Jesse Stovall Claims CCSDS Legit Speedway $9,000 Win



CCSDS Returns to Action on June 5-6 with Arkansas Doubleheader

West Plains, Missouri (05/24/20) – The West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 started the night scheduled to pay $4,000 to the winner of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model finale at Legit Speedway Park. However, moments into the show, Carl Moyer and Karl Chevrolet upped the stakes by adding $5,000 to the winner’s prize to push the victor’s take to $9,000.

When the final checkered flag dropped it was Missouri’s own Jesse Stovall, who took the expanded win in his Black Diamond Race Car No. 00 Scott Bailey Racing Engine entry.

Stovall ran second for much of the event before snaring the top spot from early leader and New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Logan Martin in lapped traffic on lap 14. From there Stovall survived multiple challenges from Martin to take the win.

“After losing two races on the last lap in Louisiana to start the year with the COMP Cams Series, it’s redeeming to get to Victory Lane here tonight,” an emotional Stovall said in Victory Lane. “I want to say a special thanks to everyone who put this weekend together and especially the Karl Chevrolet people for adding $5,000 to the winner’s check, spur of the moment. This is a big win for my team and I.”

For the second-straight night, Payton Looney was on the podium, crossing the finish line in the third position. Kent Robinson and Timothy Culp rounded out the Top-5 finishers

The series now takes a one-week break before resuming action on June 5-6 with an Arkansas doubleheader. On Friday, June 5 a $3,000-to-win event is scheduled for Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Arkansas). One night later the tour thunders into I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) for the $5,000-to-win, Rockabilly 45.

For more information on the events, please visit www.txk67speedway.com/ and www.I-30Speedway.com .

The tire rule for both events is Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with an LM40 Right-Rear option.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – May 24, 2020

Legit Speedway (West Plains, Missouri)

West Plains Resaw Back to Business 30 presented by Karl Chevrolet

Feature Finish

1)Jesse Stovall 2)Logan Martin 3)Payton Looney 4)Kent Robinson 5)Timothy Culp 6)Billy Moyer 7)Tony Jackson Jr. 8)Terry Phillips 9)Neil Baggett 10)Bobby Pierce 11)Drew Armstrong 12)Steve Casebolt 13)Mason Oberkramer 14)Robert Baker 15)Gordy Gundaker 16)Hunter Rasdon 17)Spencer Hughes 18)Colton Horner 19)Rick Rickman 20)Morgan Bagley 21)Joe Godsey 22)BJ Robinson

DNS: Charlie Cole, Robby Moore, David Payne, Chris Jones, Jon Driskell, Kaeden Cornell, Mike Spatola, Rick Rickman, Joey Smith, Scott Crigler, Raymond Merrill, Brian Rickman, Hunter Gilmore, Brent McKinnon, Kaleb Stolba, Kyle Beard, Bobby Prosise, Brennon Willard, Steve Stultz, Jon Mitchell,

Entries: 43

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (15.781 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer (15.849 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Logan Martin

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Payton Looney

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Jesse Stovall

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Kent Robinson

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Logan Martin

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Robert Baker

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #2 Winner: Morgan Bagley

COMP Cams Top Performer: Jesse Stovall

Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-13), Jesse Stovall (14-30)

