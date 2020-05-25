Saturday Nights Winners at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway Were Woodworth, Parrish, Wietholder, Baugh, and Huls

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, May 23, 2020) – Finally mother nature gave the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa with some great weather, as sun, humidity and high winds challenged the track crew early on in the night. With the gusty winds most of the early part of the evening it would dry things out in a hurry. So the track prep crew took some time after the heats races to do some track work before the feature events started. The result of their work helped Denny Woodworth (Late Models), Justin Parrish (305 Sprint Cars), Dave Wietholder (Modifieds), Andy Baugh (Midgets), and Abe Huls (Street Stocks) claim feature wins.

The 20 lap Midget feature was the first to take to the track, with Kevin Battefeld and Scott Koernor drawing the front row. Battefeld took advantage of his draw to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Brent Burrows and Mark McMahill. Just after lap 1 was scored complete, Bart Andrews slowed to a stop in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Battefeld moved back out front, with McMahill and Andy Baugh, who started 7th, following close behind. Another lap scored complete, lap 3, produced another caution, as Mitchell Davis stopped down the backstretch to bring out the yellow. On the restart Kelli Harter stopped in turn 3 to bring the yellow light back on. A third attempt of a restart saw another caution, as Harter stopped in turn 4 to bring the yellow light back on. Baugh would slip under Battefeld on the restart to grab the top spot away, and then was slowed on lap 5 when Mark Meyer stopped in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Baugh jumped back out front, with Battefeld and Burrows close behind. Just as Baugh started to pull away from the field, the final caution of the event appeared on lap 9. Battefeld, who was running 2nd, slowed in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Baugh once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with McMahill and Koernor trying to stay in his tire tracks. But Baugh was to strong on this night, as he pulled away to pick up the win. Will Armitage, who started 8th, edged out Tyler Roth, who started 9th, for the runner up spot, Koernor was 4th, with Jeremy Douglas rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 12 lap Street Stock feature, with Abe Huls and Zachery Zuberbier leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Huls used his front row starting spot to his advantage by grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Zuberbier. Zuberbier tried to get under Huls over the 12 lap event. But Huls was able to hold him off to claim the win. Zuberbier settled for 2nd, Darrell Dick was 3rd, Jeff Hartzell was 4th, with Beau Taylor coming home in 5th.

Jeff Wilke and Justin Parrish led the field to green in the 20 lap 305 Sprint Car feature, with Parrish grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Wilke and Devon Rouse. Just after the lap was scored complete, Lillie Harris spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Parrish moved back out front, with Wilke and Rouse close behind. Another lap scored complete, lap 3, produced another caution, as Harris spun in turn 4 to bring out her second yellow of the race to end her night. Parrish once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Wilke and Jordon Welch, who made the pull over from Clayton, Indiana, over taking Rouse for 3rd. The third caution of the race appeared on lap 5, as Tyler Barrick spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Parrish jumped back out front, with Welch and Wilke following. Welch tried to stay within striking distance of Parrish, even as Parrish started to enter lapped traffic. The only chance Welch had of making a challenge on Parrish came on lap 18, when Barrick got into the guardrail in turn 1 to bring out the final yellow of the race. On the restart Parrish moved back out front, with Wilke over taking Welch for the runner up spot. Parrish would lead the final laps to score his first win of the season at the track. Wilke held on for 2nd, Welch was 3rd, Rouse was 4th, with Mike Johnston finishing in 5th.

Up next was the 20 lap Late Model feature, with Mitch Hahn and Denny Woodworth drawing the front row. Woodworth used his starting spot to his advantage by jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Hahn and Tommy Elston. While Woodworth pulled away, the battle was for the runner up spot between Hahn, Ron Boyse and Elston. The only thing to slow Woodworth down on this night were two cautions on lap 11. Gary Schalmo from Nashville, Tennessee spun down the backstretch to bring out the first yellow. Then Tucker Finch spun in turn 4 on the restart to bring the yellow light back on. The third attempt of a restart saw Woodworth move back out front, with Elston over taking Boyse for the runner up spot. Elston tried to keep pace with Woodworth, but there was no challenging him. As Woodworth went on to claim his first win of the season. Elston was 2nd, Boyse was 3rd, Nick Marlof started 7th and finished 4th, with Hahn holding on for 5th.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 20 lap Modifieds, with Dave Wietholder and Jeff Waterman making up the front row. The one and only caution of the race appeared on the start, when Mitch Boles got sideways and slowed down the front stretch to avoid getting into the back of another car that got sideways in front of him. Wietholder took advantage of his draw to grab the lead on lap 1 over Waterman and Michael Long. Long tried to get under Waterman over the next several laps, just as Waterman was trying to do the same of Wietholder. As the lead trio waited for another driver in front of them to make a mistake, Dalton Simonsen moved in to make it a four car battle for the lead. Wietholder hit all of his marks over the entire 20 lap race that allowed him to go on to win his first ever Modified feature win at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Waterman was 2nd, Long was 3rd, Simonsen was 4th, with Derrick Stewart coming home in 5th.

The next event at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa is not know at this moment. As promoters Brian and Marcie Gaylord await the Iowa Governor’s announcement on allowing fans into the grandstands. That decision is suppose to be announced on or before May 27th. So stay tuned to the Facebook page and website, www.leecountyspeedway.com, for information on the next race night.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Saturday, May 23, 2020 – COVID-19 Return To Racing Night 2

305 Sprints

A-Feature: 1. Justin Parrish, Oquawka, IL; 2. Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA; 3. Jordon Welch, Clayton, IN; 4. Devon Rouse, Burlington, IA; 5. Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA; 6. Mason Campbell, New Berlin, IL; 7. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA; 8. Garrett Duff, Weldon, IL; 9. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA; 10. Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA; 11. Zeth Sabo, Fremont, OH; 12. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA; 13. Travis Pence, Strongurst, IL; 14. Tyler Shoemaker, Clinton, IL; 15. Tyler Barrick, Slater, IA; 16. Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA; 17. George Vaniter, Jacksonville, IL; 18. Dan Keltner, Grandview, IA; 19. Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL; 20. Noah Samuel, Burlington, IA; 21. Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL; 22. Lillie Harris, Ashland, IL

Heat 1: 1. Mike Mayberry; 2. Tyler Barrick; 3. Mason Campbell; 4. Jeff Wilke; 5. Dan Keltner; 6. Tyler Shoemaker; 7. Joel Thorpe; 8. Kurt Mueller

Heat 2: 1. Cody Wehrle; 2. Garrett Duff; 3. Mike Johnston; 4. Austin Archdale; 5. Daniel Bergquist; 6. Noah Samuel; 7. George Vaniter

Heat 3: 1. Jordon Welch; 2. Zeth Sabo; 3. Devon Rouse; 4. Justin Parrish; 5. Dugan Thye; 6. Travis Pence; 7. Lillie Harris

Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Denny Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 2. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 3. Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 4. Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 5. Mitch Hahn, Bradley, IL; 6. Joe Beal, Milan, IL; 7. BJ Jackson, Clinton, IA; 8. Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 9. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 10. Matt Hammond, Bourbonnais, IL; 11. Tucker Finch, Jacksonville, IL; 12. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 13. Greg Cantrell Jr., Dekalb, IL; 14. Graham Fate, Bartonville, IL; 15. Dayton Lynch, Bloomfield, IA; 16. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 17. Gary Schalmo, Nashville, TN

Heat 1: 1. Denny Woodworth; 2. Ron Boyse; 3. Matt Hammond; 4. Nick Marolf; 5. BJ Jackson; 6. Mark Burgtorf; 7. Dayton Lynch; 8. Tucker Finch; 9. Greg Cantrell Jr.

Heat 2: 1. Jay Johnson; 2. Tommy Elston; 3. Mitch Hahn; 4. Darin Weisinger Jr.; 5. Ray Raker; 6. Joe Beal; 7. Graham Fate; 8. Gary Schalmo

Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Dave Wietholder, Liberty, IL; 2. Jeff Waterman. Quincy, IL; 3. Michael Long. Fowler, IL; 4. Dalton Simonsen. Fairfax, IA; 5. Derrick Stewart. Ainsworth, IA; 6. Daniel Fellows. Keokuk, IA; 7. Mitchell Hunt. Kent City, MI; 8. Bill Roberts Jr.. Burlington, IA; 9. Mitch Boles. New London, IA; 10. Josh Allen, Mapleton, IL; 11. Todd Bates, Canton, IL; 12. Austin Paul, Newton, IA; 13. Blake Woodruff, Knoxville, IL; 14. Steve Jones, East Peoria, IL; 15. Scott Bryant, Baring, MO; 16. Jacob Beal, Milan, IL

Heat 1: 1. Mitchell Hunt; 2. Derrick Stewart; 3. Dave Wietholder; 4. Dalton Simonsen; 5. Bill Roberts Jr.; 6. Mitch Boles; 7. Blake Woodruff; 8. Jacob Beal

Heat 2: 1. Daniel Fellows; 2. Michael Long; 3. Jeff Waterman; 4. Josh Allen; 5. Todd Bates; 6. Steve Jones; 7. Scott Bryant; 8. Austin Paul

Midgets

A-Feature: 1. Andy Baugh, Mason City, IL; 2. Will Armitage, Athens, IL; 3. Tyler Roth, Springfield, IL; 4. Scott Koernor, Joliet, IL; 5. Jeremy Douglas, McFarland, WI; 6. Robert Bell, Colfax, IA; 7. John Heitzman, Mapleton, IL; 8. Mark McMahill, Peoria, IL; 9. Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL; 10. Kevin Battefeld, Lewistown, IL; 11. Mark Meyer, Maquon, IL; 12. Brent Burrows, Lewistown, IL; 13. Kevin Douglas, Sun Prairie, WI; 14. Kelli Harter, Dawson, IL; 15. Jason Allen, Sugar Grove, IL; 16. Jace Sparks, Crystal Lake, IL; 17. Bart Andrews, Ft. Madison, IA; 18. Bryan Stanfill, Brownsburg, IN (DNS); 19. Christopher Adrien, Joliet, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Kevin Battefeld; 2. Will Armitage; 3. Scott Koernor; 4. Kelli Harter; 5. Mark Meyer; 6. Mitchell Davis; 7. Bryan Stanfill (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Andy Baugh; 2. Bart Andrews; 3. Brent Burrows; 4. John Heitzman; 5. Jason Allen; 6. Kevin Douglas

Heat 3: 1. Mark McMahill; 2. Tyler Roth; 3. Jeremy Douglas; 4. Jace Sparks; 5. Robert Bell; 6. Christopher Adrien (DNS)

Street Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. Zachary Zuberbier, Kingstone, IL; 3. Darrell Dick, Monticello, IL; 4. Jeff Hartzell, Kingston, IL; 5. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 6. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 7. Erick Turner, Barstow, IL

Heat: 1. Abe Huls; 2. Darrell Dick; 3. Zachary Zuberbier; 4. Jeff Hartzell; 5. Erick Turner; 6. Beau Taylor