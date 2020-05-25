Home --> Uncategorized --> Jesse Stovall Claims CCSDS Legit Speedway $9,000 Win

Jesse Stovall Claims CCSDS Legit Speedway $9,000 Win

Jesse Stovall – Robert Holman Photo


CCSDS Returns to Action on June 5-6 with Arkansas Doubleheader

 

West Plains, Missouri (05/24/20) – The West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 started the night scheduled to pay $4,000 to the winner of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model finale at Legit Speedway Park. However, moments into the show, Carl Moyer and Karl Chevrolet upped the stakes by adding $5,000 to the winner’s prize to push the victor’s take to $9,000.

When the final checkered flag dropped it was Missouri’s own Jesse Stovall, who took the expanded win in his Black Diamond Race Car No. 00 Scott Bailey Racing Engine entry.

 

Stovall ran second for much of the event before snaring the top spot from early leader and New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Logan Martin in lapped traffic on lap 14. From there Stovall survived multiple challenges from Martin to take the win.

 

“After losing two races on the last lap in Louisiana to start the year with the COMP Cams Series, it’s redeeming to get to Victory Lane here tonight,” an emotional Stovall said in Victory Lane. “I want to say a special thanks to everyone who put this weekend together and especially the Karl Chevrolet people for adding $5,000 to the winner’s check, spur of the moment. This is a big win for my team and I.”

For the second-straight night, Payton Looney was on the podium, crossing the finish line in the third position. Kent Robinson and Timothy Culp rounded out the Top-5 finishers

 

The series now takes a one-week break before resuming action on June 5-6 with an Arkansas doubleheader. On Friday, June 5 a $3,000-to-win event is scheduled for Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Arkansas). One night later the tour thunders into I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) for the $5,000-to-win, Rockabilly 45.

 

For more information on the events, please visit www.txk67speedway.com/ and www.I-30Speedway.com .

The tire rule for both events is Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with an LM40 Right-Rear option.

 

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

 

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

 

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – May 24, 2020
Legit Speedway (West Plains, Missouri)

West Plains Resaw Back to Business 30 presented by Karl Chevrolet
Feature Finish
1)Jesse Stovall 2)Logan Martin 3)Payton Looney 4)Kent Robinson 5)Timothy Culp 6)Billy Moyer 7)Tony Jackson Jr. 8)Terry Phillips 9)Neil Baggett 10)Bobby Pierce 11)Drew Armstrong 12)Steve Casebolt 13)Mason Oberkramer 14)Robert Baker 15)Gordy Gundaker 16)Hunter Rasdon 17)Spencer Hughes 18)Colton Horner 19)Rick Rickman 20)Morgan Bagley 21)Joe Godsey 22)BJ Robinson

 

DNS: Charlie Cole, Robby Moore, David Payne, Chris Jones, Jon Driskell, Kaeden Cornell, Mike Spatola, Rick Rickman, Joey Smith, Scott Crigler, Raymond Merrill, Brian Rickman, Hunter Gilmore, Brent McKinnon, Kaleb Stolba, Kyle Beard, Bobby Prosise, Brennon Willard, Steve Stultz, Jon Mitchell,

Entries: 43
Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Logan Martin (15.781 seconds)
Group B Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer (15.849 seconds)
Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Logan Martin
P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Payton Looney
VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Jesse Stovall
Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Kent Robinson
New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Logan Martin
Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Robert Baker
Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #2 Winner: Morgan Bagley
COMP Cams Top Performer: Jesse Stovall
Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-13), Jesse Stovall (14-30)

Contingency Awards
Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Logan Martin
Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50):Timothy Culp
Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes
VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp
Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Billy Moyer
Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50):Tony Jackson Jr.
Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Terry Phillips
Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett
Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Bobby Pierce
Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong
ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Steve Casebolt
Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Mason Oberkramer
P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker
Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Gordy Gundaker
Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon
Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Spencer Hughes
Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Colton Horner

 

A Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:26:43.834

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Shawn Walsh Ash Flat, AR 73W
2 1 Sawyer Crigler Alton, MO 11
3 8 Ken Schrader Fenton, MO 9
4 6 Bryce Clark Conway, AR 41
5 13 Tyler Stevens Searcy, AR 2S
6 7 Ashton Wilkey Batesville, AR 17W
7 4 Rustin Miller Houston, MO 44
8 5 Peyton Taylor Batesville, AR 02J
9 10 Chad Tilley Dexter, MO 75JR
10 16 Shane Kelley Imboden, AR 2SLY
11 18 Andrew Moreno 61
12 21 Madison Holloway Sheridan, AR 33M
13 22 J.T. Goodson Little Rock, AR 7
14 15 Matt Barry West Plains, MO 27B
15 20 Brad Gholson Imboden, AR 62
16 23 Billy Romans Republic, MO 18
17 19 Brandon Walsh Ash Flat, AR 10
18 3 Casey Findley Bryant, AR 17F
19 14 Tyler Vinson Dexter, MO 72
20 9 Brandon Smith Floral, AR 23
21 17 Ricky Engles Mt. Pleasant, AR 10R
22 12 Brint Hartwick Quitman, AR 9H
23 11 Trevor Drake 12D
24 24 Logan Engles Mount Pleasant, AR 10R2

B Feature 1

00:07:39.814

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tyler Stevens Searcy, AR 2S
2 1 Matt Barry West Plains, MO 27B
3 3 Ricky Engles Mt. Pleasant, AR 10R
4 7 Brandon Walsh Ash Flat, AR 10
5 6 Madison Holloway Sheridan, AR 33M
6 8 Billy Romans Republic, MO 18
7 4 Michael Ables Caddo, OK 61A
8 5 Ryan Moore Jonesboro, AR 21
9 10 Keaton Atkinson Hot Springs, AR 24K
10 11 Eric Perry Ward, AR 22
11 9 Jay Croney West Plains, MO 93

B Feature 2

00:08:50.539

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tyler Vinson Dexter, MO 72
2 1 Shane Kelley Imboden, AR 2SLY
3 5 Andrew Moreno 61
4 8 Brad Gholson Imboden, AR 62
5 6 J.T. Goodson Little Rock, AR 7
6 7 Logan Engles Mount Pleasant, AR 10R2
7 9 Cayden Mitchell Kennett, MO 27
8 10 Alan Brown Searcy, AR 48
9 3 Chad Williams Lake City, AR 97
10 4 Chuck Sanders Little Rock, AR 4TW

Heat 1

00:08:36.393

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Sawyer Crigler Alton, MO 11
2 8 Peyton Taylor Batesville, AR 02J
3 9 Brandon Smith Floral, AR 23
4 5 Matt Barry West Plains, MO 27B
5 4 Ricky Engles Mt. Pleasant, AR 10R
6 6 Ryan Moore Jonesboro, AR 21
7 3 Brandon Walsh Ash Flat, AR 10
8 2 Jay Croney West Plains, MO 93
9 7 Eric Perry Ward, AR 22

Heat 2

00:09:42.199

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Shawn Walsh Ash Flat, AR 73W
2 6 Bryce Clark Conway, AR 41
3 2 Chad Tilley Dexter, MO 75JR
4 7 Shane Kelley Imboden, AR 2SLY
5 8 Chad Williams Lake City, AR 97
6 1 Andrew Moreno 61
7 4 Logan Engles Mount Pleasant, AR 10R2
8 5 Cayden Mitchell Kennett, MO 27

Heat 3

00:05:36.437

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Casey Findley Bryant, AR 17F
2 5 Ashton Wilkey Batesville, AR 17W
3 4 Trevor Drake 12D
4 7 Tyler Stevens Searcy, AR 2S
5 3 Michael Ables Caddo, OK 61A
6 8 Madison Holloway Sheridan, AR 33M
7 1 Billy Romans Republic, MO 18
8 6 Keaton Atkinson Hot Springs, AR 24K

Heat 4

00:02:54.392

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Rustin Miller Houston, MO 44
2 3 Ken Schrader Fenton, MO 9
3 7 Brint Hartwick Quitman, AR 9H
4 5 Tyler Vinson Dexter, MO 72
5 1 Chuck Sanders Little Rock, AR 4TW
6 4 J.T. Goodson Little Rock, AR 7
7 8 Brad Gholson Imboden, AR 62
8 6 Alan Brown Searcy, AR 48

Dirt Late Models

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS)

A Feature

30 laps | 00:18:02.767

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 00
2 1 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 36M
3 3 Payton Looney Republic, MO 15
4 4 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R
5 5 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR C8
6 6 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR 21
7 7 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56
8 8 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
9 10 Neil Baggett Columbus, MS 21XXX
10 15 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32
11 9 Drew Armstrong Alexander, AR 11J
12 11 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN C9
13 13 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 93
14 17 Robert Baker Alexander, AR 71
15 14 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G
16 16 Hunter Rasdon Jonesboro, AR R5
17 20 Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS 11
18 19 Colton Horner Katy, TX 56JR
19 21 Rick Rickman Columbus, MS 86R
20 18 Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 14
21 (DNF) 12 Joe Godsey Edinburgh, IN 14GJ
22 (DNF) 22 BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA 1

B Feature 1

10 laps | 00:03:25.650

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Robert Baker Alexander, AR 71
2 2 Colton Horner Katy, TX 56JR
3 4 Chris Jones Neelyville, MO 91
4 6 Rick Rickman Columbus, MS 86R
5 10 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO 50
6 5 David Payne Ward, AR 7
7 11 Robby Moore Broseley, MO 66M
8 9 Chad Mallett Greenbrier, AR 92M
9 3 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
10 8 Joey Smith Pomona, MO 13
11 14 Jon Driskell Centerton, AR 88
12 (DNF) 7 Scott Crigler Alton, MO 12
13 (DNF) 13 BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA 1
DNS Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK 12M

B Feature 2

10 laps | 00:06:29.498

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 14
2 4 Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS 11
3 6 Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 78S
4 1 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR 86
5 7 Brian Rickman Columbus, MS 90R
6 3 Kaleb Stolba Willow Springs, MO 33S
7 8 Hunter Gilmore Neelyville, MO 4G
8 9 Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 26M
9 11 Robbie Starnes Baytown, TX 25
10 13 Brennon Willard Lebanon, MO 3W
11 (DNF) 5 Jon Mitchell Texarkana, TX 5
12 (DNF) 10 Bobby Prosise Neelyville, MO 14JR
DNS Charlie Cole Wynne, AR 2

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:03:12.386

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 36M
2 3 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR C8
3 5 Drew Armstrong Alexander, AR 11J
4 2 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 93
5 6 Robert Baker Alexander, AR 71
6 4 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
7 11 David Payne Ward, AR 7
8 8 Scott Crigler Alton, MO 12
9 10 Chad Mallett Greenbrier, AR 92M
DNS Robby Moore Broseley, MO 66M
DNS BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA 1

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:02:49.664

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Payton Looney Republic, MO 15
2 3 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56
3 5 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN C9
4 4 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32
5 1 Colton Horner Katy, TX 56JR
6 7 Chris Jones Neelyville, MO 91
7 6 Rick Rickman Columbus, MS 86R
8 8 Joey Smith Pomona, MO 13
9 11 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO 50
10 9 Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK 12M
11 10 Jon Driskell Centerton, AR 88

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:02:41.708

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 00
2 1 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR 21
3 3 Neil Baggett Columbus, MS 21XXX
4 4 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G
5 5 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR 86
6 8 Kaleb Stolba Willow Springs, MO 33S
7 6 Jon Mitchell Texarkana, TX 5
8 7 Brian Rickman Columbus, MS 90R
9 9 Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 26M
10 10 Robbie Starnes Baytown, TX 25
DNS Brennon Willard Lebanon, MO 3W

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:08:51.630

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R
2 2 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
3 3 Joe Godsey Edinburgh, IN 14GJ
4 6 Hunter Rasdon Jonesboro, AR R5
5 5 Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 14
6 4 Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS 11
7 8 Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 78S
8 7 Hunter Gilmore Neelyville, MO 4G
9 10 Bobby Prosise Neelyville, MO 14JR
10 (DNF) 9 Charlie Cole Wynne, AR 2

Qualifying A

2 laps | 00:00:32.622

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 16 Logan Martin West Plains, MO 36M 15.781
2 5 Colton Horner Katy, TX 56JR 15.795
3 6 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 93 15.871
4 10 Payton Looney Republic, MO 15 15.913
5 20 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR C8 15.920
6 19 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56 15.934
7 8 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 16.020
8 11 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32 16.087
9 21 Drew Armstrong Alexander, AR 11J 16.156
10 18 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN C9 16.181
11 14 Robert Baker Alexander, AR 71 16.209
12 12 Rick Rickman Columbus, MS 86R 16.233
13 1 Robby Moore Broseley, MO 66M 16.269
14 3 Chris Jones Neelyville, MO 91 16.347
15 9 Scott Crigler Alton, MO 12 16.348
16 13 Joey Smith Pomona, MO 13 16.369
17 17 BJ Robinson Bossier City, LA 1 16.389
18 15 Raymond Merrill Sallisaw, OK 12M 16.693
19 22 Chad Mallett Greenbrier, AR 92M 16.752
20 4 Jon Driskell Centerton, AR 88 16.906
21 2 David Payne Ward, AR 7 17.378
DQ 7 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO 50 16.275

Qualifying B

2 laps | 00:00:33.616

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 2 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR 21 15.849
2 17 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R 15.876
3 15 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 00 15.915
4 7 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75 16.048
5 19 Neil Baggett Columbus, MS 21XXX 16.161
6 3 Joe Godsey Edinburgh, IN 14GJ 16.208
7 20 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G 16.210
8 13 Spencer Hughes Meridian, MS 11 16.231
9 10 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR 86 16.256
10 21 Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 14 16.290
11 18 Jon Mitchell Texarkana, TX 5 16.357
12 5 Hunter Rasdon Jonesboro, AR R5 16.369
13 4 Brian Rickman Columbus, MS 90R 16.391
14 6 Hunter Gilmore Neelyville, MO 4G 16.414
15 9 Kaleb Stolba Willow Springs, MO 33S 16.469
16 16 Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 78S 16.477
17 8 Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 26M 16.587
18 12 Charlie Cole Wynne, AR 2 16.616
19 1 Robbie Starnes Baytown, TX 25 16.660
20 11 Bobby Prosise Neelyville, MO 14JR 17.475
21 14 Brennon Willard Lebanon, MO 3W 20.026

Super Stocks

A Feature 1

00:15:09.944

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Peyton Taylor Batesville, AR 07
2 4 Tony Anglin Walnut Ridge, AR G1
3 6 Donnie Miller West Plains, MO 26M
4 3 Richie Tosh Salado, AR 11
5 5 Kevin Salter Batesville, AR 23
6 8 Justin Jarrett Maynard, AR 12
7 9 Austin Vincent Moody, MO 5
8 11 Carl Murphy Caulfield, MO X9
9 10 Skyler Cochran West Plains, MO 66
10 12 Jon Gray 2K
11 14 Michael Muskrat Stillwell, OK 64
12 7 Carmon Vincent Moody, MO 9
13 1 Jeremy Russell Brookland, AR 76
14 16 Cody Cornett Drasco, AR 56C
15 13 Riley Moore Bernie, MO 65
DNS Daren Jordan Paragould, AR 38

Heat 1

00:07:23

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jeremy Russell Brookland, AR 76
2 3 Richie Tosh Salado, AR 11
3 8 Kevin Salter Batesville, AR 23
4 2 Carmon Vincent Moody, MO 9
5 6 Austin Vincent Moody, MO 5
6 4 Carl Murphy Caulfield, MO X9
7 7 Riley Moore Bernie, MO 65
8 5 Daren Jordan Paragould, AR 38

Heat 2

00:04:28

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Peyton Taylor Batesville, AR 07
2 4 Tony Anglin Walnut Ridge, AR G1
3 7 Donnie Miller West Plains, MO 26M
4 1 Justin Jarrett Maynard, AR 12
5 2 Skyler Cochran West Plains, MO 66
6 6 Jon Gray 2K
7 5 Michael Muskrat Stillwell, OK 64
8 8 Cody Cornett Drasco, AR 56C

USRA B-Mods

A Feature 1

00:16:00.297

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Brandon Baldridge Alton, MO 13
2 3 Luke Aitken West Plains, MO 21
3 10 Gene Sisco Alton, MO 44
4 4 Jaren Martin Republic, MO 3366
5 7 Blake Horton Thayer, MO 12
6 8 Keith Pratt Ash Grove, MO 57
7 5 Casey Acklin Norfork, AR 23
8 11 Justin Kraft West Plains, MO 31
9 6 Danny Martin Republic, MO 33
10 9 Cody Acklin Calico Road, AR 24
DQ 1 Josh Farris Harrison, AR 90

Heat 1

00:02:28.326

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Luke Aitken West Plains, MO 21
2 2 Jaren Martin Republic, MO 3366
3 6 Josh Farris Harrison, AR 90
4 5 Brandon Baldridge Alton, MO 13
5 1 Casey Acklin Norfork, AR 23
6 4 Danny Martin Republic, MO 33
7 11 Blake Horton Thayer, MO 12
8 10 Keith Pratt Ash Grove, MO 57
9 7 Cody Acklin Calico Road, AR 24
10 8 Gene Sisco Alton, MO 44
11 9 Justin Kraft West Plains, MO 31
