX
|56JR
|6
|7
|Chris Jones
|Neelyville, MO
|91
|7
|6
|Rick Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|86R
|8
|8
|Joey Smith
|Pomona, MO
|13
|9
|11
|Kaeden Cornell
|Willard, MO
|50
|10
|9
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|12M
|11
|10
|Jon Driskell
|Centerton, AR
|88
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:02:41.708
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|00
|2
|1
|Billy Moyer
|Batesville, AR
|21
|3
|3
|Neil Baggett
|Columbus, MS
|21XXX
|4
|4
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11G
|5
|5
|Kyle Beard
|Trumann, AR
|86
|6
|8
|Kaleb Stolba
|Willow Springs, MO
|33S
|7
|6
|Jon Mitchell
|Texarkana, TX
|5
|8
|7
|Brian Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|90R
|9
|9
|Brent McKinnon
|Carlyle, IL
|26M
|10
|10
|Robbie Starnes
|Baytown, TX
|25
|DNS
|–
|Brennon Willard
|Lebanon, MO
|3W
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:08:51.630
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|7R
|2
|2
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|3
|3
|Joe Godsey
|Edinburgh, IN
|14GJ
|4
|6
|Hunter Rasdon
|Jonesboro, AR
|R5
|5
|5
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|14
|6
|4
|Spencer Hughes
|Meridian, MS
|11
|7
|8
|Steve Stultz
|Peoria, AZ
|78S
|8
|7
|Hunter Gilmore
|Neelyville, MO
|4G
|9
|10
|Bobby Prosise
|Neelyville, MO
|14JR
|10 (DNF)
|9
|Charlie Cole
|Wynne, AR
|2
Qualifying A
2 laps | 00:00:32.622
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|16
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|36M
|15.781
|2
|5
|Colton Horner
|Katy, TX
|56JR
|15.795
|3
|6
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|93
|15.871
|4
|10
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|15
|15.913
|5
|20
|Timothy Culp
|Prattsville, AR
|C8
|15.920
|6
|19
|Tony Jackson Jr
|Lebanon, MO
|56
|15.934
|7
|8
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|16.020
|8
|11
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|32
|16.087
|9
|21
|Drew Armstrong
|Alexander, AR
|11J
|16.156
|10
|18
|Steve Casebolt
|Richmond, IN
|C9
|16.181
|11
|14
|Robert Baker
|Alexander, AR
|71
|16.209
|12
|12
|Rick Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|86R
|16.233
|13
|1
|Robby Moore
|Broseley, MO
|66M
|16.269
|14
|3
|Chris Jones
|Neelyville, MO
|91
|16.347
|15
|9
|Scott Crigler
|Alton, MO
|12
|16.348
|16
|13
|Joey Smith
|Pomona, MO
|13
|16.369
|17
|17
|BJ Robinson
|Bossier City, LA
|1
|16.389
|18
|15
|Raymond Merrill
|Sallisaw, OK
|12M
|16.693
|19
|22
|Chad Mallett
|Greenbrier, AR
|92M
|16.752
|20
|4
|Jon Driskell
|Centerton, AR
|88
|16.906
|21
|2
|David Payne
|Ward, AR
|7
|17.378
|DQ
|7
|Kaeden Cornell
|Willard, MO
|50
|16.275
Qualifying B
2 laps | 00:00:33.616
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|2
|Billy Moyer
|Batesville, AR
|21
|15.849
|2
|17
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|7R
|15.876
|3
|15
|Jesse Stovall
|Billings, MO
|00
|15.915
|4
|7
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|16.048
|5
|19
|Neil Baggett
|Columbus, MS
|21XXX
|16.161
|6
|3
|Joe Godsey
|Edinburgh, IN
|14GJ
|16.208
|7
|20
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11G
|16.210
|8
|13
|Spencer Hughes
|Meridian, MS
|11
|16.231
|9
|10
|Kyle Beard
|Trumann, AR
|86
|16.256
|10
|21
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|14
|16.290
|11
|18
|Jon Mitchell
|Texarkana, TX
|5
|16.357
|12
|5
|Hunter Rasdon
|Jonesboro, AR
|R5
|16.369
|13
|4
|Brian Rickman
|Columbus, MS
|90R
|16.391
|14
|6
|Hunter Gilmore
|Neelyville, MO
|4G
|16.414
|15
|9
|Kaleb Stolba
|Willow Springs, MO
|33S
|16.469
|16
|16
|Steve Stultz
|Peoria, AZ
|78S
|16.477
|17
|8
|Brent McKinnon
|Carlyle, IL
|26M
|16.587
|18
|12
|Charlie Cole
|Wynne, AR
|2
|16.616
|19
|1
|Robbie Starnes
|Baytown, TX
|25
|16.660
|20
|11
|Bobby Prosise
|Neelyville, MO
|14JR
|17.475
|21
|14
|Brennon Willard
|Lebanon, MO
|3W
|20.026
Super Stocks
A Feature 1
00:15:09.944
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Peyton Taylor
|Batesville, AR
|07
|2
|4
|Tony Anglin
|Walnut Ridge, AR
|G1
|3
|6
|Donnie Miller
|West Plains, MO
|26M
|4
|3
|Richie Tosh
|Salado, AR
|11
|5
|5
|Kevin Salter
|Batesville, AR
|23
|6
|8
|Justin Jarrett
|Maynard, AR
|12
|7
|9
|Austin Vincent
|Moody, MO
|5
|8
|11
|Carl Murphy
|Caulfield, MO
|X9
|9
|10
|Skyler Cochran
|West Plains, MO
|66
|10
|12
|Jon Gray
|2K
|11
|14
|Michael Muskrat
|Stillwell, OK
|64
|12
|7
|Carmon Vincent
|Moody, MO
|9
|13
|1
|Jeremy Russell
|Brookland, AR
|76
|14
|16
|Cody Cornett
|Drasco, AR
|56C
|15
|13
|Riley Moore
|Bernie, MO
|65
|DNS
|–
|Daren Jordan
|Paragould, AR
|38
Heat 1
00:07:23
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jeremy Russell
|Brookland, AR
|76
|2
|3
|Richie Tosh
|Salado, AR
|11
|3
|8
|Kevin Salter
|Batesville, AR
|23
|4
|2
|Carmon Vincent
|Moody, MO
|9
|5
|6
|Austin Vincent
|Moody, MO
|5
|6
|4
|Carl Murphy
|Caulfield, MO
|X9
|7
|7
|Riley Moore
|Bernie, MO
|65
|8
|5
|Daren Jordan
|Paragould, AR
|38
Heat 2
00:04:28
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Peyton Taylor
|Batesville, AR
|07
|2
|4
|Tony Anglin
|Walnut Ridge, AR
|G1
|3
|7
|Donnie Miller
|West Plains, MO
|26M
|4
|1
|Justin Jarrett
|Maynard, AR
|12
|5
|2
|Skyler Cochran
|West Plains, MO
|66
|6
|6
|Jon Gray
|2K
|7
|5
|Michael Muskrat
|Stillwell, OK
|64
|8
|8
|Cody Cornett
|Drasco, AR
|56C
USRA B-Mods
A Feature 1
00:16:00.297
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Brandon Baldridge
|Alton, MO
|13
|2
|3
|Luke Aitken
|West Plains, MO
|21
|3
|10
|Gene Sisco
|Alton, MO
|44
|4
|4
|Jaren Martin
|Republic, MO
|3366
|5
|7
|Blake Horton
|Thayer, MO
|12
|6
|8
|Keith Pratt
|Ash Grove, MO
|57
|7
|5
|Casey Acklin
|Norfork, AR
|23
|8
|11
|Justin Kraft
|West Plains, MO
|31
|9
|6
|Danny Martin
|Republic, MO
|33
|10
|9
|Cody Acklin
|Calico Road, AR
|24
|DQ
|1
|Josh Farris
|Harrison, AR
|90
Heat 1
00:02:28.326
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Luke Aitken
|West Plains, MO
|21
|2
|2
|Jaren Martin
|Republic, MO
|3366
|3
|6
|Josh Farris
|Harrison, AR
|90
|4
|5
|Brandon Baldridge
|Alton, MO
|13
|5
|1
|Casey Acklin
|Norfork, AR
|23
|6
|4
|Danny Martin
|Republic, MO
|33
|7
|11
|Blake Horton
|Thayer, MO
|12
|8
|10
|Keith Pratt
|Ash Grove, MO
|57
|9
|7
|Cody Acklin
|Calico Road, AR
|24
|10
|8
|Gene Sisco
|Alton, MO
|44
|11
|9
|Justin Kraft
|West Plains, MO
|31